    PAR   US6988841036

PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

(PAR)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:03:56 2023-05-12 am EDT
30.09 USD   +1.52%
10:34aPAR Technology Corporation to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
05/10Par Technology : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/10Par Technology : 2023 First Quarter Earnings Presentation
PU
PAR Technology Corporation to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

05/12/2023 | 10:34am EDT
PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) a global restaurant technology company and provider of unified commerce for enterprise restaurants today announced that PAR CEO, Savneet Singh, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

PAR will participate in fireside chats at the 18th Annual Needham Technology and Media Conference on Tuesday, May 16, and at the J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Tuesday, May 23. PAR management will also conduct one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts during the conferences.

Event: Needham Technology and Media Conference
Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Time: 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT

Event: J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference
Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Time: 9:30 a.m. ET / 6:30 a.m. PT

Live webcasts of the Company’s presentations will be available by visiting PAR Technology’s website at https://www.partech.com/investor-relations/ . Replays of the webcasts will be available following the conclusion of each live presentation broadcast.

ABOUT PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

For more than 40 years, PAR Technology Corporation’s (NYSE Symbol: PAR) cutting-edge products and services have helped bold and passionate restaurant brands build lasting guest relationships. We are the partner enterprise restaurants rely on when they need to serve amazing moments from open to close, during the most hectic rush hours, and when the world forces them to adapt and overcome. More than 70,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries use PAR’s restaurant point-of-sale, customer loyalty and engagement, payments, omnichannel digital ordering and delivery, and back-office software solutions as well as industry leading hardware and drive-thru offerings. To learn more, visit partech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Additionally, the Company's Environmental, Social, and Governance report can be found at https://www.partech.com/company/ESG.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 406 M - -
Net income 2023 -64,9 M - -
Net Debt 2023 379 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -12,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 812 M 812 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,93x
EV / Sales 2024 2,61x
Nbr of Employees 1 737
Free-Float 90,4%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 29,64 $
Average target price 40,20 $
Spread / Average Target 35,6%
Managers and Directors
Savneet Singh President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bryan A. Menar Chief Accounting Officer
Raju Malhotra Chief Product & Technology Officer
Cynthia Ann Russo Independent Director
Douglas G. Rauch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION16.69%812
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL, INC.-5.07%29 685
CANON INC.12.06%24 181
SHIMADZU CORPORATION14.55%9 407
TECAN GROUP AG-8.05%5 411
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.2.38%4 673
