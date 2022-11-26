Parag Milk Foods : Newspaper Advertisements
November 26, 2022
BSE Limited,
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Tower, Dalal
Exchange Plaza,
Street, Fort,
Plot No. C/1, G-Block, Bandra-
Mumbai - 400 001
Kurla Complex Bandra-(E),
Mumbai - 400 051
Scrip Code:- 539889
Scrip Symbol :- PARAGMILK
Dear Sir / Madam,
Ref: Copy of Notice published in Newspapers - Postal Ballot 2022-23
Sub: Postal Ballot Newspaper Advertisement
In continuation to our letter dated November 25, 2022 regarding the Postal Ballot Notice and pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III and Regulation 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and in compliance with the relevant circulars issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs Circular, please find enclosed herewith the copies of newspaper advertisement intimating Notice of the Postal Ballot published in '
Financial Express' - English newspaper and ' Lok Satta'- Regional newspaper on Saturday, November 26, 2022.
This is for your information and records.
Thanking you.
Yours Faithfully,
For Parag Milk Foods Limited
Virendra Digitally Virendra signed by
Lalbahad Lalbahadur Varma
Date: 2022.11.26
ur Varma 14:56:28 +05'30'
Virendra Varma
Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
FCS No. 10520
Encl: As above.
Disclaimer
Parag Milk Foods Ltd. published this content on 26 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2022 10:04:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
Sales 2022
20 718 M
253 M
253 M
Net income 2022
-5 325 M
-65,1 M
-65,1 M
Net Debt 2022
4 501 M
55,1 M
55,1 M
P/E ratio 2022
-1,69x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
12 136 M
148 M
148 M
EV / Sales 2021
0,68x
EV / Sales 2022
0,66x
Nbr of Employees
1 572
Free-Float
38,7%
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Neutral
Mean consensus
-
Number of Analysts
0
Last Close Price
103,55
Average target price
Spread / Average Target
-
