PAR Technology Corporation Releases Conference Call and Webcast Information for Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results

02/14/2022 | 01:22pm EST
PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) today announced that it will report its fourth quarter financial results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. The results are scheduled to be released at 4:00 p.m. ET, followed by an investor presentation and conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET.

PAR Technology President and Chief Executive Officer Savneet Singh, Chief Financial Officer Bryan Menar and Vice President for Business Development, Christopher Byrnes will provide a business update and address questions from call participants.

To participate in the call, please call 844-419-5412, approximately 10 minutes in advance. No passcode is required to participate in the live call. Individual & Institutional Investors will have the opportunity to listen to the conference call/event over the internet by visiting PAR’s website at https://www.partech.com/about-us/investor-relations/. Alternatively, listeners may access an archived version of the presentation call from 7:30 p.m. on March 1 through March 8, 2022 by dialing 855-859-2056 and using conference ID 3684043.

PAR Technology looks forward to your participation in this conference call. Please call Tiffani Temple at 315-738-0600 x 6325 with any questions.

ABOUT PAR TECHNOLOGY

For more than 40 years, PAR’s (NYSE Symbol: PAR) cutting-edge products and services have helped bold and passionate restaurant brands build lasting guest relationships. We are the partner enterprise restaurants rely on when they need to serve amazing moments from open to close, during the most hectic rush hours, and when the world forces them to adapt and overcome. More than 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries use PAR’s restaurant hardware, software, drive-thru, and back-office solutions. With the recent acquisition of leading loyalty solutions provider Punchh Inc., PAR has become a Unified Commerce Cloud Platform for Enterprise Restaurants. To learn more, visit www.partech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 277 M - -
Net income 2021 -69,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 107 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -15,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 120 M 1 120 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,43x
EV / Sales 2022 3,65x
Nbr of Employees 1 031
Free-Float 91,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Savneet Singh President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bryan A. Menar Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Raju Malhotra Chief Product & Technology Officer
Cynthia Ann Russo Independent Director
Douglas G. Rauch Independent Director
