    A034230   KR7034230003

PARADISE CO., LTD.

(A034230)
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-05
16350.00 KRW   +0.68%
05:25pRapper Coolio died from fentanyl overdose, manager says
RE
03/29Paradise Entertainment's 2022 Attributable Loss Widens
MT
03/24Gilbert & George set to open new London art centre
RE
Rapper Coolio died from fentanyl overdose, manager says

04/06/2023 | 05:25pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Grammy-winning rapper Coolio died from a fentanyl overdose, his manager said on Thursday, six months after the musician was found dead at a friend's home in Los Angeles at age 59.

Born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., Coolio was best known for his 1995 single "Gangsta's Paradise," from an album of the same name.

That song, a massive hit featured in the film "Dangerous Minds," won a Grammy Award for best rap solo performance the following year.

Coolio's manager, Jarez Posey, said the rapper's family had been informed on Thursday by the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office that the singer had died from a fentanyl overdose.

The coroner's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

Posey said the rapper's children planned to honor their father in future documentary and film projects.

Born in Pennsylvania in 1963, Coolio began performing as part of the West Coast hip-hop scene after moving to Compton, California.

He released his debut album, "It Takes a Thief", in 1994, scoring a Top Ten hit with the single "Lakeside."

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 922 B 0,70 B 0,70 B
Net income 2023 34,0 B 0,03 B 0,03 B
Net Debt 2023 756 B 0,57 B 0,57 B
P/E ratio 2023 43,4x
Yield 2023 0,63%
Capitalization 1 410 B 1 070 M 1 070 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,35x
EV / Sales 2024 2,15x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 47,4%
Chart PARADISE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Paradise Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARADISE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 16 350,00 KRW
Average target price 19 816,67 KRW
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seong-Wook Choi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hong-Sik Yang Managing Director & Head-Finance
Phil-Lip Chun Chairman
Seok-Min Kim Independent Director
Soon-Gye Hong Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PARADISE CO., LTD.-7.10%1 066
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.17.64%43 220
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL28.78%16 101
WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED31.68%12 346
GENTING SINGAPORE LIMITED23.56%10 731
SJM HOLDINGS LIMITED-8.63%3 736
