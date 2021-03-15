Log in
Paradise Entertainment : NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING DATE

03/15/2021 | 04:33am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PARADISE ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1180)

NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING DATE

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of Paradise Entertainment Limited (the ''Company'') announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Thursday, 25 March 2021 at which the Board will, among other matters, consider and approve the announcement of the consolidated annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2020 and consider the declaration of a final dividend, if any.

By Order of the Board Paradise Entertainment Limited

Chan Kin Man Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 15 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Jay Chun (Chairman and Managing Director, also alternate director to Mr. Shan Shiyong, alias, Sin Sai Yung), Mr. Shan Shiyong, alias, Sin Sai Yung and Mr. Hu Liming and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Li John Zongyang, Mr. Kai-Shing Tao and Ms. Tang Kiu Sam Alice.

Financials
Sales 2019 1 182 M 152 M 152 M
Net income 2019 0,93 M 0,12 M 0,12 M
Net cash 2019 79,1 M 10,2 M 10,2 M
P/E ratio 2019 841x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 936 M 121 M 121 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,66x
EV / Sales 2019 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 410
Free-Float 37,6%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jay Chun Chairman & Managing Director
Kin Man Chan Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Daryn Kiely Chief Technology Officer
Yi Zhao Chief Operating Officer
Zong Yang Li Independent Non-Executive Director
