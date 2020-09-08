Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Paradox Interactive AB (publ)    PDX   SE0008294953

PARADOX INTERACTIVE AB (PUBL)

(PDX)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Third Expansion Pass of Stellaris: Console Edition Coming to a Galaxy Near You on September 15

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/08/2020 | 12:10pm EDT

Three DLC, starting with Distant Stars Story Pack, launching September 15 for PlayStation® 4 and Xbox One

STOCKHOLM - Apr 27, 2020 -Paradox Interactive today announced the third expansion pass for Stellaris: Console Edition on PlayStation® 4 and Xbox One, coming to players on Tuesday, September 15.This expansion pass contains three new DLC packs that will roll out through the end of 2020 and into early 2021. These expansions enhance console gamers' intergalactic journey through the Stellaris universe by introducing new stories, species, and an impressive portfolio of new gameplay mechanics toStellaris: Console Edition. The first to launch is the Distant Stars story pack,which will release on September 15. A list of the DLC content coming to Stellaris: Console Edition in the third expansion pass in order of release is below:

  • Distant StarsStory Pack (Sept. 15)- With this story pack, players uncover new anomalies and encounter strange beings while exploring space's uncharted depths. This story pack adds new constellations to explore and close to 50% more anomalies for players to encounter. Exploration will be rewarded as players gain technology, resources, and valuable worlds to colonize.

  • MegaCorpExpansion (2021) - MegaCorp is all about giving players the keys to the economy. The expansion introduces new tools to usher in an era of prosperity and profit or despair and corporate slavery, on a galactic scale. In this economy-focused expansion, you become the CEO of a powerful corporate empire to open branch offices across the stars. The economy can be ruthless when it's all about the bottom line, but with MegaCorp, players can wield a number of profit-oriented features to build an empire anchored in the glorious ideals of space capitalism.
  • LithoidsSpecies Pack(2021)- Meet the Lithoids, a species made entirely of sapient rock who eat minerals for sustenance, are long-lived, and can colonize in almost any environment. Players can look forward to trying out the entirely new Lithoid play style that focuses on mineral production, relentless colonization of even the most marginal worlds, and refusing to cede an inch of your empire - for…'sedimental' value.

The second expansion pass for Stellaris: Console Edition will be available for PlayStation® 4 and Xbox One on May 12 at a suggested retail price of $24.99 / £19.99 / €24.99.

Observe the new trailer here (no telescope required!): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xDSN-6lY4jE

Enter the atmosphere of Stellaris: Console Edition today: https://console.stellaris.com/

Featuring the same deep strategic gameplay as Paradox's original Stellaris, with rich and diverse alien races and emergent storytelling, Stellaris: Console Edition puts the complexity of the galaxy at your thumbsticks. Whether you're exploring the unknown, discovering the mysteries of the universe, or conquering it for the glory of your empire, console players have more inter-galactic strategy awaiting them than ever before.

For additional information, please contact:

Ebba Ljungerud, CEO Paradox Interactive
Alexander Bricca, CFO Paradox Interactive
Email: ir@paradoxinteractive.com
Phone: +4670-355 54 18

Disclaimer

Paradox Interactive AB published this content on 08 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2020 16:09:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PARADOX INTERACTIVE AB (PUBL)
12:10pTHIRD EXPANSION PASS OF STELLARIS : Console Edition Coming to a Galaxy Near You ..
PU
12:03pTHIRD EXPANSION PASS OF STELLARIS : Console Edition Coming to a Galaxy Near You ..
AQ
09/01PARADOX INTERACTIVE : Long Live the King! Crusader Kings III Now Available
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 737 M 197 M 197 M
Net income 2020 511 M 58,0 M 58,0 M
Net cash 2020 384 M 43,6 M 43,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 53,9x
Yield 2020 0,53%
Capitalization 27 540 M 3 141 M 3 127 M
EV / Sales 2020 15,6x
EV / Sales 2021 12,9x
Nbr of Employees 534
Free-Float 100%
Chart PARADOX INTERACTIVE AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARADOX INTERACTIVE AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 218,00 SEK
Last Close Price 260,80 SEK
Spread / Highest target -7,98%
Spread / Average Target -16,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ebba Dagmar Lucie Ljungerud Chief Executive Officer
Per Fredrik Wester Executive Chairman
Charlotta Nilsson Chief Operating Officer
Alexander Bricca Chief Financial Officer
Mina Boström Nakicenovic Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PARADOX INTERACTIVE AB (PUBL)73.87%3 141
NETEASE, INC.,58.25%67 064
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD32.97%60 986
NEXON CO., LTD.72.83%20 864
NCSOFT CORPORATION50.09%14 087
WUHU SANQI INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.55.77%12 973
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group