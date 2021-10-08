Parabellum Acquisition : REPORT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM - Form 8-K 10/08/2021 | 06:12am EDT Send by mail :

REPORT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM To the Stockholders and Board of Directors Parabellum Acquisition Corp. Opinion on the Financial Statements We have audited the accompanying balance sheet of Parabellum Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") as of October 1, 2021 and the related notes (collectively referred to as the "financial statement"). In our opinion, the financial statement presents fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as of October 1, 2021, in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. Basis for Opinion This financial statement is the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's financial statement based on our audit. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) ("PCAOB") and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB. We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statement is free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. The Company is not required to have, nor were we engaged to perform, an audit of its internal control over financial reporting. As part of our audit we are required to obtain an understanding of internal control over financial reporting but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting. Accordingly, we express no such opinion. Our audit included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statement, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the financial statement. Our audit also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statement. We believe that our audit provides a reasonable basis for our opinion. /s/ Marcum LLP Marcum LLP We have served as the Company's auditor since 2021. Costa Mesa, California October 7, 2021 F-2 PARABELLUM ACQUISITION CORP.

BALANCE SHEET October 1, 2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 2,333,553 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 646,858 Total current assets 2,980,411 Cash held in trust account 126,250,000 Total Assets $ 129,230,411 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 705,488 Accrued offering costs 320,000 Total Current Liabilities 1,025,488 Warrant liability 10,749,950 Deferred underwriting fee payable 4,375,000 TOTAL LIABILITIES 16,150,438 Commitments (Note 6) Class A common stock subject to possible redemption, 12,500,000 shares at redemption value 126,250,000 Stockholders' Deficit Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding - Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding (excluding 12,500,000 shares subject to possible redemption) - Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,593,750 shares issued and outstanding(1) 359 Additional paid-in capital - Accumulated deficit (13,170,386 ) Total Stockholders' Deficit (13,170,027 ) Total Liabilities and StockholderS' Deficit $ 129,230,411 (1) Includes up to 468,750 shares of Class B common stock subject to forfeiture if the over-allotment option is not exercised in full or in part by the underwriter (see Note 5). The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statements. F-3 PARABELLUM ACQUISITION CORP.

NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT NOTE 1. DESCRIPTION OF ORGANIZATION AND BUSINESS OPERATIONS Parabellum Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") is a blank check company incorporated in the state of Delaware on February 5, 2021. The Company was formed for the purpose of effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses (the "Business Combination"). The Company is an early stage and emerging growth company and, as such, the Company is subject to all of the risks associated with early stage and emerging growth companies. As of October 1, 2021, the Company had not yet commenced operations. All activity for the period of February 5, 2021 (inception) through October 1, 2021 relates to the Company's formation and the initial public offering (the "Initial Public Offering"). The Company will not generate any operating revenues until after the completion of a Business Combination, at the earliest. The Company will generate non-operating income in the form of interest income from the proceeds derived from the Initial Public Offering. The Company has selected December 31 as its fiscal year end. The registration statement for the Company's Initial Public Offering was declared effective on September 27, 2021. On September 30, 2021, the Company consummated the Initial Public Offering of 12,500,000 units (the "Units" and, with respect to the Class A common stock included in the Units being offered, the "Public Shares"), at $10.00 per Unit, generating gross proceeds of $125,000,000, which is described in Note 3. The underwriters have a 45-day option from the date of the Initial Public Offering to purchase up to an additional 1,875,000 Units to cover over-allotments, if any. Simultaneously with the closing of the Initial Public Offering, the Company consummated the sale of 6,225,000 warrants (the "Private Placement Warrants") at a price of $1.00 per Private Placement Warrant in a private placement to Parabellum Acquisition Partners, LLC (the "Sponsor"), generating gross proceeds of $6,225,000, which is described in Note 4. An aggregate of 9 qualified institutional buyers or institutional accredited investors' groups ("Anchor Investors") were allocated and purchased a total of 11,137,500 Units or 89.1% of the outstanding Units following this offering (assuming no exercise of the over-allotment option), for gross proceeds of approximately $111.4 million. In addition, subject to each Anchor Investor purchasing 100% of the Units allocated to it, in connection with the closing of the Initial Public Offering, the Sponsor sold a portion of Founder Shares to each Anchor Investor, or an aggregate of 495,000 founders shares to all Anchor Investors (see Note 5). The Company estimated the aggregate fair value of these Founder Shares attributable to Anchor Investors to be approximately $2.93 million, or $5.93 per share. The excess of the fair value of the Founder Shares was determined to be an offering cost in accordance with Staff Accounting Bulletin Topic 5A. Offering costs were charged in accordance with offering costs described in Note 2. Following the closing of the Initial Public Offering on September 30, 2021, an amount of $126,250,000 ($10.10 per Unit) from the net proceeds of the sale of the Units in the