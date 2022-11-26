Parag Milk Foods : Newspaper Advertisements

November 26, 2022

Compliance Department, Compliance Department, BSE Limited, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Tower, Dalal Exchange Plaza, Street, Fort, Plot No. C/1, G-Block, Bandra- Mumbai - 400 001 Kurla Complex Bandra-(E), Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip Code:- 539889 Scrip Symbol :- PARAGMILK

Dear Sir / Madam,

Ref: Copy of Notice published in Newspapers - Postal Ballot 2022-23

Sub: Postal Ballot Newspaper Advertisement

In continuation to our letter dated November 25, 2022 regarding the Postal Ballot Notice and pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III and Regulation 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and in compliance with the relevant circulars issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs Circular, please find enclosed herewith the copies of newspaper advertisement intimating Notice of the Postal Ballot published in 'Financial Express' - English newspaper and 'Lok Satta'- Regional newspaper on Saturday, November 26, 2022.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you.

Yours Faithfully,

For Parag Milk Foods Limited

Virendra DigitallyVirendra signed by

Lalbahad Lalbahadur Varma

Date: 2022.11.26

ur Varma 14:56:28 +05'30'

Virendra Varma

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

FCS No. 10520

Encl: As above.