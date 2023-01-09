PAR Technology Corporation to Participate at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) a global restaurant technology company and provider of unified commerce to enterprise restaurants today announced that Savneet Singh, the Company’s CEO, will present to institutional investors at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.

Mr. Singh will participate in a fireside chat at 11:00 AM Eastern Time on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. A live webcast and replay of the discussion will be available by visiting PAR Technology’s website at https://www.partech.com/investor-relations/. PAR management will also be conducting a series of one-on-one meetings with investors attending the conference.

