Paradise : Report on Business Performance according to Consolidated Financial Statements (Fair Disclosure) (monthly)
12/02/2021 | 01:31am EST
※ The information contained in this report is estimated, it is subject to change according to actual settlement.
1. Details of Business Performance
Classification(unit : Mil.KRW, %)
Current Term
Previous Term
Amount Increased/Decreased Compared to the Preceding Period(Increase/Decrease Rate)
Corresponding Period of The Previous Year
Amount Increased/Decreased Compared to the Corresponding Period of The Previous Year (Increase/Decrease Rate)
(-)
(-)
(-)
Sales
Amount
-
-
-
-
-
Accumulated Amount
-
-
-
-
-
Operating Income
Amount
-
-
-
-
-
Accumulated Amount
-
-
-
-
-
Profit from continuing operation before corporate income tax
Amount
-
-
-
-
-
Accumulated Amount
-
-
-
-
-
Net Income
Amount
-
-
-
-
-
Accumulated Amount
-
-
-
-
-
Net Income Attributable to the Shareholders of the Parent Company
Amount
-
-
-
-
-
Accumulated Amount
-
-
-
-
-
Classification
(unit : Mil.KRW, %)
Nov.2021
Oct.2021
Increase/
Decrease Rate(%)
Nov.2020
Increase/
Decrease Rate(%)
Casino Revenue
9,904
21,323
-53.6
9,783
1.2
- Table
8,046
19,623
-59.0
7,983
0.8
- Machine
1,858
1,700
9.3
1,800
3.2
Classification
(unit : Mil.KRW, %)
Jan-Nov.2021
-
-
Jan-Nov.2020
Increase/
Decrease Rate(%)
Casino Revenue
219,865
-
-
293,175
-25.0
- Table
198,915
-
-
269,689
-26.2
- Machine
20,950
-
-
23,486
-10.8
2. Details of Information Released
Information Providers
Financial Management Dept.
Information Recipients
Institutional investors, individual investors, analysts and media
Date&Time of Information Released
Dec 2, 2021
Title and Place of Event held
-
3. Contact Points
Disclosure Officer (tel.)
HyunIl Hwang, Managing Director
02)2277-0190
Disclosure Staff (tel.)
HyeJeong Shim, Senior Manager
02)2277-0190
Dept. Name (tel.)
IR 02)2277-0190
4. Other references useful for making investment decisions
* Table Drop Amount: The amount of cash exchanged for chips by customers at the table (Unit : Mil. KRW)
Dec. 2021 138,149
Nov. 2021 108,704
Increase rate(%) 27.1%
Dec.2020 139,621
Increase rate(%) -1.1%