Initial Public Offering and the sale of the Private Placement Warrants was placed in a trust account (the "Trust Account") Transaction costs amounted to $7,410,078, consisting of $2,500,000 of underwriting fees, $4,375,000 of deferred underwriting fees and $535,078 of other offering costs. The Company's remaining cash after payment at the Initial Public Offering costs is held outside the Trust Account for working capital purposes. The Company's management has broad discretion with respect to the specific application of the net proceeds of the Initial Public Offering and the sale of Private Placement Warrants, although substantially all of the net proceeds are intended to be applied generally toward consummating a Business Combination. There is no assurance that the Company will be able to complete a Business Combination successfully. F-4 The Company must complete one or more initial Business Combinations with one or more operating businesses or assets with a fair market value equal to at least 80% of the net assets held in the Trust Account (as defined below) (excluding any deferred underwriting fees and taxes payable on the interest earned on the Trust Account) within 18 months from the closing of the Initial Public Offering to continue operations. The Company will only complete a Business Combination if the post-transaction company owns or acquires 50% or more of the outstanding voting securities of the target or otherwise acquires a controlling interest in the target business sufficient for it not to be required to register as an investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "Investment Company Act"). Upon the closing of the Initial Public Offering, management has agreed that an amount equal to at least $10.10 per Unit sold in the Initial Public Offering, including proceeds of the Private Placement Warrants, will be held in a trust account ("Trust Account"), located in the United States and invested only in U.S. government securities, within the meaning set forth in Section 2(a)(16) of the Investment Company Act, with a maturity of 185 days or less or in any open-ended investment company that holds itself out as a money market fund selected by the Company meeting certain conditions of Rule 2a-7 of the Investment Company Act, as determined by the Company, until the earlier of: (i) the completion of a Business Combination and (ii) the distribution of the funds held in the Trust Account, as described below. The Company will provide its holders of the outstanding Public Shares (the "public stockholders") with the opportunity to redeem all or a portion of their Public Shares upon the completion of a Business Combination either (i) in connection with a stockholder meeting called to approve the Business Combination or (ii) by means of a tender offer. The decision as to whether the Company will seek stockholder approval of a Business Combination or conduct a tender offer will be made by the Company, solely in its discretion. The public stockholders will be entitled to redeem their Public Shares for a pro rata portion of the amount then in the Trust Account (initially anticipated to be $10.10 per Public Share, plus any pro rata interest earned on the funds held in the Trust Account and not previously released to the Company to pay its tax obligations). There will be no redemption rights upon the completion of a Business Combination with respect to the Company's warrants. The Public Shares subject to redemption will be recorded at redemption value and classified as temporary equity upon the completion of the Initial Public Offering in accordance with the Financial Accounting Standards Board's ("FASB") Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") Topic 480 "Distinguishing Liabilities from Equity." The Company will proceed with a Business Combination only if the Company has net tangible assets of at least $5,000,001 either prior to or upon such consummation of a Business Combination and, if the Company seeks stockholder approval, a majority of the shares voted are voted in favor of the Business Combination. If a stockholder vote is not required by law and the Company does not decide to hold a stockholder vote for business or other reasons, the Company will, pursuant to its Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation then in effect (the "Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation"), conduct the redemptions pursuant to the tender offer rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and file tender offer documents with the SEC prior to completing a Business Combination. If, however, stockholder approval of the transaction is required by law, or the Company decides to obtain stockholder approval for business or other reasons, the Company will offer to redeem shares in conjunction with a proxy solicitation pursuant to the proxy rules and not pursuant to the tender offer rules. If the Company seeks stockholder approval in connection with a Business Combination, the Sponsor has agreed to vote its Founder Shares (as defined in Note 5) and any Public Shares purchased during or after the Initial Public Offering in favor of approving a Business Combination. Additionally, each public stockholder may elect to redeem their Public Shares irrespective of whether they vote for or against the proposed transaction or don't vote at all. Notwithstanding the above, if the Company seeks stockholder approval of a Business Combination and it does not conduct redemptions pursuant to the tender offer rules, the Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation provides that a public stockholder, together with any affiliate of such stockholder or any other person with whom such stockholder is acting in concert or as a "group" (as defined under Section 13 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act")), will be restricted from redeeming its shares with respect to more than an aggregate of 15% or more of the Public Shares, without the prior consent of the Company. F-5 The Sponsor has agreed (a) to waive its redemption rights with respect to its Founder Shares and Public Shares held by it in connection with the completion of a Business Combination, (b) to waive its liquidation rights with respect to the Founder Shares if the Company fails to complete a Business Combination within 18 months from the closing of the Initial Public Offering and (c) not to propose an amendment to the Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation (i) to modify the substance or timing of the Company's obligation to allow redemption in connection with the Company's initial Business Combination