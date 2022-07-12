Log in
    PAR   AU000000PAR5

PARADIGM BIOPHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

(PAR)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10 2022-07-12 am EDT
1.050 AUD   -0.94%
02:34aPARADIGM BIOPHARMACEUTICALS : Application for quotation of securities - PAR
PU
07/06Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Activates UK Site, Secures Canadian Approval for Knee Osteoarthritis Trial
MT
07/05Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Limited Reports Important Global Progress for the Para_Oa_002 Phase 3 Clinical Trial Evaluating Zilosul® for Osteoarthritis
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals : Application for quotation of securities - PAR

07/12/2022 | 02:34am EDT
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

PARADIGM BIOPHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED..

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday July 12, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities previously issued under an +employee incentive scheme where the restrictions on transfer have ceased or are about to cease

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

PAR

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

638,332

10/07/2020

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

PARADIGM BIOPHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED..

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

94169346963

1.3

ASX issuer code

PAR

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

12/7/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities previously issued under an +employee incentive scheme where the restrictions on transfer have ceased or are about to cease

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class as a result of transfer restrictions ceasing on an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

PARAH : ORDINARY FULLY PAID RESTRICTED

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

PAR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of +securities previously issued under the

And the date the restrictions on

+employee incentive scheme where the restrictions on transfer have ceased

transfer have ceased or will cease

or are about to cease

638,332

10/7/2022

Issue date

10/7/2020

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

638,332

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 3.24000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 7

Disclaimer

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 06:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
