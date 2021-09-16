Log in
Summary

PAR Technology : Salsarita's Selects PAR Technology's Cloud-Based Data Central® Software

09/16/2021
Salsarita’s Strengthens Partnership with the Addition of PAR’s Restaurant Management System

ParTech, Inc. (“PAR”), a global restaurant technology company and provider of a unified commerce cloud platform for enterprise restaurants, today announced that Salsarita’s Fresh Mexican Grill has selected PAR’s Data Central® as its back-office software application.

Salsarita’s first joined forces with PAR in 2017 with the selection of PAR Technology’s Brink POS® Software & EverServ® Hardware Platforms. In addition to their current technology stack with PAR, the Salsarita’s team realized the need for a full back-office suite with inventory and scheduling capability. They were introduced to PAR’s Data Central software, a comprehensive restaurant management system that would help control food and labor costs and improve operations with standardization. This new addition of Data Central further solidifies Salsarita’s partnership with PAR and commitment to PAR’s platform.

Since implementing the software, Salsarita’s has been pleased with improved visibility across the organization, crediting better reporting and dashboards to make more informed decisions. The brand has also noticed valuable time savings, with Data Central eliminating the need to manually enter certain data and the ability to quickly pull reports.

“What used to take days to pull data for reports now takes less than an hour with Data Central,” said Tim Carter, CFO, Salsarita’s Fresh Mexican Grill. “There’s also been significant time savings for our administrative staff with more efficient data flows using the system.”

“We are excited to grow our relationship and commitment to supporting the Salsarita’s brand,” said Savneet Singh, President & CEO, PAR Technology. “Salsarita’s has experienced remarkable success with their current PAR solution, and we are confident that this addition of Data Central will only further expand their capabilities in creating a seamless guest experience and continuing to serve delicious food to their guests.”

ABOUT SALSARITA’S

Founded in Charlotte, N.C. in 2000, Salsarita’s Fresh Mexican Grill is a fast casual, build-your-own Mexican concept, offering customizable burritos, nachos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, salads and more! With an extensive lineup of fresh proteins and toppings, every day at Salsarita’s starts at 7 a.m., dicing tomatoes for our five house-made salsas, chopping cilantro for our hand-mashed guacamole, frying our wildly addictive tortilla chips and crispy taco shells, grilling meats and fajita vegetables, and sautéing shrimp. Salsarita’s operates more than 80 locations in 18 states, including 10 company-owned restaurants. Each restaurant is locally owned and operated, so we truly are committed to the communities we are in. Get fresh with us today!

ABOUT PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

For more than 40 years, PAR’s (NYSE Symbol: PAR) cutting-edge products and services have helped bold and passionate restaurant brands build lasting guest relationships. We are the partner enterprise restaurants rely on when they need to serve amazing moments from open to close, during the most hectic rush hours, and when the world forces them to adapt and overcome. More than 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries use PAR’s restaurant hardware, software, drive-thru, and back-office solutions. With the recent acquisition of Punchh Inc., a leading SaaS based customer loyalty and engagement solutions provider, PAR has become a Unified Commerce Cloud Platform for Enterprise Restaurants. To learn more, visit www.partech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 271 M - -
Net income 2021 -49,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 204 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -31,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 594 M 1 594 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,63x
EV / Sales 2022 5,51x
Nbr of Employees 1 031
Free-Float 87,3%
Chart PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PAR Technology Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 61,70 $
Average target price 103,50 $
Spread / Average Target 67,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Savneet Singh President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bryan A. Menar Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Cynthia Ann Russo Independent Director
Douglas G. Rauch Independent Director
James C. Stoffel Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-1.74%1 594
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC.36.98%36 089
CANON INC.37.01%25 907
TECAN GROUP LTD.34.97%8 064
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.64.84%6 883
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.21.12%6 119