  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Parag Milk Foods Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    539889   INE883N01014

PARAG MILK FOODS LIMITED

(539889)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  05-24
87.05 INR   -4.50%
11:57aPARAG MILK FOODS : Disclosure of other UPSI/material event
PU
04/05PARAG MILK FOODS : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
02/05Parag Milk Foods Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Parag Milk Foods : Disclosure of other UPSI/material event

05/26/2022 | 11:57am EDT
May 26, 2022

Compliance Department,

Compliance Department,

BSE Limited,

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Tower, Dalal

Exchange Plaza,

Street, Fort,

Plot No. C/1, G-Block, Bandra-

Mumbai - 400 001

Kurla Complex Bandra-(E),

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code:- 539889

Scrip Symbol :- PARAGMILK

Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub: Disclosure of Reasons for Delay in Submission of Financial Results (Both

Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and the Financial Year Ended March 31, 2022 under Regulation 33 of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 by Parag Milk Foods Limited ("The Company")

Ref: SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD-1/142/2018dated November 19, 2018

This is to bring to your kind notice that the as per the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, under Regulation 33, the company is required to submit to the stock exchanges its annual audited standalone and consolidated financial results along with the audit report for the financial year ended March 31, 2022 within sixty days of the end of the financial year i.e. May 30, 2022.

However, in terms of above cited SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD-1/142/2018 dated November 19, 2018, the Company would like to intimate that, due to the reasons as mentioned hereinunder the company shall not be able to submit the Audited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2022 within the prescribed time period i.e. on or before 30th May, 2022.

  1. During the Financial Year 2021-22, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Key Managerial Personnel of the company has resigned w.e.f. December 30, 2021.
  2. The Company has been in the process of appointing a suitable person as the Chief Financial officer (CFO) of the Company. Due to the vacancy in the position of CFO caused by the resignation there has been a delay in completing the audit and preparation of the financials for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2022 due to unavoidable circumstances.
  3. In view of the above situation we would like to inform you that the Company's standalone and consolidated financial results for the year ended 31st March, 2022 will be approved beyond 30th May, 2022 and that Company will endeavor to get the same approved at the earliest.

We request you to kindly note that we have always adhered to the statutory timelines in the past.

Further , in this connection and in continuation of our letter dated March 28 ,2022, the Trading Window for dealing in the equity shares of the Company had been closed from April 01, 2022 and will continue to remain closed till 48 hours after the date of declaration of audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2022, pursuant to the Company's Policy for Prevention of Insider Trading formulated to regulate and report trading by insiders pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, as amended

The date of the Board Meeting for the aforesaid purpose shall be intimated separately.

Thanking you.

Yours Faithfully,

For Parag Milk Foods Limited

Rachana Sanganeria

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

ACS No. 10280

Disclaimer

Parag Milk Foods Ltd. published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 15:54:30 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 20 037 M 258 M 258 M
Net income 2022 695 M 8,96 M 8,96 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,9x
Yield 2022 0,63%
Capitalization 8 249 M 106 M 106 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,41x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 1 563
Free-Float 39,2%