or to redeem 100% of its Public Shares if the Company does not complete a Business Combination or (ii)with respect to any other provision relating to stockholders' rights or pre-initial business combination activity, unless the Company provides the public stockholders with the opportunity to redeem their Public Shares in conjunction with any such amendment. The Company will have until 18 months from the closing of the Initial Public Offering to complete a Business Combination (the "Combination Window"). If the Company is unable to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Window, the Company will (i) cease all operations except for the purpose of winding up, (ii) as promptly as reasonably possible but not more than ten business days thereafter, redeem the Public Shares, at a per-share price, payable in cash, equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the Trust Account including interest earned on the funds held in the Trust Account and not previously released to the Company to pay its tax obligations (less up to $100,000 of interest to pay dissolution expenses), divided by the number of then outstanding Public Shares, which redemption will completely extinguish public stockholders' rights as stockholders (including the right to receive further liquidating distributions, if any), and (iii) as promptly as reasonably possible following such redemption, subject to the approval of the Company's remaining stockholders and the Company's board of directors, dissolve and liquidate, subject in each case to the Company's obligations under Delaware law to provide for claims of creditors and the requirements of other applicable law. There will be no redemption rights or liquidating distributions with respect to the Company's warrants, which will expire worthless if the Company fails to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Window. The Sponsor has agreed to waive its liquidation rights with respect to the Founder Shares if the Company fails to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Window. However, if the Sponsor acquires Public Shares in or after the Initial Public Offering, such Public Shares will be entitled to liquidating distributions from the Trust Account if the Company fails to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Window. The underwriters have agreed to waive their rights to their deferred underwriting commission (see Note 6) held in the Trust Account in the event the Company does not complete a Business Combination within in the Combination Window and, in such event, such amounts will be included with the other funds held in the Trust Account that will be available to fund the redemption of the Public Shares. In the event of such distribution, it is possible that the per share value of the assets remaining available for distribution will be less than the Initial Public Offering price per Unit ($10.00). In order to protect the amounts held in the Trust Account, the Sponsor has agreed to be liable to the Company if and to the extent any claims by a third party for services rendered or products sold to the Company, or a prospective target business with which the Company has discussed entering into a transaction agreement, reduce the amount of funds in the Trust Account to below (1) $10.10 per Public Share or (1)the actual amount per Public Share held in the Trust Account as of the date of the liquidation of the Trust Account due to reductions in the value of the trust assets, in each case net of the interest which may be withdrawn to pay our taxes. This liability will not apply with respect to any claims by a third party who executed a waiver of any and all rights to seek access to the Trust Account and except as to any claims under the Company's indemnity of the underwriters of the Initial Public Offering against certain liabilities, including liabilities under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Moreover, in the event that an executed waiver is deemed to be unenforceable against a third party, the Sponsor will not be responsible to the extent of any liability for such third-party claims. The Company will seek to reduce the possibility that the Sponsor will have to indemnify the Trust Account due to claims of creditors by endeavoring to have all vendors, service providers (except the Company's independent registered public accounting firm), prospective target businesses or other entities with which the Company does business, execute agreements with the Company waiving any right, title, interest or claim of any kind in or to monies held in the Trust Account. F-6 NOTE 2. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES Basis of Presentation The accompanying balance sheet is presented in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP") and pursuant to the rules and regulations of the SEC. As of October 1, 2021, the Company had approximately $2.3 million in its operating bank account, and working capital of approximately $2.0 million. Based on the foregoing, management believes that the Company will have sufficient working capital to meet its needs through the earlier of the consummation of a Business Combination or one year from this filing. Over this time period, the Company will be using these funds for paying existing accounts payable, identifying and evaluating prospective initial Business Combination candidates, performing due diligence on prospective target businesses, paying for travel expenditures, selecting the target business to merge with or acquire, and structuring, negotiating and consummating the Business Combination Emerging Growth Company The Company is an "emerging growth company," as defined in Section 2(a) of the Securities Act, as modified by the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act of 2012 (the "JOBS Act"), and it may take advantage of certain exemptions from various reporting requirements that are applicable to other public companies that are not emerging growth companies including, but not limited to, not being required to comply with the independent registered public accounting firm attestation requirements of Section 404 of the Sarbanes- Oxley Act, reduced disclosure obligations regarding executive compensation in its periodic reports and proxy statements, and exemptions from the requirements of holding a nonbinding advisory vote on executive compensation and stockholder approval of any golden parachute payments not previously approved. Further, Section 102(b)(1) of the JOBS Act exempts emerging growth companies from being required to comply with new or revised financial accounting standards