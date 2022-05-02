PAR Technology Corporation Releases Conference Call and Webcast Information for Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Financial Results

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) today announced that it will report its first quarter financial results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The results are scheduled to be released at 4:00 p.m. ET, followed by an investor presentation and conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET.

PAR Technology President and Chief Executive Officer Savneet Singh, Chief Financial Officer Bryan Menar and Vice President for Business Development, Christopher Byrnes will provide a business update and address questions from call participants.

To participate in the call, please call 844-419-5412, approximately 10 minutes in advance. No passcode is required to participate in the live call. Individual & Institutional Investors will have the opportunity to listen to the conference call/event over the internet by visiting PAR’s website at https://www.partech.com/about-us/investor-relations/. Alternatively, listeners may access an archived version of the presentation call from 7:30 p.m. on May 10 through May 17, 2022 by dialing 855-859-2056 and using conference ID 8688754

PAR Technology looks forward to your participation in this conference call. Please call Tiffani Temple at 315-738-0600 x 6325 with any questions.

