PAR Technology Promotes Don Wight to President and General Manager of Punchh®

Industry veteran and company thought leader advanced to take on new role for digital customer loyalty, offers and engagement platform

ParTech, Inc. (PAR) a global restaurant technology company building a unified commerce cloud platform for enterprise restaurants, today announced Don Wight as the new president and general manager of PAR’s leading customer loyalty, offers and engagement solution, Punchh. ParTech, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR).

"Since the acquisition of Punchh in April of last year, it has been exciting to watch the next stage of our Company’s growth unfold,” said PAR Technology CEO, Savneet Singh. “As we work with our team members to build a Unified Commerce Platform that is grounded in our principles of creating a better customer and employee experience for the brands we serve, I couldn’t be more pleased to announce a new era for Punchh with Don Wight at the helm.”

Wight previously served as Chief Revenue Officer, where he oversaw the sales and customer success teams globally at Punchh, a global leader in delivering dynamic, one-to-one customer engagement through artificial intelligence, mobile-first expertise, and omnichannel communications for restaurants and retailers. In addition, Wight boasts more than 20 years of experience in enterprise software sales management and has led several companies through the scaling years. Previous management roles included at Netcentives, one of the original online loyalty companies, and contributed to various strategies during a period where the company grew to over $100 million in revenue.

“I’m thrilled to begin this new role with PAR,” said Wight. “I am honored to be trusted and selected for this position and look forward to hitting the ground running with the team. The future is bright for PAR, and I can't wait to lead our teams during this exciting time.”

More than 250 global enterprise brands, including Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM), Denny’s (NASDAQ: DENN), TGI Friday’s, and Casey’s (NASDAQ: CASY) rely on Punchh to grow revenue by building customer relationships. To learn more about the Punchh Loyalty Offers and Engagement Platform, visit partech.com.

About PAR Technology

For more than 40 years, PAR’s (NYSE: PAR) cutting-edge products and services have helped bold and passionate restaurant brands build lasting guest relationships. We are the partner enterprise restaurants rely on when they need to serve amazing moments from open to close, during the most hectic rush hours, and when the world forces them to adapt and overcome. More than 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries use PAR’s restaurant hardware, software, drive-thru, and back-office solutions. With the recent acquisition of Punchh Inc., leading SaaS based customer loyalty and engagement solutions provider, PAR has become a Unified Commerce Cloud Platform for Enterprise Restaurants. To learn more, visit www.partech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

