PAR Technology Corporation, through its subsidiaries ParTech, Inc. (ParTech) and PAR Government Systems Corporation (PAR Government), operates in two segments: Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment provides technology platforms to the restaurant and retail industries. The Restaurant/Retail segment provides enterprise restaurants, franchisees, and other restaurant outlets in the three restaurant categories: quick service, fast casual, and table service. Its Government segment provides technical expertise and development of advanced systems and software solutions for the Department of Defense (DoD), the intelligence community (IC) and other federal agencies. The Government segment has three principal contract offerings: Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance solutions (ISR Solutions), mission systems operations and maintenance, and licensed software products for use in analytic and operational environments that leverage geospatial intelligence data.

Sector Office Equipment