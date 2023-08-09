Financial Highlights: Q223 consolidated revenue US$104.18 million, compared with US$216.70 million in the year-ago quarter Q223 consolidated net income US$13.98 million; Basic and Fully diluted after-tax EPS US$0.18 (NT$5.44) and US$0.18 (NT$5.40), respectively

Parade Technologies, Ltd. (Taipei Exchange: 4966.TWO), a leading high-speed interface IC supplier, today announced financial results for the second quarter fiscal year 2023 ended June 30, 2023, and provided guidance for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Consolidated revenue was US$104.18 million and consolidated net income was US$13.98 million. Basic and fully diluted after-tax earnings per share (“EPS”) were US$0.18 (NT$5.44) and US$0.18 (NT$5.40), respectively. These results compared to consolidated revenue US$216.70 million and consolidated net income of US$60.94 million, or US$0.76 (NT$22.51) and US$0.75 (NT$22.18) per basic and fully diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.

In US dollars, the second quarter of 2023 consolidated revenue increased 4.19% sequentially and was down 51.93% year-over-year.

The gross profit in the second quarter of 2023 was US$45.80 million, representing an increase of 3.98% from the previous quarter and a decrease of 55.26% compared to the same quarter of last year.

On May 24, 2023, Parade announced the availability of the PS8833 USB4/TBT4/DP 2.1 retimer and PS8836 USB 3.2/DP 2.1 retimer for commercial and consumer PCs, host systems and peripherals. PS8833 features full capabilities of USB4®, DisplayPort 2.1™ and Thunderbolt™ 4.0 with 50% reduction in power consumption. Its pin compatibility with PS8830 USB4/TBT4 retimer currently shipping in customer systems, greatly simplifies OEM design for product longevity. PS8836 offers USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 with DP 2.1 and is pin compatible with PS8833. The PS8833 / PS8836 pin compatible solutions allow OEMs to easily offer a full range of USB4 and USB 3.2 product offerings.

On July 26, 2023, Parade has demonstrated the lowest latencies in the industry with its new PS8936 PCIe/CXL re-timer solution. PS8936 retimer chip developed for PCI Express Rev. 5.0 and Compute Express Link (CXL), supporting sixteen bidirectional lanes. In addition to supporting the 32 Gbps data rate offered by the PCI Express 5.0 specification, it also supports all lower data rates, to provide backward compatibility with earlier PCI Express revisions. The promise of CXL is to enable scalable, high-performance coherent memory. While CXL can rely on the continual advances in PCIe Express to address its ever-increasing bandwidth needs, access time is an equally critical factor for memory performance. As larger CXL architectures are built, they will inevitably encounter situations where signal integrity places limits on both scale and flexibility, and retimers will be needed. With Parade’s patented low-latency retimers, these systems can be built without compromising signal integrity or performance.

Based on current business outlook, Parade is providing the following guidance for the third quarter of fiscal 2023:

Revenue: US$107 ~119 Million

Gross Margin: 43% ~47%

Operating Expense: US$30 ~33 Million

The financial figures detailed above for the second quarter of 2023 have been audited by independent accountants.

About Parade Technologies, Ltd.

Parade Technologies, Ltd. is a leading supplier of mixed-signal ICs for a variety of popular display and high-speed interface standards used in computers, consumer electronics and display panels. The fabless semiconductor company was founded in 2005 and publicly listed on Taipei Exchange (“TPEx”) in 2011 (stock code: 4966). Parade’s portfolio of IC products serves the growing demand for HDMI™, DisplayPort™, SATA, and USB ICs for display, storage and interface applications.

In addition to being a technology innovator, Parade is an active participant and leader in industry standards-setting organizations. Parade Technologies, Inc., a wholly owned US-based subsidiary of Parade Technologies, Ltd., is a member of VESA (Video Electronics Standard Association). Parade Technologies, Inc. has made key contributions to the development of VESA’s DisplayPort™ digital video interface standard.

Parade leverages its close relationships with market leading Tier-1 OEMs to develop ICs that provide unique system capabilities. Many of the company’s devices integrate proprietary technologies that offer superior system signal integrity, advanced system integration and enhanced power efficiency. As a result of the company’s “standards-plus” design philosophy, Parade ICs have been designed into products offered by nearly every leading computer and display vendor worldwide.

