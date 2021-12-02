Log in
    A034230   KR7034230003

PARADISE CO., LTD.

(A034230)
Paradise : Report on Business Performance according to Consolidated Financial Statements (Fair Disclosure) (monthly)

12/02/2021
Report on Business Performance according to Consolidated Financial Statements (Fair Disclosure)
※ The information contained in this report is estimated, it is subject to change according to actual settlement.
1. Details of Business Performance
Classification(unit : Mil.KRW, %) Current Term Previous Term Amount Increased/Decreased Compared to the Preceding Period(Increase/Decrease Rate) Corresponding Period of The Previous Year Amount Increased/Decreased Compared to the Corresponding Period of The Previous Year (Increase/Decrease Rate)
(-) (-) (-)
Sales Amount - - - - -
Accumulated Amount - - - - -
Operating Income Amount - - - - -
Accumulated Amount - - - - -
Profit from continuing operation before corporate income tax Amount - - - - -
Accumulated Amount - - - - -
Net Income Amount - - - - -
Accumulated Amount - - - - -
Net Income Attributable to the Shareholders of the Parent Company Amount - - - - -
Accumulated Amount - - - - -
Classification
(unit : Mil.KRW, %) 		Nov.2021 Oct.2021 Increase/
Decrease Rate(%) 		Nov.2020 Increase/
Decrease Rate(%)
Casino Revenue 9,904 21,323 -53.6 9,783 1.2
- Table 8,046 19,623 -59.0 7,983 0.8
- Machine 1,858 1,700 9.3 1,800 3.2
Classification
(unit : Mil.KRW, %) 		Jan-Nov.2021 - - Jan-Nov.2020 Increase/
Decrease Rate(%)
Casino Revenue 219,865 - - 293,175 -25.0
- Table 198,915 - - 269,689 -26.2
- Machine 20,950 - - 23,486 -10.8
2. Details of Information Released Information Providers Financial Management Dept.
Information Recipients Institutional investors, individual investors, analysts and media
Date&Time of Information Released Dec 2, 2021
Title and Place of Event held -
3. Contact Points Disclosure Officer (tel.) HyunIl Hwang, Managing Director
02)2277-0190
Disclosure Staff (tel.) HyeJeong Shim, Senior Manager
02)2277-0190
Dept. Name (tel.) IR 02)2277-0190
4. Other references useful for making investment decisions * Table Drop Amount: The amount of cash exchanged for chips by customers at the table (Unit : Mil. KRW)
Dec. 2021 138,149
Nov. 2021 108,704
Increase rate(%) 27.1%
Dec.2020 139,621
Increase rate(%) -1.1%

Jan-Nov.2021 1,550,228
JAn-Nov.2020 2,177,653
Increase rate(%) -28.8%

1.The figures above are based on casino business division (Walker-hill, Jeju Grand, Incheon Paradise City and Busan Casino).

2. Casino business division occupied 73.9% of consolidated sales and 97.7% of seperated sales in 2020.

3. Figures above are subject to change. A previous figure(Oct. 2021) was revised.
※ Relevant Disclosure -

Disclaimer

Paradise Company Limited published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 06:30:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
