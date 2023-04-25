Advanced search
    PAR   US6988841036

PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

(PAR)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:17:35 2023-04-25 pm EDT
30.61 USD   -4.46%
01:26pPAR Technology Corporation Releases Conference Call and Webcast Information for Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Financial Results
BU
04/12Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on PAR Technology to $34 From $30, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
04/11SOCi and PAR Technology's Punchh® Launch Strategic Partnership for Localized Listings and Review Management
PR
PAR Technology Corporation Releases Conference Call and Webcast Information for Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Financial Results

04/25/2023 | 01:26pm EDT
PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, following the close of the U.S. markets on Monday, May 8, 2023. PAR management will then host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

PAR Technology President and Chief Executive Officer Savneet Singh, Chief Financial Officer Bryan Menar and Senior Vice President for Business Development, Christopher Byrnes will provide a business update and address questions from call participants.

To participate in the conference call, please register in advance via this Link. After registering, a confirmation email will be sent including dial-in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open through the live call, but to ensure you are connected for the full call we suggest registering a day in advance or at minimum 10 minutes before the start of the call.

The earnings conference call will be webcast live. To access the webcast, please visit the PAR Technology Investor Relations website at www.partech.com/investor-relations/. A recording of the webcast will be available on this site after the event.

PAR Technology looks forward to your participation in this conference call. Please call Tiffani Temple at 315-738-0600 x 6325 with any questions.

ABOUT PAR TECHNOLOGY

For more than 40 years, PAR Technology’s (NYSE Symbol: PAR) cutting-edge products and services have helped bold and passionate restaurant brands build lasting guest relationships. We are the partner enterprise restaurants rely on when they need to serve amazing moments from open to close, during the most hectic rush hours, and when the world forces them to adapt and overcome. More than 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries use PAR’s restaurant hardware, software, loyalty, drive-thru, and back-office solutions. To learn more, visit www.partech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 388 M
Net income 2023 -67,2 M
Net Debt 2023 305 M
P/E ratio 2023 -13,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 878 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,05x
EV / Sales 2024 2,80x
Nbr of Employees 1 737
Free-Float 90,4%
Income Statement Evolution