until private companies (that is, those that have not had a Securities Act registration statement declared effective or do not have a class of securities registered under the Exchange Act) are required to comply with the new or revised financial accounting standards. The JOBS Act provides that a company can elect to opt out of the extended transition period and comply with the requirements that apply to non-emerging growth companies but any such election to opt out is irrevocable. The Company has elected not to opt out of such extended transition period, which means that when a standard is issued or revised and it has different application dates for public or private companies, the Company, as an emerging growth company, can adopt the new or revised standard at the time private companies adopt the new or revised standard. This may make comparison of the Company's financial statements with another public company, which is neither an emerging growth company nor an emerging growth company which has opted out of using the extended transition period difficult or impossible because of the potential differences in accounting standards used. Use of Estimates The preparation of financial statement in conformity with U.S. GAAP requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statement. Making estimates requires management to exercise significant judgment. It is at least reasonably possible that the estimate of the effect of a condition, situation or set of circumstances that existed at the date of the financial statements, which management considered in formulating its estimate, could change in the near term due to one or more future confirming events. Accordingly, the actual results could differ significantly from those estimates. Cash and Cash Equivalents The Company considers all short-term investments with an original maturity of three months or less when purchased to be cash equivalents. The Company did not have any cash equivalents as of October 1, 2021. F-7 Cash Held in Trust Account As of October 1, 2021, the Company had $126,250,000 in cash held in the Trust Account. Offering Costs Offering costs consisted of legal, accounting, underwriting fees and other costs incurred through the balance sheet date that were directly related to the Initial Public Offering. Offering costs amounted to $7,410,078 and are allocated to the separable financial instruments issued in the Initial Public Offering based on a relative fair value basis, compared to total proceeds received. Offering costs associated with derivative warrant liabilities are expensed as incurred, presented as non-operating expenses in the statement of operations. Offering costs associated with the Public Shares were charged to shareholders' equity upon the completion of the Initial Public Offering. In addition, under the guidance in Staff Accounting Bulletin 107 Topic 5.A, Accounting for Expenses or Liabilities Paid by Principal Stockholder(s), the Company will also include in offering costs amounts incurred by the Sponsor through the sale of sponsor shares to Anchor Investors on behalf of the Company (Note 5). Common Stock Subject to Possible Redemption The Company accounts for its Class A common stock subject to possible redemption in accordance with the guidance in Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") Topic 480 "Distinguishing Liabilities from Equity." Shares of Class A common stock subject to mandatory redemption are classified as a liability instrument and are measured at fair value. Conditionally redeemable common stock (including common stock that features redemption rights that is either within the control of the holder or subject to redemption upon the occurrence of uncertain events not solely within the Company's control) is classified as temporary equity. At all other times, common stock is classified as stockholders' equity. The Company's Class A common stock features certain redemption rights that are considered to be outside of the Company's control and subject to occurrence of uncertain future events. Accordingly, at October 1, 2021, Class A common stock subject to possible redemption is presented at redemption value as temporary equity, outside of the stockholders' equity section of the Company's balance sheet. Income Taxes The Company complies with the accounting and reporting requirements of ASC Topic 740, "Income Taxes," which requires an asset and liability approach to financial accounting and reporting for income taxes. Deferred income tax assets and liabilities are computed for differences between the financial statement and tax bases of assets and liabilities that will result in future taxable or deductible amounts, based on enacted tax laws and rates applicable to the periods in which the differences are expected to affect taxable income. Valuation allowances are established, when necessary, to reduce deferred tax assets to the amount expected to be realized. ASC Topic 740 prescribes a recognition threshold and a measurement attribute for the financial statement recognition and measurement of tax positions taken or expected to be taken in a tax return. For those benefits to be recognized, a tax position must be more-likely-than-not to be sustained upon examination by taxing authorities. The Company recognizes accrued interest and penalties related to unrecognized tax benefits, if any, as income tax expense. There were no unrecognized tax benefits and no amounts accrued for interest and penalties as of October 1, 2021. The Company is currently not aware of any issues under review that could result in significant payments, accruals or material deviation from its position. The Company is subject to income tax examinations by major taxing authorities since inception. F-8 Fair Value of Financial Instruments The fair value of the Company's assets and liabilities, which qualify as financial instruments under ASC Topic 820, "Fair Value Measurement," approximates the carrying amounts represented in the accompanying balance sheet, primarily due to their short-term nature. Warrant Liability The Company accounts for warrants for shares of the Company's common stock that are not indexed to its own stock as liabilities at fair value on the balance sheet. The warrants will be re-evaluated for the proper accounting treatment at each reporting period and are subject to remeasurement at each balance sheet date and any change in fair value is recognized as a component of other income (expense), net on the statement of operations. The Company will continue to adjust the liability for changes in fair value until the earlier of the