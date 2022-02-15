Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PAR Technology Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAR   US6988841036

PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

(PAR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PAR Technology Promotes Don Wight to President and General Manager of Punchh®

02/15/2022 | 07:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Industry veteran and company thought leader advanced to take on new role for digital customer loyalty, offers and engagement platform

ParTech, Inc. (PAR) a global restaurant technology company building a unified commerce cloud platform for enterprise restaurants, today announced Don Wight as the new president and general manager of PAR’s leading customer loyalty, offers and engagement solution, Punchh. ParTech, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR).

"Since the acquisition of Punchh in April of last year, it has been exciting to watch the next stage of our Company’s growth unfold,” said PAR Technology CEO, Savneet Singh. “As we work with our team members to build a Unified Commerce Platform that is grounded in our principles of creating a better customer and employee experience for the brands we serve, I couldn’t be more pleased to announce a new era for Punchh with Don Wight at the helm.”

Wight previously served as Chief Revenue Officer, where he oversaw the sales and customer success teams globally at Punchh, a global leader in delivering dynamic, one-to-one customer engagement through artificial intelligence, mobile-first expertise, and omnichannel communications for restaurants and retailers. In addition, Wight boasts more than 20 years of experience in enterprise software sales management and has led several companies through the scaling years. Previous management roles included at Netcentives, one of the original online loyalty companies, and contributed to various strategies during a period where the company grew to over $100 million in revenue.

“I’m thrilled to begin this new role with PAR,” said Wight. “I am honored to be trusted and selected for this position and look forward to hitting the ground running with the team. The future is bright for PAR, and I can't wait to lead our teams during this exciting time.”

More than 250 global enterprise brands, including Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM), Denny’s (NASDAQ: DENN), TGI Friday’s, and Casey’s (NASDAQ: CASY) rely on Punchh to grow revenue by building customer relationships. To learn more about the Punchh Loyalty Offers and Engagement Platform, visit partech.com.

About PAR Technology
For more than 40 years, PAR’s (NYSE: PAR) cutting-edge products and services have helped bold and passionate restaurant brands build lasting guest relationships. We are the partner enterprise restaurants rely on when they need to serve amazing moments from open to close, during the most hectic rush hours, and when the world forces them to adapt and overcome. More than 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries use PAR’s restaurant hardware, software, drive-thru, and back-office solutions. With the recent acquisition of Punchh Inc., leading SaaS based customer loyalty and engagement solutions provider, PAR has become a Unified Commerce Cloud Platform for Enterprise Restaurants. To learn more, visit www.partech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
02/14PAR Technology Corporation Releases Conference Call and Webcast Information for Fiscal ..
BU
02/03PAR Technology Unit to Provide Payment Services to Smoothie King Stores
MT
02/03Smoothie King Selects PAR Technology for Payment Processing
BU
01/26PAR Technology Announces Integration Partner Flybuy To Provide Holistic Location-Based ..
BU
01/26Par Technology Corporation Announces Integration Partner Flybuy to Provide Holistic Loc..
CI
01/24PAR Technology Join Forces with Jolt to Bring Powerful Performance Management to Brink ..
BU
01/19Hwy 55 Selects PAR Technology's Data Central® for Companywide Data Management
BU
01/10PAR TECHNOLOGY : 2022 investorpresentation
PU
01/10PAR TECHNOLOGY CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
01/10PAR Technology Corporation to Participate at 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 277 M - -
Net income 2021 -69,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 107 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -15,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 125 M 1 125 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,44x
EV / Sales 2022 3,66x
Nbr of Employees 1 031
Free-Float 91,0%
Chart PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PAR Technology Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 41,92 $
Average target price 81,80 $
Spread / Average Target 95,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Savneet Singh President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bryan A. Menar Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Raju Malhotra Chief Product & Technology Officer
Cynthia Ann Russo Independent Director
Douglas G. Rauch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-20.88%1 125
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL, INC.-15.72%32 295
CANON INC.0.41%25 439
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.-4.48%5 636
TECAN GROUP LTD.-28.89%5 408
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.-3.21%4 812