  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Korea
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Paradise Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A034230   KR7034230003

PARADISE CO., LTD.

(A034230)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-24
14880.00 KRW   +0.27%
03:15pFactbox-Kenya starvation deaths latest in long list of cult tragedies
RE
04/14Brands look to China's tropical duty free island paradise for consumer comeback
RE
04/10Thomas Cook Signs Pact to Drive Visitation to Mandai Wildlife Reserve in Singapore
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Factbox-Kenya starvation deaths latest in long list of cult tragedies

04/25/2023 | 03:15pm EDT
Volunteers exhume bodies of suspected followers of a Christian cult in Kilifi

(Reuters) - The death toll among followers of a Kenyan cult called the Good News International Church, who believed they would go to heaven if they starved themselves, has risen to 89 and could rise further, Kenyan authorities said on Tuesday.

The following are some of the deadliest cult-related incidents in recent history.

UGANDA, MARCH 2000

A doomsday cult, the Movement for the Restoration of the Ten Commandments, burns nearly 800 followers alive in a locked church after its prediction that the world would end at the start of 2000 fails to come true.

UNITED STATES, MARCH 1997

Thirty-nine members of the Heaven's Gate cult commit suicide in a suburb of San Diego, California, to coincide with the passage of Comet Hale-Bopp in the belief that the celestial event is the moment when they must depart Earth.

FRANCE, DECEMBER 1995

The charred bodies of 14 members of the Order of the Solar Temple, an apocalyptic cult, are found on the remote Vercors plateau in eastern France. This follows the deaths of 53 other members of the cult in Switzerland and Canada the previous year.

JAPAN, MARCH 1995

The Aum Shinrikyo, or Aum Supreme Truth cult, stages a series of crimes including simultaneous sarin gas attacks on Tokyo subway trains during rush hour, killing 13 people and injuring at least 5,800.

SWITZERLAND AND CANADA, OCTOBER 1994

Mystery fires in two Swiss villages kill 48 members of the Order of the Solar Temple, and another five die in Quebec. Many of the dead are clad in black and red cloaks and have bullet wounds to the head. The cult leaders are among the dead.

VIETNAM, OCTOBER 1993

Fifty-three hill tribe villagers in a remote Vietnamese hamlet commit mass suicide after being duped by local man Ca Van Liem, who solicited cash donations in return for promises of a speedy road to paradise.

UNITED STATES, APRIL 1993

A gunfight between federal agents and members of the Branch Davidian cult at their compound in Waco, Texas, is followed by a 51-day siege that ends in a huge blaze as security forces try to storm the compound. The chain of events leaves 82 cult members, including leader David Koresh, and four agents dead.

GUYANA, NOVEMBER 1978

More than 900 followers of the Peoples Temple cult die after their American leader Jim Jones orders followers to poison themselves at his self-styled Jonestown headquarters in Guyana by drinking a cyanide-laced fruit drink. Those who refuse are shot.

(Compiled by Estelle Shirbon and Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2023
All news about PARADISE CO., LTD.
Financials
Sales 2023 935 B 0,70 B 0,70 B
Net income 2023 34,7 B 0,03 B 0,03 B
Net Debt 2023 737 B 0,55 B 0,55 B
P/E ratio 2023 39,6x
Yield 2023 0,69%
Capitalization 1 284 B 957 M 962 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,16x
EV / Sales 2024 1,78x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 47,4%
Chart PARADISE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Paradise Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARADISE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 14 880,00 KRW
Average target price 19 830,77 KRW
Spread / Average Target 33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seong-Wook Choi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hong-Sik Yang Managing Director & Head-Finance
Phil-Lip Chun Chairman
Seok-Min Kim Independent Director
Soon-Gye Hong Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PARADISE CO., LTD.-15.45%959
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.33.04%48 872
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL33.85%16 687
WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED38.81%13 014
GENTING SINGAPORE LIMITED22.51%10 581
SJM HOLDINGS LIMITED-11.50%3 619
