Parade Technologies, Ltd. (Taipei Exchange: 4966.TWO), a leading high-speed interface IC supplier, today announced financial results for the second quarter fiscal year 2023 ended June 30, 2023, and provided guidance for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023.
Consolidated revenue was US$104.18 million and consolidated net income was US$13.98 million. Basic and fully diluted after-tax earnings per share (“EPS”) were US$0.18 (NT$5.44) and US$0.18 (NT$5.40), respectively. These results compared to consolidated revenue US$216.70 million and consolidated net income of US$60.94 million, or US$0.76 (NT$22.51) and US$0.75 (NT$22.18) per basic and fully diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.
In US dollars, the second quarter of 2023 consolidated revenue increased 4.19% sequentially and was down 51.93% year-over-year.
The gross profit in the second quarter of 2023 was US$45.80 million, representing an increase of 3.98% from the previous quarter and a decrease of 55.26% compared to the same quarter of last year.
On May 24, 2023, Parade announced the availability of the PS8833 USB4/TBT4/DP 2.1 retimer and PS8836 USB 3.2/DP 2.1 retimer for commercial and consumer PCs, host systems and peripherals. PS8833 features full capabilities of USB4®, DisplayPort 2.1™ and Thunderbolt™ 4.0 with 50% reduction in power consumption. Its pin compatibility with PS8830 USB4/TBT4 retimer currently shipping in customer systems, greatly simplifies OEM design for product longevity. PS8836 offers USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 with DP 2.1 and is pin compatible with PS8833. The PS8833 / PS8836 pin compatible solutions allow OEMs to easily offer a full range of USB4 and USB 3.2 product offerings.
On July 26, 2023, Parade has demonstrated the lowest latencies in the industry with its new PS8936 PCIe/CXL re-timer solution. PS8936 retimer chip developed for PCI Express Rev. 5.0 and Compute Express Link (CXL), supporting sixteen bidirectional lanes. In addition to supporting the 32 Gbps data rate offered by the PCI Express 5.0 specification, it also supports all lower data rates, to provide backward compatibility with earlier PCI Express revisions. The promise of CXL is to enable scalable, high-performance coherent memory. While CXL can rely on the continual advances in PCIe Express to address its ever-increasing bandwidth needs, access time is an equally critical factor for memory performance. As larger CXL architectures are built, they will inevitably encounter situations where signal integrity places limits on both scale and flexibility, and retimers will be needed. With Parade’s patented low-latency retimers, these systems can be built without compromising signal integrity or performance.
Based on current business outlook, Parade is providing the following guidance for the third quarter of fiscal 2023:
- Revenue: US$107 ~119 Million
- Gross Margin: 43% ~47%
- Operating Expense: US$30 ~33 Million
The financial figures detailed above for the second quarter of 2023 have been audited by independent accountants.
About Parade Technologies, Ltd.
Parade Technologies, Ltd. is a leading supplier of mixed-signal ICs for a variety of popular display and high-speed interface standards used in computers, consumer electronics and display panels. The fabless semiconductor company was founded in 2005 and publicly listed on Taipei Exchange (“TPEx”) in 2011 (stock code: 4966). Parade’s portfolio of IC products serves the growing demand for HDMI™, DisplayPort™, SATA, and USB ICs for display, storage and interface applications.
In addition to being a technology innovator, Parade is an active participant and leader in industry standards-setting organizations. Parade Technologies, Inc., a wholly owned US-based subsidiary of Parade Technologies, Ltd., is a member of VESA (Video Electronics Standard Association). Parade Technologies, Inc. has made key contributions to the development of VESA’s DisplayPort™ digital video interface standard.
Parade leverages its close relationships with market leading Tier-1 OEMs to develop ICs that provide unique system capabilities. Many of the company’s devices integrate proprietary technologies that offer superior system signal integrity, advanced system integration and enhanced power efficiency. As a result of the company’s “standards-plus” design philosophy, Parade ICs have been designed into products offered by nearly every leading computer and display vendor worldwide.
Parade Technologies, Ltd. and Subsidiaries.
