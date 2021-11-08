Paradigm Presentation to Bell Potter Healthcare Conference
11/08/2021 | 05:43pm EST
ASX RELEASE
9th November 2021
Paradigm Presentation at the Bell Potter Healthcare Conference
Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: PAR) ("Paradigm" or "the Company"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focussed on repurposing existing molecules for new indications with unmet clinical needs, wishes to share the attached presentation materials to all shareholders, that will be presented at today's Bell Potter Healthcare conference.
Paradigm CEO, Mr Paul Rennie, and CMO Dr Donna Skerrett will be presenting to the Bell Potter Healthcare Conference at 2.05pm. The conference is available to all registered Bell Potter clients.
About Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals
Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals LTD (ASX: PAR) is a late-stage drug development company with the mission to develop and commercialise pentosan polysulfate sodium for the treatment of pain associated with musculoskeletal disorders driven by injury, inflammation, ageing, degenerative disease, infection or genetic predisposition. Paradigm is also investigating proof-of-concept for the use of PPS in respiratory and heart failure indications.
Authorised for release by Paradigm CEO, Mr Paul Rennie
BELL POTTER HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE
Paradigm Biopharma
03/08/21
This document, together with any information communicated by Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd ASX:PAR (known as "Paradigm", "Paradigm Biopharma" or "the Company"), in any presentation or discussion relating to this document (collectively, "Information") is confidential, and has been prepared by the Company on the condition that it is for the exclusive
information and use of the recipient. The Information is proprietary to Paradigm and may not be disclosed to any third party or used for any other purpose without the prior written consent of the Company.
analyses are not and do not purport to be appraisals of the assets, stock or business of the Company. Even when the Information contains a kind of appraisal, it should be considered preliminary, suitable only for the purpose described herein and should not be disclosed or otherwise used without the prior written consent of Paradigm. The Information is provided on the understanding that unanticipated events and circumstances may occur which may have significant valuation and other effects.
reliance on forward-looking statements. The rate and timing of enrolment of our clinical trials and the timing of top-line results of our clinical trials should be regarded as forward-looking statements and the actual dates could differ materially from the expectations and projections set forth in Company presentations or statements especially during a pandemic.
Lead program:
Phase 3 global study in Knee OA. Blockbuster potential with 32m+ sufferers in the US alone
Proven Safety and Efficacy: OA Phase 2b trial (n=112) met primary, secondary and exploratory endpoints: Included pain, function, BML and biomarkers
Pipeline:
Multiple indications in various stages of development:
Clinical Stages: OA, MPS, Alphavirus
Pre-Clinical: Respiratory, Heart Failure.
Paradigm Biopharma
03/08/21
Commercial:
Global Market Research confirmed US$2500 achievable for Zilosul® for indication of pain and function in knee OA.
Protection:
Strong portfolio of IP protection and patents on Zilosul® - patents in all key markets from 2030 to 2039.
Exclusive agreement with only FDA approved manufacturer of PPS, bene pharmaChem, for 25 years from date of marketing approval.
Exclusive agreement covers all major markets.
Phase 3 Company
Global Harmonised Pivotal Trial - PARA_OA_002
United States
Australia
FDA clears IND application investigating
•
Eight (8) sites have been selected.
•
Pentosan Polysulphate Sodium (PPS) for the
• Protocol has received ethics approval.
treatment of pain associated with knee
•
Paradigm has begun contracting sites in WA,
osteoarthritis (the Trial) has been cleared by
the US FDA
Victoria, NSW, SA and QLD.
•
Approximately 56 sites have been selected.
•
First 4 sites in Australia have initiated
•
Lead investigator confirmed.
screening participants
•
Lead investigator confirmed.
•
Central Ethics approval received.
Paradigm Biopharma
03/08/21
Europe and UK
Twelve (12) sites to be initiated
Paradigm is finalising discussion with the lead investigator.
Site initiation and screening to commence in CY2022