Parade Technologies, Ltd. and Subsidiaries.

The reader is advised that these consolidated financial statements have been prepared originally in NT$ and conformed with the adoption of IFRSs. In the event of any differences between NT$ and US$ version, the NT$ version shall prevail.

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS USD in Thousands NTD in Thousands Sequential Quarter Three Months ended Six Months ended Sequential Quarter Three Months ended Six Months ended Jun 30, Mar 31, Jun 30, Jun 30, Jun 30, Jun 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Jun 30, Jun 30, Jun 30, Jun 30, 2023 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue 104,178 99,990 104,178 216,699 204,168 427,422 3,199,298 3,039,712 3,199,298 6,383,951 6,239,010 12,282,094 Cost of goods sold 58,380 55,947 58,380 114,340 114,327 224,288 1,792,845 1,700,797 1,792,845 3,368,457 3,493,642 6,445,908 Gross profit 45,798 44,043 45,798 102,359 89,841 203,134 1,406,453 1,338,915 1,406,453 3,015,494 2,745,368 5,836,186 Research & development expenses 20,293 19,892 20,293 21,483 40,185 42,709 623,198 604,717 623,198 632,873 1,227,915 1,226,997 Sales & marketing expenses 7,188 7,198 7,188 7,907 14,386 16,121 220,732 218,822 220,732 232,925 439,554 462,836 General & administrative expenses 4,888 4,993 4,888 6,549 9,881 12,998 150,109 151,797 150,109 192,942 301,906 373,450 Expected credit loss - 84 - - 84 - - 2,549 - - 2,549 - Total operating expenses 32,369 32,167 32,369 35,939 64,536 71,828 994,039 977,885 994,039 1,058,740 1,971,924 2,063,283 Operating income 13,429 11,876 13,429 66,420 25,305 131,306 412,414 361,030 412,414 1,956,754 773,444 3,772,903 Non-operating income and (expenses) 2,055 1,268 2,055 566 3,323 536 63,081 38,560 63,081 16,662 101,641 15,837 Income before income taxes 15,484 13,144 15,484 66,986 28,628 131,842 475,495 399,590 475,495 1,973,416 875,085 3,788,740 Income tax expense 1,505 1,523 1,505 6,049 3,028 11,718 46,226 46,299 46,226 178,193 92,525 336,882 Net income 13,979 11,621 13,979 60,937 25,600 120,124 429,269 353,291 429,269 1,795,223 782,560 3,451,858 EPS - Basic (In Dollar) $ 0.18 $ 0.15 $ 0.18 $ 0.76 $ 0.33 $ 1.51 $ 5.44 $ 4.51 $ 5.44 $ 22.51 $ 9.94 $ 43.42 Shares used in computing EPS-Basic (In thousands) 78,947 78,373 78,947 79,766 78,692 79,496 78,947 78,373 78,947 79,766 78,692 79,496 EPS - Diluted (In Dollar) $ 0.18 $ 0.15 $ 0.18 $ 0.75 $ 0.32 $ 1.48 $ 5.40 $ 4.46 $ 5.40 $ 22.18 $ 9.85 $ 42.67 Shares used in computing EPS-Diluted (In thousands) 79,545 79,207 79,545 80,951 79,413 80,905 79,545 79,207 79,545 80,951 79,413 80,905