The reader is advised that these consolidated financial statements have been prepared originally in NT$ and conformed with the adoption of IFRSs. In the event of any differences between NT$ and US$ version, the NT$ version shall prevail.
|CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
USD in Thousands
NTD in Thousands
Sequential Quarter
Three Months ended
Six Months ended
Sequential Quarter
Three Months ended
Six Months ended
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
2023
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Revenue
104,178
99,990
104,178
216,699
204,168
427,422
3,199,298
3,039,712
3,199,298
6,383,951
6,239,010
12,282,094
|Cost of goods sold
58,380
55,947
58,380
114,340
114,327
224,288
1,792,845
1,700,797
1,792,845
3,368,457
3,493,642
6,445,908
|Gross profit
45,798
44,043
45,798
102,359
89,841
203,134
1,406,453
1,338,915
1,406,453
3,015,494
2,745,368
5,836,186
|Research & development expenses
20,293
19,892
20,293
21,483
40,185
42,709
623,198
604,717
623,198
632,873
1,227,915
1,226,997
|Sales & marketing expenses
7,188
7,198
7,188
7,907
14,386
16,121
220,732
218,822
220,732
232,925
439,554
462,836
|General & administrative expenses
4,888
4,993
4,888
6,549
9,881
12,998
150,109
151,797
150,109
192,942
301,906
373,450
|Expected credit loss
-
84
-
-
84
-
-
2,549
-
-
2,549
-
|Total operating expenses
32,369
32,167
32,369
35,939
64,536
71,828
994,039
977,885
994,039
1,058,740
1,971,924
2,063,283
|Operating income
13,429
11,876
13,429
66,420
25,305
131,306
412,414
361,030
412,414
1,956,754
773,444
3,772,903
|Non-operating income and (expenses)
2,055
1,268
2,055
566
3,323
536
63,081
38,560
63,081
16,662
101,641
15,837
|Income before income taxes
15,484
13,144
15,484
66,986
28,628
131,842
475,495
399,590
475,495
1,973,416
875,085
3,788,740
|Income tax expense
1,505
1,523
1,505
6,049
3,028
11,718
46,226
46,299
46,226
178,193
92,525
336,882
|Net income
13,979
11,621
13,979
60,937
25,600
120,124
429,269
353,291
429,269
1,795,223
782,560
3,451,858
|EPS - Basic (In Dollar)
$
0.18
$
0.15
$
0.18
$
0.76
$
0.33
$
1.51
$
5.44
$
4.51
$
5.44
$
22.51
$
9.94
$
43.42
|Shares used in computing EPS-Basic (In thousands)
78,947
78,373
78,947
79,766
78,692
79,496
78,947
78,373
78,947
79,766
78,692
79,496
|EPS - Diluted (In Dollar)
$
0.18
$
0.15
$
0.18
$
0.75
$
0.32
$
1.48
$
5.40
$
4.46
$
5.40
$
22.18
$
9.85
$
42.67
|Shares used in computing EPS-Diluted (In thousands)
79,545
79,207
79,545
80,951
79,413
80,905
79,545
79,207
79,545
80,951
79,413
80,905
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
As of June 30, 2023 and 2022
|USD in Thousands
|NTD in Thousands
|Jun 30,
|Jun 30,
|Jun 30,
|Jun 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Current assets
|Cash & cash equivalents
225,120
408,717
7,010,227
12,147,059
|Accounts receivable, net
54,721
71,597
1,704,022
2,127,869
|Inventories, net
114,368
107,911
3,561,433
3,207,122
|Other current assets
32,666
25,492
1,017,219
757,629
|Total current assets
426,875
613,717
13,292,901
18,239,679
|Non-current assets
|Property, plant and equipment, net
14,970
17,920
466,159
532,593
|Right-of-use assets
5,083
6,759
158,295
200,863
|Intangible assets
101,772
106,129
3,169,177
3,154,145
|Deferred income tax assets
11,143
10,232
346,988
304,090
|Other non-current assets
150,473
78,140
4,685,730
2,322,312
|Total non-current assets
283,441
219,180
8,826,349
6,514,003
|Total Assets
710,316
832,897
22,119,250
24,753,682
|Current Liabilities
|Accounts payable
29,194
56,079
909,092
1,666,672
|Other payables
54,820
100,695
1,687,909
2,892,562
