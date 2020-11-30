PAR Technology : Adds FreedomPay as New Payment Gateway Option for Brink POS® Customers

PAR's most recent software release expands its industry-leading integration ecosystem to give customers more payment gateway options.

New Hartford, NY - November 30, 2020 -ParTech, Inc. (ParTech), a leading global provider of point of sale (POS) software and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant industry, announced today that it has added FreedomPay, a global leader in Next Level Commerce™, as a payment gateway option for Brink POS customers.

By adding support for FreedomPay, PAR continues to expand its leading integration ecosystem to help brands rapidly innovate and adapt to sudden changes in their business as the pandemic demonstrated in 2020. Holding true to its open platform approach, Brink POS customers can be confident knowing they have access to a payment gateway that works well with other PAR solutions.

'The FreedomPay Commerce Platform™ is the perfect complement for Brink POS customers,' said Jerry Lake, Vice President, Product Management at FreedomPay. 'Our robust feature set along with global reach will significantly enhance the customer experience.'

With the most recent version of Brink POS, restaurants using FreedomPay can keep what they have-including payment devices-to avoid unnecessary and increased expenses associated with making a change.

'FreedomPay gives Brink POS customers yet another choice in payment gateways to use with our cloud-based restaurant software,' said Hieu Bui, Vice President, Product Management at ParTech, Inc. 'By integrating with FreedomPay, Brink POS gives restaurants a choice based upon their business needs and has the potential to save them money - and with today's restaurant environment, that's really important.'

About FreedomPay

FreedomPay's Next Level Commerce™ platform transforms existing payment systems and processes from legacy to leading edge. As the premier choice for many of the largest companies across the globe in retail, hospitality, lodging, gaming, sports and entertainment, foodservice, education, healthcare and financial services, FreedomPay's technology has been purposely built to deliver rock solid performance in the highly complex environment of global commerce. The company maintains a world-class security environment and was first to earn the coveted validation by the PCI Security Standards Council against Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE/EMV) standard in North America. FreedomPay's robust solutions across payments, security, identity, and data analytics are available in-store, online and on-mobile and are supported by rapid API adoption. The award winning FreedomPay Commerce Platform operates on a single, unified technology stack across multiple continents allowing enterprises to deliver an innovative Next Level experience on a global scale.

About PAR Technology Corporation

PAR Technology Corporation through its wholly owned subsidiary ParTech, Inc., is a customer success-driven, global restaurant and retail technology company with over 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries using its point of sale hardware and software. ParTech's Brink POS integration ecosystem enables quick service, fast casual, table service, and cloud restaurants to improve their operational efficiency by combining its cloud-based POS software with the world's leading restaurant technology platforms. PAR Technology Corporation's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PAR. For more information, visit www.partech.com or connect with PAR on Facebook or Twitter.