exercise or expiration of the common stock warrants. At that time, the portion of the liability related to the common stock warrants will be reclassified to additional paid-in capital (Notes 8 and 9). Recent Accounting Standards In August 2020, the Financial Accounting Standards Board issued Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2020-06, Debt-Debt with Conversion and Other Options (Subtopic 470-20) and Derivatives and Hedging-Contracts in Entity's Own Equity (Subtopic 815-40) ("ASU 2020-06") to simplify certain financial instruments. ASU 2020-06 eliminates the current models that require separation of beneficial conversion and cash conversion features from convertible instruments and simplifies the derivative scope exception guidance pertaining to equity classification of contracts in an entity's own equity. The new standard also introduces additional disclosures for convertible debt and freestanding instruments that are indexed to and settled in an entity's own equity. ASU 2020-06 amends the diluted earnings per share guidance, including the requirement to use the if-converted method for all convertible instruments. ASU 2020-06 is for fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2021 and should be applied on a full or modified retrospective basis. Early adoption is permitted, but no earlier than fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2020, including interim periods within those fiscal years. The Company adopted ASU 2020-06 effective January 19, 2021. The adoption of ASU 2020-06 did not have a material impact on the Company's financial statements. Management does not believe that any recently issued, but not yet effective, accounting standards, if currently adopted, would have a material effect on the Company's financial statements. Risks and Uncertainties Management is currently evaluating the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and has concluded that while it is reasonably possible that the virus could have a negative effect on the Company's financial position, results of its operations, and/or search for a target company, the specific impact is not readily determinable as of the date of this financial statement. This financial statement do not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty. NOTE 3. INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING On September 30, 2021, the Company completed the Initial Public Offering whereby the Company sold 12,500,000 Public Units at a price of $10.00 per Public Unit. Each Public Unit consists of one of the Public Shares and three-quarters (3/4) of a Public Warrant. Each whole Public Warrant is exercisable for one share of Common Stock at a price of $11.50 per full share. As a result, at least four Public Warrants must be exercised in order to obtain whole shares of Common Stock upon the exercise of the Public Warrants. Under the terms of the warrant agreement dated September 27, 2021 (the "Warrant Agreement"), the Company has agreed to use its best efforts to file a new registration statement under the Securities Act, following the completion of the Company's Business Combination to register the shares of Common Stock underlying the Public Warrants. No fractional shares will be issued upon exercise of the Public Warrants. If, upon exercise of the Public Warrants, a holder would be entitled to receive a fractional interest in a share, the Company will, upon exercise, round down to the nearest whole number the number of shares of Common Stock to be issued to the Public Warrant holder. Each Public Warrant will become exercisable on the later of 30 days after the completion of the Company's Business Combination or 12 months from the closing of the Offering and will expire five years after the completion of the Company's Business Combination or earlier upon redemption or liquidation. However, if the Company does not complete a Business Combination on or prior to the 18-month period allotted to complete the Business Combination, the Public Warrants will expire at the end of such period. If the Company is unable to deliver registered shares of Common Stock to the holder upon exercise of the Public Warrants during the exercise period, there will be no net cash settlement of these Public Warrants and the Public Warrants will expire worthless, unless they may be exercised on a cashless basis in the circumstances described in the Warrant Agreement. Once the Public Warrants become exercisable, the Company may redeem the outstanding Public Warrants in whole and not in part at a price of $0.01 per Public Warrant upon a minimum of 30 days' prior written notice of redemption, only in the event that the last sale price of the Company's shares of Common Stock equals or exceeds $18.00 per share for any 20 trading days within the 30-trading day period ending on the third trading day before the Company sends the notice of redemption to the Public Warrant holders. F-9 NOTE 4. PRIVATE PLACEMENT Simultaneously with the closing of the Initial Public Offering, the Company's sponsor purchased an aggregate of 6,225,000 Private Placement Warrants at a price of $1.00 per Private Placement Warrants, for an aggregate purchase price of $6,225,000. The Private Placement Warrants are identical to the warrants included in the units sold in the Initial Public Offering except that the Private Placement Warrants may not (including the Class A common stock issuable upon exercise of these warrants), subject to certain limited exceptions, be transferred, assigned or sold by the holders until 30 days after the completion of the Company's initial Business Combination. If the Company does not complete the initial Business Combination within 18 months from the closing of the Initial Public Offering, the Private Placement Warrants will expire worthless. NOTE 5. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Founder Shares On March 10, 2021, the Sponsor paid $25,000 to cover certain offering costs of the Company in consideration for 3,593,750 shares of Class B common stock (the "Founder Shares"). The Founder Shares include an aggregate of up to 468,750 shares subject to forfeiture by the Sponsor to the extent that the underwriter's over-allotment is not exercised in full or in part, so that the Sponsor will collectively own, on an as-converted basis, 20% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares after the Initial Public Offering (assuming the Sponsor does not purchase any Public Shares in the Initial Public Offering). The Sponsor has agreed, subject to certain limited exceptions, not to transfer, assign or sell any of the Founder Shares until the earlier to occur of: (A) one year after the completion of a Business Combination or (B) subsequent to a Business Combination, (x) if the last sale price of the Class A common stock equals or exceeds $12.00 per share (as adjusted for stock splits, stock dividends, reorganizations, recapitalizations and the like) for any 20 trading days within any 30-trading day period commencing at least 150 days after a Business Combination, or (y) the date on which the Company completes a liquidation, merger, capital stock exchange or other similar transaction that results in all of the Company's stockholders having the right to exchange their shares of common stock for cash, securities or other property. In addition, subject to each Anchor Investor purchasing 100% of the Units allocated to it, in connection with the closing of the Initial Public Offering, the Sponsor sold a portion of Founder Shares to each Anchor Investor, or an aggregate of 495,000 founders shares to all Anchor Investors. The Company estimated the aggregate fair value of these Founder Shares attributable to Anchor Investors to be approximately $2.93 million, or $5.93 per share. The excess of the fair value of the Founder Shares was determined to be an a contribution from the sponsor for offering costs in accordance with Staff Accounting Bulletin Topic 5T. Offering costs allocated to the Public Shares and the Public Warrant was all charged to shareholder's equity upon the completion of the Initial Public Offering. Administrative Support Agreement The Company entered into an agreement, commencing on September 27, 2021 to pay the Sponsor a total of $15,000 per month for office space, utilities and administrative support services. Upon completion of the Business Combination or the Company's liquidation, the Company will cease paying these monthly fees. Related Party Loans In order to finance transaction costs in connection with a Business Combination, the Sponsor or an affiliate of the Sponsor or certain of the Company's directors and officers may, but are not obligated to, loan the Company funds as may be required ("Working Capital Loans"). If the Company completes a Business Combination, the Company would repay the Working Capital Loans out of the proceeds of the Trust Account released to the Company. Otherwise, the Working Capital Loans would be repaid only out of funds held outside the Trust Account. In the event that a Business Combination does not close, the Company may use a portion of proceeds held outside the Trust Account to repay the Working Capital Loans, but no proceeds held in the Trust Account would be used to repay the Working Capital Loans. Except for the foregoing, the terms of such Working Capital Loans, if any, have not been determined and no written agreements exist with respect to such loans. The Working Capital Loans would either be repaid upon consummation of a Business Combination, without interest, or, at the lender's discretion, up to $1,500,000 of such Working Capital Loans may be convertible into warrants of the post-Business Combination entity at a price of $1.00 per warrant. The warrants would be identical to the Private Placement Warrants. F-10 NOTE 6. COMMITMENTS Registration Rights The holders of the Founder Shares, Private Placement Warrants and any warrants that may be issued upon conversion of the Working Capital Loans (and any shares of Class A common stock issuable upon the exercise of the Private Placement Warrants and warrants that may be issued upon conversion of Working Capital Loans and upon conversion of the Founder Shares) will be entitled to registration rights pursuant to a registration and shareholder rights agreement dated as of September 27, 2021, requiring the Company to register such securities for resale (in the case of the Founder Shares, only after conversion to our Class A common stock). The holders of the majority of these securities are entitled to make up to three demands, excluding short form demands, that the Company register such securities. In addition, the holders have certain "piggy-back" registration rights with respect to registration statements filed subsequent to the completion of the Business Combination and rights to require the Company to register for resale such securities pursuant to Rule 415 under the Securities Act. The registration rights agreement does not contain liquidating damages or other cash settlement provisions resulting from delays in registering the Company's securities. The Company will bear the expenses incurred in connection with the filing of any such registration statements. Underwriter's Agreement The Company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to 1,875,000 additional Units to cover over-allotments at the Initial Public Offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The underwriter received a cash underwriting discount of $0.20 per Unit, or $2,500,000 in the aggregate (or $2,875,000 if the underwriters' over-allotment option is exercised in full), paid upon the closing of the Initial Public Offering. In addition, the underwriters are entitled to a deferred fee of $0.35 per Unit, or $4,375,000 in the aggregate (or $5,031,250 in the aggregate if the underwriters' over- allotment option is exercised in full). The deferred fee will become payable to the underwriter from the amounts held in the Trust Account solely in the event that the Company completes a Business Combination, subject to the terms of the underwriting agreement. NOTE 7. STOCKHOLDER'S EQUITY Preferred Stock - The Company is authorized to issue 1,000,000 shares of $0.0001 par value preferred stock. At October 1, 2021, there were no shares of preferred stock issued or outstanding. Class A Common Stock - The Company is authorized to issue up to 100,000,000 shares of Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value common stock. Holders of the Company's common stock are entitled to one vote for each share. At October 1, 2021, there were no shares of Class A common stock issued or outstanding, excluding 12,500,000 Class A common stock subject to possible redemption. Class B Common Stock - The Company is authorized to issue up to 10,000,000 shares of Class B, $0.0001 par value common stock. Holders of the Company's common stock are entitled to one vote for each share. At October 1, 2021, there were 3,593,750 shares of Class B common stock issued and outstanding, of which an aggregate of up to 468,750 shares are subject to forfeiture to the extent that the underwriters' over-allotment option is not exercised in full or in part so that the Sponsor will own 20% of the Company's