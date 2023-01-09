Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PAR Technology Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAR   US6988841036

PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

(PAR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:17 2023-01-09 am EST
27.80 USD   -0.22%
10:08aPAR Technology Corporation to Participate at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference
BU
08:46aGoldman Sachs Cuts Price Target on PAR Technology to $27 From $31, Reiterates Neutral Rating
MT
01/05Zaxby's Selects PAR's Brink POS® and Punchh® Solutions to Enhance the Guest Experience
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PAR Technology Corporation to Participate at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

01/09/2023 | 10:08am EST
PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) a global restaurant technology company and provider of unified commerce to enterprise restaurants today announced that Savneet Singh, the Company’s CEO, will present to institutional investors at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.

Mr. Singh will participate in a fireside chat at 11:00 AM Eastern Time on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. A live webcast and replay of the discussion will be available by visiting PAR Technology’s website at https://www.partech.com/investor-relations/. PAR management will also be conducting a series of one-on-one meetings with investors attending the conference.

ABOUT PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

For more than 40 years, PAR Technology Corporation’s (NYSE Symbol: PAR) cutting-edge products and services have helped bold and passionate restaurant brands build lasting guest relationships. We are the partner enterprise restaurants rely on when they need to serve amazing moments from open to close, during the most hectic rush hours, and when the world forces them to adapt and overcome. More than 100,000 restaurants in 110+ countries across the globe use PAR’s restaurant point-of-sale, loyalty, digital ordering and back-office software solutions as well as industry leading hardware and drive-thru offerings for a true unified commerce experience. To learn more, visit www.partech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 348 M - -
Net income 2022 -76,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 268 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -9,86x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 760 M 760 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,95x
EV / Sales 2023 2,80x
Nbr of Employees 1 509
Free-Float 90,8%
Chart PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PAR Technology Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 27,86 $
Average target price 37,50 $
Spread / Average Target 34,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Savneet Singh President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bryan A. Menar VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Raju Malhotra Chief Product & Technology Officer
Cynthia Ann Russo Independent Director
Douglas G. Rauch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION6.87%760
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL, INC.0.29%32 317
CANON INC.0.32%21 955
SHIMADZU CORPORATION-2.54%8 117
TECAN GROUP AG0.10%5 646
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.-2.78%4 500