PAR Technology Announces Integration Partner Flybuy To Provide Holistic Location-Based Solutions

ParTech, Inc. (PAR), global restaurant technology company and builder of a unified commerce cloud platform for enterprise restaurants, announced a new integration partnership with Radius Networks to integrate their popular Flybuy SaaS platform products into the growing PAR ecosystem. ParTech, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR).

Based in Georgetown, Washington D.C., Flybuy by Radius Networks is a location technology platform used at over 30,000 locations in 50 countries around the globe that helps restaurants, retailers, grocers, and more streamline staff operations and create enjoyable customer experiences. Their suite of cloud-based tools includes:

Flybuy Pickup – Gain accurate real-time customer and delivery driver location updates allowing staff to prioritize, prep, and fulfill orders based on exact arrival times.

– Gain accurate real-time customer and delivery driver location updates allowing staff to prioritize, prep, and fulfill orders based on exact arrival times. Flybuy Drive Thru – Automatically detect and transmit customer loyalty information directly from the customer’s phone to POS and digital menu board systems.

– Automatically detect and transmit customer loyalty information directly from the customer’s phone to POS and digital menu board systems. Flybuy Pay – Optimize contactless mobile payment solutions for off-premise, drive thru, and tableside orders.

– Optimize contactless mobile payment solutions for off-premise, drive thru, and tableside orders. Flybuy Tableside – Facilitate and streamline direct order deliveries to on-premise customers via kiosk, counter, and mobile ordering channels.

PAR and Flybuy solutions are deployed with several shared Brands including El Pollo Loco, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, Pizza Patrón and others. The Flybuy platform includes Flybuy Pickup for a seamless pickup solution, as well as Flybuy Drive-Thru, Flybuy Pay, and Flybuy Tableside.

Flybuy’s assortment of location-based SaaS tools can be integrated to work seamlessly with PAR Brink POS®, PAR Tablet POS, PAR Brink Online Ordering Partners, Kitchen Display Systems, and the Punchh® Mobile App, giving PAR customers a new layer of functionality to existing systems.

More Clarity; More Control

The new partnership began with a common desire to provide restaurants and hospitality locations with as much power as possible when it comes to managing orders from multiple channels. “PAR and Flybuy have a very collaborative, innovative partnership that touches all aspects of the customer experience,” said Dan Estrada, Chief Strategy Officer at Flybuy. “We both want to give restaurants powerful, easy-to-use, future-proof solutions that reduce headaches for customers, staff, and everyone else involved so everyone gets the best experience out of every order.”

“The Flybuy team has built an intuitive, surreptitious cost-saving integration that can make a huge difference in day-to-day operations for both sides of the counter, and we couldn’t be more pleased to welcome them to the PAR ecosystem,” Added Chad Horn, Senior Manager of Partner Sales Enablement at PAR Technology. “Anyone who uses Brink and its related products can now turn on their end-to-end location services at the flip of a switch and immediately enjoy all the benefits.”

To learn more about Flybuy, please visit www.flybuy.com. For further information about PAR Technology, visit www.partech.com.

ABOUT RADIUS NETWORKS

Radius Networks is a location technology company that helps companies save time for customers and staff by streamlining operations and the user experience. The Flybuy SaaS platform is leveraged by restaurants, retailers, hospitality, and grocers around the world and includes: Flybuy Pickup for curbside, delivery driver, and in-store pickup; Flybuy Drive-Thru for loyalty identification and offer redemption; Flybuy Pay for mobile payment optimization; and Flybuy Tableside for innovative dine-in experiences. The Flybuy Platform is being used in over 30,000 locations in more than 50 countries. Our clients include some of the world’s largest brands and span multiple markets including restaurants, grocery, retail and hospitality. To learn more, visit www.flybuy.com or connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

ABOUT PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

For more than 40 years, PAR’s (NYSE Symbol: PAR) cutting-edge products and services have helped bold and passionate restaurant brands build lasting guest relationships. We are the partner enterprise restaurants rely on when they need to serve amazing moments from open to close, during the most hectic rush hours, and when the world forces them to adapt and overcome. More than 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries use PAR’s restaurant hardware, software, drive-thru, and back-office solutions. With the recent acquisition of leading loyalty solutions provider Punchh Inc., PAR has become a Unified Commerce Cloud Platform for Enterprise Restaurants. To learn more, visit www.partech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