issued and outstanding common stock after the Initial Public Offering (assuming the Sponsor does not purchase any Public Shares in the Initial Public Offering). Only holders of Class B common stock will have the right to vote on the election of directors prior to the Business Combination. Holders of Class A common stock and Class B common stock will vote together as a single class on all other matters submitted to a vote of stockholders, except as required by law. F-11 The shares of Class B common stock will automatically convert into shares of Class A common stock at the time of a Business Combination on a one-for-one basis (subject to adjustment). In the case that additional shares of Class A common stock, or equity-linked securities, are issued or deemed issued in excess of the amounts offered in the Initial Public Offering and related to the closing of a Business Combination, the ratio at which shares of Class B common stock shall convert into shares of Class A common stock will be adjusted (unless the holders of a majority of the outstanding shares of Class B common stock agree to waive such adjustment with respect to any such issuance or deemed issuance) so that the number of shares of Class A common stock issuable upon conversion of all shares of Class B common stock will equal, in the aggregate, on an as-converted basis, 20% of the sum of the total number of all shares of common stock outstanding upon completion of the Initial Public Offering plus all shares of Class A common stock and equity-linked securities issued or deemed issued in connection with a Business Combination (excluding any shares or equity-linked securities issued, or to be issued, to any seller in a Business combination, and any private placement-equivalent warrants issued to the Sponsor or its affiliates upon conversion of loans made to the Company). The Company cannot determine at this time whether a majority of the holders of the Class B common stock at the time of any future issuance would agree to waive such adjustment to the conversion ratio. NOTE 8. WARRANT LIABILITIES The Company has accounted for the 15,600,000 Warrants to be issued in connection with the Initial Offering (the 9,375,000 Public Warrants and the 6,225,000 Private Placement Warrants assuming the underwriters' over-allotment option is not exercised) in accordance with the guidance contained in ASC 815-40. Such guidance provides that, because the Warrants do not meet the criteria for equity treatment thereunder, each Warrant must be recorded as a liability. Accordingly, the Company will classify each warrant as a liability at its fair value. This liability is subject to re-measurement at each balance sheet date. With each such re-measurement, the Warrant liability will be adjusted to fair value, with the change in fair value recognized in the company's statement of operations. Warrants - Public Warrants may only be exercised for a whole number of shares. No fractional shares will be issued upon exercise of the Public Warrants. The Public Warrants will become exercisable on the later of (a) 30 days after the consummation of a Business Combination or (b) 12 months from the closing of the Initial Public Offering. The Public Warrants will expire five years from the consummation of a Business Combination or earlier upon redemption or liquidation. The Company will not be obligated to deliver any Class A common stock pursuant to the exercise of a Public Warrant and will have no obligation to settle such Public Warrant exercise unless a registration statement under the Securities Act covering the issuance of the Class A common stock issuable upon exercise of the Public Warrants is then effective and a prospectus relating thereto is current, subject to the Company satisfying its obligations with respect to registration. No warrant will be exercisable and the Company will not be obligated to issue shares of Class A common stock upon exercise of a warrant unless Class A common stock issuable upon such warrant exercise has been registered, qualified or deemed to be exempt under the securities laws of the state of residence of the registered holder of the warrants. The Company has agreed that as soon as practicable, but in no event later than 15 business days after the closing of a Business Combination, it will use its best efforts to file with the SEC a registration statement covering the shares of Class A common stock issuable upon exercise of the warrants, to cause such registration statement to become effective and to maintain a current prospectus relating to those shares of Class A common stock until the warrants expire or are redeemed, as specified in the warrant agreement. If a registration statement covering the shares of Class A common stock issuable upon exercise of the warrants is not effective by the 60th business day after the closing of a Business Combination, warrant holders may, until such time as there is an effective registration statement and during any period when the Company will have failed to maintain an effective registration statement, exercise warrants on a "cashless basis" in accordance with Section 3(a)(9) of the Securities Act or another exemption. Notwithstanding the foregoing, if a registration statement covering the Class A common stock issuable upon exercise of the warrants is not effective within a specified period following the consummation of a Business Combination, warrant holders may, until such time as there is an effective registration statement and during any period when the Company shall have failed to maintain an effective registration statement, exercise warrants on a cashless basis pursuant to the exemption provided by Section 3(a)(9) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, provided that such exemption is available. If that exemption, or another exemption, is not available, holders will not be able to exercise their warrants on a cashless basis. F-12 Once the warrants become exercisable, the Company may call the warrants for redemption (except as described with respect to the Private Placement Warrants): • in whole and not in part; • at a price of $0.01 per warrant; • upon not less than 30 days' prior written notice of redemption to each warrant holder; and • if, and only if, the reported last sale price of the Class A common stock equals or exceeds $18.00 per share (as adjusted for stock splits, stock dividends, reorganizations, recapitalizations and the like) for any 20 trading days within a 30-trading day period ending three business days before the Company sends the notice of redemption to the warrant holders. If and when