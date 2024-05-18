Parag Milk Foods Limited reported earnings results for the full year ended March 31, 2024. For the full year, the company reported sales was INR 31,387 million compared to INR 28,926.2 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 31,639.09 million compared to INR 29,377.77 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 905.83 million compared to INR 532.54 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 7.71 compared to INR 5.07 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 7.47 compared to INR 4.96 a year ago.