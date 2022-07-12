Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals : Application for quotation of securities - PAR

Application for quotation of +securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
PARADIGM BIOPHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED..
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Tuesday July 12, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities previously issued under an +employee incentive scheme where the restrictions on transfer have ceased or are about to cease
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
PAR
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
638,332
10/07/2020
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
94169346963
1.3
ASX issuer code
12/7/2022
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:
Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")
Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class as a result of transfer restrictions ceasing on an existing class
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
PARAH : ORDINARY FULLY PAID RESTRICTED
TO (Existing Class)
PAR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of +securities previously issued under the
And the date the restrictions on
+employee incentive scheme where the restrictions on transfer have ceased
transfer have ceased or will cease
or are about to cease
10/7/2022
Issue date
10/7/2020
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
638,332
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 3.24000000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
Attachments
