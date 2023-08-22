STORY: Loeffler: "We're not leaving, no. If I have to go pitch a tent on the ashes, that's what I'm going to have to do."

Just days after her home was destroyed in the Maui wildfire, Lahaina resident Deborah Loeffler has been inundated with emails from firms purportedly offering cash for her beachfront property.

"They had your address already, you know, and so I saw that and I just chunked them. And the other two, I think that's what they were. I didn't open those up, but, hey, trashed them anyway. So, yeah. I'm amazed, I'm like how did you get my email and stuff and add my address?"

Residents like Loeffler are often targeted by so-called disaster capitalism - where supposed realtors tell families "local buyers" can close a cash deal in a week if they need to "leave town and start over," according to emails seen by Reuters.

"I was so upset that they even offered. I know they apologized for your loss and something about if you're wanting to relocate, you know, we're willing to, you know, I don't know how exactly how it went, but something along those lines."

Her experience is familiar to people in places such as Paradise, California, or northern New Mexico, where buyers moved in to try to obtain distressed property after blazes in 2018 and 2022.

In a press conference last week, Hawaii Governor Josh Greene warned developers against predatory land buying.

"The land in Lahaina is reserved for its people as they return and rebuild and I have instructed the Attorney-General to impose enhanced criminal penalties on anyone who tries to take advantage of victims by acquiring property in the affected areas."

Loeffler, now sheltered with her husband at a hotel a few miles from their destroyed home, plans to rebuild with insurance money on the Front Street plot... where her grandfather built their teal-green wooden home in the 1940s.

"This is home. We're too old to start anywhere and like I said, this is home, I've got family roots here. My kid, my youngest son wants to come back here and finish raising his family. We're not leaving."