|Current income tax liabilities
9,528
30,317
296,692
901,030
|Lease liabilities - current
2,960
3,037
92,194
90,253
|Other current liabilities
6,490
13,823
202,110
410,818
|Total current liabilities
102,992
203,951
3,187,997
5,961,335
|Non-current Liabilities
|Lease liabilities - non-current
2,123
3,722
66,101
110,610
|Total non-current liabilities
2,123
3,722
66,101
110,610
|Equity
|Ordinary shares
26,735
26,740
811,747
811,895
|Capital reserves
134,946
138,074
4,212,672
4,188,380
|Retained earnings
498,502
500,731
14,740,781
14,948,952
|Other equity
(10,321
)
(18,513
)
493,401
(661,362
)
|Treasury shares
(44,661
)
(21,808
)
(1,393,449
)
(606,128
)
|Total equity
605,201
625,224
18,865,152
18,681,737
|Total liabilities and equity
710,316
832,897
22,119,250
24,753,682
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022
|USD in Thousands
|NTD in Thousands
|Jun 30,
|Jun 30,
|Jun 30,
|Jun 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Income before income tax for the period
28,628
131,842
875,085
3,788,740
|Depreciation and amortization (including the right-of-use assets)
11,132
11,081
340,100
318,238
|Expected credit loss
84
-
2,549
-
|Loss on disposal of equipment
-
1
-
34
|Loss on disposal of intangible assets
125
-
3,814
-
|Share-based compensation cost
17,735
16,451
537,517
479,230
|Interest income
(2,925
)
(158
)
(89,352
)
(4,627
)
|Income and expenses having no effect on cash flows
26,151
27,375
794,628
792,875
|Accounts receivable
(20,098
)
(21,214
)
(625,845
)
(630,493
)
|Inventories
31,124
(32,133
)
969,215
(954,979
)
|Other current assets
(27,673
)
(31,800
)
(737,173
)
(893,882
)
|Net changes in assets relating to operating activities
(16,647
)
(85,147
)
(393,803
)
(2,479,354
)
|Accounts payable
16,191
15,233
504,193
452,730
|Other payables
(9,303
)
(1,814
)
(289,726
)
(53,915
)
|Other current liabilities
(6,983
)
3,779
(217,466
)
112,320
|Net changes in liabilities relating to operating activities
(95
)
17,198
(2,999
)
511,135
|Cash inflow generated from operations
38,037
91,268
1,272,911
2,613,396
|Interest received
2,925
158
89,352
4,627
|Income taxes paid
(6,247
)
(816
)
(190,854
)
(23,433
)
|Income taxes received
-
19
-
554
|Net cash provided by operating activities
34,715
90,629
1,171,409
2,595,144
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Acquisition of equipment
(2,812
)
(3,854
)
(85,894
)
(110,678
)
|Acquisition of intangible assets
(170
)
(34
)
(5,181
)
(977
)
|Decrease in refundable deposits
6,821
74
212,389
2,193
|Increase in other prepayments
(6,505
)
(4,552
)
(198,738
)
(130,729
)
|Net cash flows used in investing activities
(2,666
)
(8,366
)
(77,424
)
(240,191
)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Proceeds from exercise of employee stock options
-
2,376
-
68,228
|Repayment of the principal portion of lease liabilities
(1,786
)
(1,931
)
(54,554
)
(55,475
)
|Treasury shares reissued to employees
25,424
34,533
760,161
959,141
|Distribution of cash dividends
(60,062
)
(40,752
)
(1,724,498
)
(1,147,980
)
|Cash dividend regain from canceled share-based compensation
73
52
2,184
1,517
|Net cash flows used in financing activities
(36,351
)
(5,722
)
(1,016,707
)
(174,569
)
|Effect of exchange rate changes
2,285
(257
)
(42,435
)
764,932
|Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
(2,017
)
76,284
34,843
2,945,316
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
227,137
332,433
6,975,384
9,201,743
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
225,120
408,717
7,010,227
12,147,059
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230808620497/en/