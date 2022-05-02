Log in
PAR Technology Corporation Releases Conference Call and Webcast Information for Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Financial Results

05/02/2022

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) today announced that it will report its first quarter financial results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The results are scheduled to be released at 4:00 p.m. ET, followed by an investor presentation and conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET.

PAR Technology President and Chief Executive Officer Savneet Singh, Chief Financial Officer Bryan Menar and Vice President for Business Development, Christopher Byrnes will provide a business update and address questions from call participants.

To participate in the call, please call 844-419-5412, approximately 10 minutes in advance. No passcode is required to participate in the live call. Individual & Institutional Investors will have the opportunity to listen to the conference call/event over the internet by visiting PAR’s website at https://www.partech.com/about-us/investor-relations/. Alternatively, listeners may access an archived version of the presentation call from 7:30 p.m. on May 10 through May 17, 2022 by dialing 855-859-2056 and using conference ID 8688754

PAR Technology looks forward to your participation in this conference call. Please call Tiffani Temple at 315-738-0600 x 6325 with any questions.

ABOUT PAR TECHNOLOGY

For more than 40 years, PAR’s (NYSE Symbol: PAR) cutting-edge products and services have helped bold and passionate restaurant brands build lasting guest relationships. We are the partner enterprise restaurants rely on when they need to serve amazing moments from open to close, during the most hectic rush hours, and when the world forces them to adapt and overcome. More than 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries use PAR’s restaurant hardware, software, drive-thru, and back-office solutions. With the recent acquisition of leading loyalty solutions provider Punchh Inc., PAR has become a Unified Commerce Cloud Platform for Enterprise Restaurants. To learn more, visit www.partech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.