the warrants become redeemable by the Company, the Company may exercise its redemption right even if the Company is unable to register or qualify the underlying securities for sale under all applicable state securities laws. If the Company calls the Public Warrants for redemption, as described above, its management will have the option to require any holder that wishes to exercise the Public Warrants to do so on a "cashless basis," as described in the warrant agreement. The exercise price and number of Class A common stock issuable upon exercise of the Public Warrants may be adjusted in certain circumstances including in the event of a share dividend, extraordinary dividend or recapitalization, reorganization, merger or consolidation. However, except as described below, the Public Warrants will not be adjusted for issuances of Class A common stock at a price below its exercise price. Additionally, in no event will the Company be required to net cash settle the Public Warrants. If the Company is unable to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Window and the Company liquidates the funds held in the Trust Account, holders of Public Warrants will not receive any of such funds with respect to their Public Warrants, nor will they receive any distribution from the Company's assets held outside of the Trust Account with respect to such Public Warrants. Accordingly, the Public Warrants may expire worthless. In addition, if (x) the Company issues additional shares of Class A common stock or equity-linked securities for capital raising purposes in connection with the closing of its initial Business Combination at an issue price or effective issue price of less than $9.20 per share of Class A common stock (with such issue price or effective issue price to be determined in good faith by the Company's board of directors and, in the case of any such issuance to the Sponsor or its affiliates, without taking into account any Founder Shares held by the Sponsor or such affiliates, as applicable, prior to such issuance) (the "Newly Issued Price"), (y) the aggregate gross proceeds from such issuances represent more than 60% of the total equity proceeds, and interest thereon, available for the funding of the Company's initial Business Combination on the date of the consummation of such initial Business Combination (net of redemptions), and (z) the volume weighted average trading price of the Company's common stock during the 20 trading day period starting on the trading day prior to the day on which the Company consummates its initial Business Combination (such price, the "Market Value") is below $9.20 per share, the exercise price of the warrants will be adjusted (to the nearest cent) to be equal to 115% of the greater of the Market Value and the Newly Issued Price and the $18.00 per share redemption trigger price will be adjusted (to the nearest cent) to be equal to 180% of the greater of the Market Value and the Newly Issued Price. The Private Placement Warrants will be identical to the Public Warrants underlying the Units being sold in the Initial Public Offering, except that the Private Placement Warrants will and the common shares issuable upon the exercise of the Private Placement Warrants will not be transferable, assignable or salable until 30 days after the completion of a Business Combination, subject to certain limited exceptions. Additionally, the Private Placement Warrants will be exercisable on a cashless basis and will be non-redeemable so long as they are held by the initial purchasers or their permitted transferees. If the Private Placement Warrants are held by someone other than the initial purchasers or their permitted transferees, the Private Placement Warrants will be redeemable by the Company and exercisable by such holders on the same basis as the Public Warrants. F-13 NOTE 9. FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENTS The following table presents information about the Company's assets and liabilities that are measured at fair value on a recurring basis at October 1, 2021, and indicates the fair value hierarchy of the valuation inputs the Company utilized to determine such fair value: Description Level October 1,

2021 Assets: Cash held in Trust Account 1 $ 126,250,000 Liabilities: Warrant liability - Public Warrants 3 $ 6,460,310 Warrant liability - Private Placement Warrants 3 $ 4,289,640 The Warrants were accounted for as liabilities in accordance with ASC 815-40 and are presented within warrant liabilities in the accompanying balance sheet. The warrant liabilities are measured at fair value at inception and on a recurring basis, with changes in fair value presented within the statement of operations. The Warrants were valued using a Monte-Carlo simulation model, which is considered to be a Level 3 fair value measurement. The Monte-Carlo simulation model's primary unobservable input utilized in determining the fair value of the Warrants is the expected volatility of the common stock. The expected volatility as of October 1, 2021 was based on management's assessment of the volatility associated with instruments of other similar entities. For periods subsequent to the detachment of the Public Warrants from the Units, the close price of the Public Warrant price will be used as the fair value as of each relevant date. The following table provides quantitative information regarding Level 3 fair value measurements: October 1, 2021 (Initial Measurement) Stock price $ 9.95 Exercise price $ 11.50 Expected term (in years) 6.25 Volatility 17.7 % Risk-free rate 1.32 % Dividend yield 0.0 % The following table presents the changes in the fair value of Level 3 warrant liabilities: Private Placement Public Warrant Liabilities Fair value as of February 5, 2021 (inception) $ - $ - $ - Initial measurement on October 1, 2021 4,289,640 6,460,310 10,749,950 Fair value as of October 1, 2021 $ 4,289,640 $ 6,460,310 $ 10,749,950 Transfers to/from Levels 1, 2 and 3 are recognized at the end of the reporting period in which a change in valuation technique or methodology occurs. There were no transfers in or out of Level 3 from other levels in the fair value hierarchy for the period from February 5, 2021 (inception) through October 1, 2021. NOTE 10. SUBSEQUENT EVENTS The Company evaluated subsequent events and transactions that occurred after the balance sheet date up through the date that the financial statement was issued. Based upon this review, the Company did not identify any subsequent events that would have required adjustment or disclosure in the financial statement. F-14 Attachments Original document