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

As of June 30, 2023 and 2022 USD in Thousands NTD in Thousands Jun 30, Jun 30, Jun 30, Jun 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Current assets Cash & cash equivalents 225,120 408,717 7,010,227 12,147,059 Accounts receivable, net 54,721 71,597 1,704,022 2,127,869 Inventories, net 114,368 107,911 3,561,433 3,207,122 Other current assets 32,666 25,492 1,017,219 757,629 Total current assets 426,875 613,717 13,292,901 18,239,679 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment, net 14,970 17,920 466,159 532,593 Right-of-use assets 5,083 6,759 158,295 200,863 Intangible assets 101,772 106,129 3,169,177 3,154,145 Deferred income tax assets 11,143 10,232 346,988 304,090 Other non-current assets 150,473 78,140 4,685,730 2,322,312 Total non-current assets 283,441 219,180 8,826,349 6,514,003 Total Assets 710,316 832,897 22,119,250 24,753,682 Current Liabilities Accounts payable 29,194 56,079 909,092 1,666,672 Other payables 54,820 100,695 1,687,909 2,892,562 Current income tax liabilities 9,528 30,317 296,692 901,030 Lease liabilities - current 2,960 3,037 92,194 90,253 Other current liabilities 6,490 13,823 202,110 410,818 Total current liabilities 102,992 203,951 3,187,997 5,961,335 Non-current Liabilities Lease liabilities - non-current 2,123 3,722 66,101 110,610 Total non-current liabilities 2,123 3,722 66,101 110,610 Equity Ordinary shares 26,735 26,740 811,747 811,895 Capital reserves 134,946 138,074 4,212,672 4,188,380 Retained earnings 498,502 500,731 14,740,781 14,948,952 Other equity (10,321 ) (18,513 ) 493,401 (661,362 ) Treasury shares (44,661 ) (21,808 ) (1,393,449 ) (606,128 ) Total equity 605,201 625,224 18,865,152 18,681,737 Total liabilities and equity 710,316 832,897 22,119,250 24,753,682

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 USD in Thousands NTD in Thousands Jun 30, Jun 30, Jun 30, Jun 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Income before income tax for the period 28,628 131,842 875,085 3,788,740 Depreciation and amortization (including the right-of-use assets) 11,132 11,081 340,100 318,238 Expected credit loss 84 - 2,549 - Loss on disposal of equipment - 1 - 34 Loss on disposal of intangible assets 125 - 3,814 - Share-based compensation cost 17,735 16,451 537,517 479,230 Interest income (2,925 ) (158 ) (89,352 ) (4,627 ) Income and expenses having no effect on cash flows 26,151 27,375 794,628 792,875 Accounts receivable (20,098 ) (21,214 ) (625,845 ) (630,493 ) Inventories 31,124 (32,133 ) 969,215 (954,979 ) Other current assets (27,673 ) (31,800 ) (737,173 ) (893,882 ) Net changes in assets relating to operating activities (16,647 ) (85,147 ) (393,803 ) (2,479,354 ) Accounts payable 16,191 15,233 504,193 452,730 Other payables (9,303 ) (1,814 ) (289,726 ) (53,915 ) Other current liabilities (6,983 ) 3,779 (217,466 ) 112,320 Net changes in liabilities relating to operating activities (95 ) 17,198 (2,999 ) 511,135 Cash inflow generated from operations 38,037 91,268 1,272,911 2,613,396 Interest received 2,925 158 89,352 4,627 Income taxes paid (6,247 ) (816 ) (190,854 ) (23,433 ) Income taxes received - 19 - 554 Net cash provided by operating activities 34,715 90,629 1,171,409 2,595,144 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of equipment (2,812 ) (3,854 ) (85,894 ) (110,678 ) Acquisition of intangible assets (170 ) (34 ) (5,181 ) (977 ) Decrease in refundable deposits 6,821 74 212,389 2,193 Increase in other prepayments (6,505 ) (4,552 ) (198,738 ) (130,729 ) Net cash flows used in investing activities (2,666 ) (8,366 ) (77,424 ) (240,191 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from exercise of employee stock options - 2,376 - 68,228 Repayment of the principal portion of lease liabilities (1,786 ) (1,931 ) (54,554 ) (55,475 ) Treasury shares reissued to employees 25,424 34,533 760,161 959,141 Distribution of cash dividends (60,062 ) (40,752 ) (1,724,498 ) (1,147,980 ) Cash dividend regain from canceled share-based compensation 73 52 2,184 1,517 Net cash flows used in financing activities (36,351 ) (5,722 ) (1,016,707 ) (174,569 ) Effect of exchange rate changes 2,285 (257 ) (42,435 ) 764,932 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (2,017 ) 76,284 34,843 2,945,316 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 227,137 332,433 6,975,384 9,201,743 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 225,120 408,717 7,010,227 12,147,059

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230808620497/en/