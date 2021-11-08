Log in
Paradigm Presentation to Bell Potter Healthcare Conference

11/08/2021 | 05:43pm EST
For personal use only

ASX RELEASE

9th November 2021

Paradigm Presentation at the Bell Potter Healthcare Conference

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: PAR) ("Paradigm" or "the Company"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focussed on repurposing existing molecules for new indications with unmet clinical needs, wishes to share the attached presentation materials to all shareholders, that will be presented at today's Bell Potter Healthcare conference.

Paradigm CEO, Mr Paul Rennie, and CMO Dr Donna Skerrett will be presenting to the Bell Potter Healthcare Conference at 2.05pm. The conference is available to all registered Bell Potter clients.

About Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals LTD (ASX: PAR) is a late-stage drug development company with the mission to develop and commercialise pentosan polysulfate sodium for the treatment of pain associated with musculoskeletal disorders driven by injury, inflammation, ageing, degenerative disease, infection or genetic predisposition. Paradigm is also investigating proof-of-concept for the use of PPS in respiratory and heart failure indications.

Authorised for release by Paradigm CEO, Mr Paul Rennie

To learn more please visit: www.paradigmbiopharma.com

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Simon White

Director of Investor Relations

Tel: +61 404 216 467

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd

ABN: 94 169 346 963

Level 15, 500 Collins St, Melbourne, VIC, 3000, AUSTRALIA

Email: investorrelations@paradigmbiopharma.com

ersonal use only

BELL POTTER HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

Paradigm Biopharma

03/08/21

2

Disclaimer

onlyThis document, together with any information communicated by Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd ASX:PAR (known as "Paradigm", "Paradigm Biopharma" or "the Company"), in any presentation or discussion relating to this document (collectively, "Information") is confidential, and has been prepared by the Company on the condition that it is for the exclusive

i formation and use of the recipient. The Information is proprietary to Paradigm and may not be disclosed to any third party or used for any other purpose without the prior written consent f the Company.

The Information is based upon management forecasts and reflects prevailing conditions, which are accordingly subject to change. In preparing the Information, the Company has relied upon and assumed, without independent verification, the accuracy and completeness of all information available from public sources, or which was otherwise reviewed by it. In addition, the

useanalyses are not and do not purport to be appraisals of the assets, stock or business of the Company. Even when the Information contains a kind of appraisal, it should be considered preliminary, suitable only for the purpose described herein and should not be disclosed or otherwise used without the prior written consent of Paradigm. The Information is provided on the understanding that unanticipated events and circumstances may occur which may have significant valuation and other effects.

This Company presentation contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding anticipated commencement dates or completions dates of preclinical or clinical trials, regulatory developments and regulatory approval.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees or predictions of future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control, and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements contained in this presentation. Readers are cautioned not to put undue

ersonalreliance on forward-looking statements. The rate and timing of enrolment of our clinical trials and the timing of top-line results of our clinical trials should be regarded as forward-looking st tements and the actual dates could differ materially from the expectations and projections set forth in Company presentations or statements especially during a pandemic.

Executive onlySummary

useersonal

Lead program:

Phase 3 global study in Knee OA. Blockbuster potential with 32m+ sufferers in the US alone

Proven Safety and Efficacy: OA Phase 2b trial (n=112) met primary, secondary and exploratory endpoints: Included pain, function, BML and biomarkers

Pipeline:

Multiple indications in various stages of development:

Clinical Stages: OA, MPS, Alphavirus

Pre-Clinical: Respiratory, Heart Failure.

Paradigm Biopharma

03/08/21

3

Commercial:

Global Market Research confirmed US$2500 achievable for Zilosul® for indication of pain and function in knee OA.

Protection:

Strong portfolio of IP protection and patents on Zilosul® - patents in all key markets from 2030 to 2039.

Exclusive agreement with only FDA approved manufacturer of PPS, bene pharmaChem, for 25 years from date of marketing approval.

Exclusive agreement covers all major markets.

Phase 3 Company

Global Harmonised Pivotal Trial - PARA_OA_002

only

United States

Australia

use

FDA clears IND application investigating

Eight (8) sites have been selected.

Pentosan Polysulphate Sodium (PPS) for the

Protocol has received ethics approval.

treatment of pain associated with knee

Paradigm has begun contracting sites in WA,

osteoarthritis (the Trial) has been cleared by

the US FDA

Victoria, NSW, SA and QLD.

Approximately 56 sites have been selected.

First 4 sites in Australia have initiated

Lead investigator confirmed.

screening participants

ersonal

Lead investigator confirmed.

Central Ethics approval received.

Paradigm Biopharma

03/08/21

4

Europe and UK

  • Twelve (12) sites to be initiated
  • Paradigm is finalising discussion with the lead investigator.
  • Site initiation and screening to commence in CY2022

Disclaimer

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 22:42:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
