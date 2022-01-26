Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PAR Technology Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAR   US6988841036

PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

(PAR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PAR Technology Announces Integration Partner Flybuy To Provide Holistic Location-Based Solutions

01/26/2022 | 07:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ParTech, Inc. (PAR), global restaurant technology company and builder of a unified commerce cloud platform for enterprise restaurants, announced a new integration partnership with Radius Networks to integrate their popular Flybuy SaaS platform products into the growing PAR ecosystem. ParTech, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR).

Based in Georgetown, Washington D.C., Flybuy by Radius Networks is a location technology platform used at over 30,000 locations in 50 countries around the globe that helps restaurants, retailers, grocers, and more streamline staff operations and create enjoyable customer experiences. Their suite of cloud-based tools includes:

  • Flybuy Pickup – Gain accurate real-time customer and delivery driver location updates allowing staff to prioritize, prep, and fulfill orders based on exact arrival times.
  • Flybuy Drive Thru – Automatically detect and transmit customer loyalty information directly from the customer’s phone to POS and digital menu board systems.
  • Flybuy Pay – Optimize contactless mobile payment solutions for off-premise, drive thru, and tableside orders.
  • Flybuy Tableside – Facilitate and streamline direct order deliveries to on-premise customers via kiosk, counter, and mobile ordering channels.

PAR and Flybuy solutions are deployed with several shared Brands including El Pollo Loco, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, Pizza Patrón and others. The Flybuy platform includes Flybuy Pickup for a seamless pickup solution, as well as Flybuy Drive-Thru, Flybuy Pay, and Flybuy Tableside.

Flybuy’s assortment of location-based SaaS tools can be integrated to work seamlessly with PAR Brink POS®, PAR Tablet POS, PAR Brink Online Ordering Partners, Kitchen Display Systems, and the Punchh® Mobile App, giving PAR customers a new layer of functionality to existing systems.

More Clarity; More Control

The new partnership began with a common desire to provide restaurants and hospitality locations with as much power as possible when it comes to managing orders from multiple channels. “PAR and Flybuy have a very collaborative, innovative partnership that touches all aspects of the customer experience,” said Dan Estrada, Chief Strategy Officer at Flybuy. “We both want to give restaurants powerful, easy-to-use, future-proof solutions that reduce headaches for customers, staff, and everyone else involved so everyone gets the best experience out of every order.”

“The Flybuy team has built an intuitive, surreptitious cost-saving integration that can make a huge difference in day-to-day operations for both sides of the counter, and we couldn’t be more pleased to welcome them to the PAR ecosystem,” Added Chad Horn, Senior Manager of Partner Sales Enablement at PAR Technology. “Anyone who uses Brink and its related products can now turn on their end-to-end location services at the flip of a switch and immediately enjoy all the benefits.”

To learn more about Flybuy, please visit www.flybuy.com. For further information about PAR Technology, visit www.partech.com.

ABOUT RADIUS NETWORKS

Radius Networks is a location technology company that helps companies save time for customers and staff by streamlining operations and the user experience. The Flybuy SaaS platform is leveraged by restaurants, retailers, hospitality, and grocers around the world and includes: Flybuy Pickup for curbside, delivery driver, and in-store pickup; Flybuy Drive-Thru for loyalty identification and offer redemption; Flybuy Pay for mobile payment optimization; and Flybuy Tableside for innovative dine-in experiences. The Flybuy Platform is being used in over 30,000 locations in more than 50 countries. Our clients include some of the world’s largest brands and span multiple markets including restaurants, grocery, retail and hospitality. To learn more, visit www.flybuy.com or connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

ABOUT PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

For more than 40 years, PAR’s (NYSE Symbol: PAR) cutting-edge products and services have helped bold and passionate restaurant brands build lasting guest relationships. We are the partner enterprise restaurants rely on when they need to serve amazing moments from open to close, during the most hectic rush hours, and when the world forces them to adapt and overcome. More than 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries use PAR’s restaurant hardware, software, drive-thru, and back-office solutions. With the recent acquisition of leading loyalty solutions provider Punchh Inc., PAR has become a Unified Commerce Cloud Platform for Enterprise Restaurants. To learn more, visit www.partech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
07:32aPAR Technology Announces Integration Partner Flybuy To Provide Holistic Location-Based ..
BU
01/24PAR Technology Join Forces with Jolt to Bring Powerful Performance Management to Brink ..
BU
01/19Hwy 55 Selects PAR Technology's Data Central® for Companywide Data Management
BU
01/10PAR TECHNOLOGY : 2022 investorpresentation
PU
01/10PAR TECHNOLOGY CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
01/10PAR Technology Corporation to Participate at 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference
BU
2021PAR Technology Subsidiary Announces $15.2 Million U.S. Navy Award at Lago Patria, Italy
BU
2021PAR Technology Adds GoGoGuest And Its Intelligent Customer Profiles Capability to Growi..
BU
2021PAR Technology Expands Management Team
BU
2021Certain Common Stock of PAR Technology Corporation are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement E..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 277 M - -
Net income 2021 -69,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 107 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -13,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 993 M 993 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,97x
EV / Sales 2022 3,26x
Nbr of Employees 1 031
Free-Float 91,0%
Chart PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PAR Technology Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 37,02 $
Average target price 91,80 $
Spread / Average Target 148%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Savneet Singh President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bryan A. Menar Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Raju Malhotra Chief Product & Technology Officer
Cynthia Ann Russo Independent Director
Douglas G. Rauch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-24.94%993
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC.-16.70%32 495
CANON INC.1.84%26 185
TECAN GROUP LTD.-22.16%5 965
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.-1.96%5 871
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.-0.77%5 007