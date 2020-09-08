Third Expansion Pass of Stellaris: Console Edition Coming to a Galaxy Near You on September 15

Three DLC, starting with Distant Stars Story Pack, launching September 15 for PlayStation® 4 and Xbox One

STOCKHOLM - Apr 27, 2020 -Paradox Interactive today announced the third expansion pass for Stellaris: Console Edition on PlayStation® 4 and Xbox One, coming to players on Tuesday, September 15.This expansion pass contains three new DLC packs that will roll out through the end of 2020 and into early 2021. These expansions enhance console gamers' intergalactic journey through the Stellaris universe by introducing new stories, species, and an impressive portfolio of new gameplay mechanics toStellaris: Console Edition. The first to launch is the Distant Stars story pack,which will release on September 15. A list of the DLC content coming to Stellaris: Console Edition in the third expansion pass in order of release is below:

Distant Stars Story Pack (Sept. 15) - With this story pack, players uncover new anomalies and encounter strange beings while exploring space's uncharted depths. This story pack adds new constellations to explore and close to 50% more anomalies for players to encounter. Exploration will be rewarded as players gain technology, resources, and valuable worlds to colonize.

MegaCorp Expansion (2021) - MegaCorp is all about giving players the keys to the economy. The expansion introduces new tools to usher in an era of prosperity and profit or despair and corporate slavery, on a galactic scale. In this economy-focused expansion, you become the CEO of a powerful corporate empire to open branch offices across the stars. The economy can be ruthless when it's all about the bottom line, but with MegaCorp, players can wield a number of profit-oriented features to build an empire anchored in the glorious ideals of space capitalism.

Lithoids Species Pack (2021) - Meet the Lithoids, a species made entirely of sapient rock who eat minerals for sustenance, are long-lived, and can colonize in almost any environment. Players can look forward to trying out the entirely new Lithoid play style that focuses on mineral production, relentless colonization of even the most marginal worlds, and refusing to cede an inch of your empire - for…'sedimental' value.

The second expansion pass for Stellaris: Console Edition will be available for PlayStation® 4 and Xbox One on May 12 at a suggested retail price of $24.99 / £19.99 / €24.99.

Observe the new trailer here (no telescope required!): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xDSN-6lY4jE

Enter the atmosphere of Stellaris: Console Edition today: https://console.stellaris.com/

Featuring the same deep strategic gameplay as Paradox's original Stellaris, with rich and diverse alien races and emergent storytelling, Stellaris: Console Edition puts the complexity of the galaxy at your thumbsticks. Whether you're exploring the unknown, discovering the mysteries of the universe, or conquering it for the glory of your empire, console players have more inter-galactic strategy awaiting them than ever before.

