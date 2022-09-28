Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Paradise Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A034230   KR7034230003

PARADISE CO., LTD.

(A034230)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-27
15900.00 KRW   -1.85%
09/28Grammy-winning rapper Coolio dies in Los Angeles at 59
RE
09/26In China, buyers occupy 'rotting' unfinished homes
RE
08/21MGM China to inject $594 million into Macau unit to re-tender for casino license
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Grammy-winning rapper Coolio dies in Los Angeles at 59

09/28/2022 | 10:28pm EDT
Singer Coolio performs at the NBC Universal summer 2008 press tour in Beverly Hills

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Grammy-winning rapper Coolio died on Wednesday after being found unresponsive at a friend's Los Angeles home, the New York Times reported. He was 59.

Coolio, born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., was best known for his 1995 single "Gangsta's Paradise," from an album of the same name.

That song, a massive hit featured in the film Dangerous Minds, won a Grammy Award for best rap solo performance the following year.

The rapper died at about 5 p.m. pacific time (8 p.m. EDT) at a local hospital, his manager Jarez Posey told the Times. Posey told the paper that Ivey had earlier been found unresponsive in the bathroom of a friend's home.

There were no immediate reports on the cause of death.

Ivey, who was born in Pennsylvania in 1963, began performing as part of the West Coast hip-hop scene after moving to Compton, California.

He released his debut album, "It Takes a Thief", in 1994, scoring a Top Ten hit with the single "Lakeside."

(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein and Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Christopher Cushing)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 532 B 0,37 B 0,37 B
Net income 2022 -16,7 B -0,01 B -0,01 B
Net Debt 2022 1 396 B 0,97 B 0,97 B
P/E ratio 2022 -121x
Yield 2022 0,36%
Capitalization 1 360 B 949 M 949 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,18x
EV / Sales 2023 2,92x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 47,7%
Chart PARADISE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Paradise Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARADISE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 15 900,00 KRW
Average target price 18 523,08 KRW
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seong-Wook Choi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hong-Sik Yang Managing Director & Head-Finance
Phil-Lip Chun Chairman
Seok-Min Kim Independent Director
Soon-Gye Hong Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PARADISE CO., LTD.6.35%971
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.5.50%30 351
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL-31.77%11 785
WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED-21.50%7 510
GENTING SINGAPORE LIMITED1.94%6 629
KANGWON LAND, INC.3.53%3 593