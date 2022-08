Paradigm Oil and Gas, Inc. 447 Broadway

2nd Floor, Unit 103 New York, NY 10013

Supplemental Information Disclosure for Paradigm Oil and Gas, Inc. (the "Company"):

Change of Domicile

On July 28, 2022 the Company converted to a State of Florida Entity.

Authorized Shares

On July 28, 2022, the Company increased its authorized Common Shares to 20,000,000,000.

Other Disclosures

As a result of the change of domicile, the Company will adopt new bylaws pursuant to the Florida Business Corporation Act.