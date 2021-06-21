Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PAR Technology Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAR   US6988841036

PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

(PAR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PAR Technology : Don't Fire Restaurant Employees; Rehabilitate Them

06/21/2021 | 01:45pm EDT
Every restaurant deals with lost revenue, but what about when those losses come from your own employees? According to the National Restaurant Association, an estimated 4% of all revenue in restaurants is lost to theft and it comes in many forms. From misusing employee discounts to comp meals for friends to not ringing in items, unnecessary voids, overpouring, or simply taking money from the till, whatever the reason is - it still happens.

For most restaurants, pre-tax profit margins are typically small, ranging anywhere from 0 to 15% with an average of approximately 3 to 5%. When employees accidentally overpour or intentionally void orders, it makes it harder to operate a profitable operation. While it might not be a comfortable topic to discuss openly, Jim Farrell, Vice President of Sales and Partnerships for Solink, says conversations like these are vital to keeping employees, managers, and operators on the same page.

'The NRA did a study and concluded that restaurant loss due to fraud runs on average around 4% of sales,' Farrell said. 'Couple this with the incredibly narrow margins restaurants operate on, and one can see why it is important to take this seriously and implement the controls needed to minimize your losses.'

Unfortunately, if those numbers weren't scary enough… it somehow gets worse! Factor in the time it takes to put together a hiring plan, advertise the open position, recruit a new employee, officially hire them, and then onboard them, it can set a restaurant back several weeks and several thousand dollars.

'The Center for American Progress estimated that it costs 21.4% of an employee's salary to cover the cost of finding a replacement,' Farrell explained. 'Forbes found it costs a business between $15,000 and $25,000 to replace a millennial worker. This might seem pretty doom and gloom given that staff turnover is so high in the restaurant industry.'

Disclaimer

Par Technology Corporation published this content on 21 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2021 17:44:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 263 M - -
Net income 2021 -34,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 179 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -46,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 695 M 1 695 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,14x
EV / Sales 2022 5,96x
Nbr of Employees 1 031
Free-Float 87,3%
Chart PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PAR Technology Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 103,50 $
Last Close Price 65,59 $
Spread / Highest target 73,8%
Spread / Average Target 57,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 37,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Savneet Singh President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bryan A. Menar Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Cynthia Ann Russo Independent Director
Douglas G. Rauch Independent Director
James C. Stoffel Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION4.46%1 695
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC.18.71%31 481
CANON INC.30.43%24 470
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.93.21%8 449
TECAN GROUP LTD.2.03%5 766
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.11.57%5 592