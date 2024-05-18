Parag Milk Foods Limited reported earnings results for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024. For the fourth quarter, the company reported sales was INR 7,901.15 million compared to INR 8,009.56 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 7,977.61 million compared to INR 8,100.65 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 98.13 million compared to INR 223.52 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.84 compared to INR 1.91 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.8 compared to INR 1.86 a year ago.