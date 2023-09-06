Equities PAR US6988841036
|Delayed Nyse - 04:00:01 2023-09-06 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|45.62 USD
|-0.76%
|+3.19%
|+74.99%
|Aug. 24
|PAR Technology Unit, ICEYE US Awarded Spot on $900 Million, Five-Year US Space Force Contract
|MT
|Aug. 21
|Craig-Hallum Adjusts Price Target on PAR Technology to $50 From $42, Maintains Buy Rating
|MT
PAR Technology Corporation, through its subsidiaries ParTech, Inc. (ParTech) and PAR Government Systems Corporation (PAR Government), operates in two segments: Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment provides technology platforms to the restaurant and retail industries. The Restaurant/Retail segment provides enterprise restaurants, franchisees, and other restaurant outlets in the three restaurant categories: quick service, fast casual, and table service. Its Government segment provides technical expertise and development of advanced systems and software solutions for the Department of Defense (DoD), the intelligence community (IC) and other federal agencies. The Government segment has three principal contract offerings: Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance solutions (ISR Solutions), mission systems operations and maintenance, and licensed software products for use in analytic and operational environments that leverage geospatial intelligence data.
SectorOffice Equipment
Calendar
2023-11-07 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
D+
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
8
Last Close Price
45.62USD
Average target price
41.50USD
Spread / Average Target
-9.03%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+74.99%
|1 262 M $
|+98.59%
|1 677 M $
|-14.52%
|776 M $
|+4.96%
|361 M $
|-0.93%
|354 M $
|+88.10%
|348 M $
|+57.68%
|47 M $
|+5.01%
|17 M $
|-83.23%
|8 M $
|+30.99%
|9 386 M $