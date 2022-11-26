Advanced search
PARAG MILK FOODS LIMITED

End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-24
103.55 INR   +0.53%
Parag Milk Foods : Newspaper Advertisements
PU
11/14Parag Milk Foods Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
10/18Parag Milk Foods Limited Appoints Mr. Virendra Varma as the Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
CI
Parag Milk Foods : Newspaper Advertisements

11/26/2022 | 05:05am EST
November 26, 2022

Compliance Department,

Compliance Department,

BSE Limited,

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Tower, Dalal

Exchange Plaza,

Street, Fort,

Plot No. C/1, G-Block, Bandra-

Mumbai - 400 001

Kurla Complex Bandra-(E),

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code:- 539889

Scrip Symbol :- PARAGMILK

Dear Sir / Madam,

Ref: Copy of Notice published in Newspapers - Postal Ballot 2022-23

Sub: Postal Ballot Newspaper Advertisement

In continuation to our letter dated November 25, 2022 regarding the Postal Ballot Notice and pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III and Regulation 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and in compliance with the relevant circulars issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs Circular, please find enclosed herewith the copies of newspaper advertisement intimating Notice of the Postal Ballot published in 'Financial Express' - English newspaper and 'Lok Satta'- Regional newspaper on Saturday, November 26, 2022.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you.

Yours Faithfully,

For Parag Milk Foods Limited

Virendra DigitallyVirendra signed by

Lalbahad Lalbahadur Varma

Date: 2022.11.26

ur Varma 14:56:28 +05'30'

Virendra Varma

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

FCS No. 10520

Encl: As above.

Disclaimer

Parag Milk Foods Ltd. published this content on 26 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2022 10:04:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
