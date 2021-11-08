Paradigm Presentation to Bell Potter Healthcare Conference

Disclaimer

onlyThis document, together with any information communicated by Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd ASX:PAR (known as "Paradigm", "Paradigm Biopharma" or "the Company"), in any presentation or discussion relating to this document (collectively, "Information") is confidential, and has been prepared by the Company on the condition that it is for the exclusive

i formation and use of the recipient. The Information is proprietary to Paradigm and may not be disclosed to any third party or used for any other purpose without the prior written consent f the Company.

The Information is based upon management forecasts and reflects prevailing conditions, which are accordingly subject to change. In preparing the Information, the Company has relied upon and assumed, without independent verification, the accuracy and completeness of all information available from public sources, or which was otherwise reviewed by it. In addition, the

useanalyses are not and do not purport to be appraisals of the assets, stock or business of the Company. Even when the Information contains a kind of appraisal, it should be considered preliminary, suitable only for the purpose described herein and should not be disclosed or otherwise used without the prior written consent of Paradigm. The Information is provided on the understanding that unanticipated events and circumstances may occur which may have significant valuation and other effects.

This Company presentation contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding anticipated commencement dates or completions dates of preclinical or clinical trials, regulatory developments and regulatory approval.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees or predictions of future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control, and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements contained in this presentation. Readers are cautioned not to put undue

ersonalreliance on forward-looking statements. The rate and timing of enrolment of our clinical trials and the timing of top-line results of our clinical trials should be regarded as forward-looking st tements and the actual dates could differ materially from the expectations and projections set forth in Company presentations or statements especially during a pandemic.