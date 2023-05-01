Parabellum Acquisition : Announces Termination of Business Combination with EnOcean GmbH and Liquidation and Redemption of Public Shares

Dallas, Texas - May 1, 2023 - Parabellum Acquisition Corp. (OTC:PRBM, PRBM.U and PRBM.WS), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, announced today that the Business Combination Agreement, dated November 13, 2022, and previously entered into with EnOcean GmbH, EnOcean Holdings B.V., and Artemis Merger Sub, has been terminated and that it is ceasing the business combination efforts.

On April 28, 2023, EnOcean GmbH delivered a Termination Letter to Parabellum announcing that EnOcean was exercising its right to terminate the Business Combination. Accordingly, the Business Combination Agreement is no longer in effect.

Because Parabellum doesn't believe that it will be able to consummate a business combination within the remaining time available to it under its amended and restated certificate of incorporation, as amended, and without any further extension, Parabellum will now commence the process of dissolving and liquidating its assets. Additionally, Parabellum's sponsor has indicated that it does not intend to deposit the current and future necessary monthly funds to the trust account to extend month-by-month the time to consummate a business combination pursuant to the previously obtained extension of time to consummate such a business combination. In accordance with Parabellum's amended and restated certificate of incorporation, as amended, Parabellum will redeem all of the outstanding shares of its common stock that were included in the units issued to the public in its initial public offering. Parabellum's warrants will expire worthless.

For more information, please refer to the current report on Form 8-K filed by Parabellum Acquisition Corp. with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 1, 2023.

About Parabellum Acquisition Corp.

Parabellum is a blank-check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Parabellum's focus is on businesses that have unique proprietary technologies and business models and are actively engaged in the Internet of Things transformation in a variety of segments such as consumer, industrial, automotive, medical and others. Visit www.parabellumac.com for more information.

