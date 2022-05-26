Parag Milk Foods : Disclosure of other UPSI/material event

May 26, 2022

Compliance Department, Compliance Department, BSE Limited, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Tower, Dalal Exchange Plaza, Street, Fort, Plot No. C/1, G-Block, Bandra- Mumbai - 400 001 Kurla Complex Bandra-(E), Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip Code:- 539889 Scrip Symbol :- PARAGMILK

Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub: Disclosure of Reasons for Delay in Submission of Financial Results (Both

Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and the Financial Year Ended March 31, 2022 under Regulation 33 of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 by Parag Milk Foods Limited ("The Company")

Ref: SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD-1/142/2018dated November 19, 2018

This is to bring to your kind notice that the as per the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, under Regulation 33, the company is required to submit to the stock exchanges its annual audited standalone and consolidated financial results along with the audit report for the financial year ended March 31, 2022 within sixty days of the end of the financial year i.e. May 30, 2022.

However, in terms of above cited SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD-1/142/2018 dated November 19, 2018, the Company would like to intimate that, due to the reasons as mentioned hereinunder the company shall not be able to submit the Audited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2022 within the prescribed time period i.e. on or before 30th May, 2022.