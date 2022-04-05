Log in
PARAG MILK FOODS LIMITED

Parag Milk Foods : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

04/05/2022 | 08:18am EDT
April 05, 2022

To,

Compliance Department, BSE Limited,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Tower, Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai- 400001

To,

Compliance Department,

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Exchange Plaza,

Plot No. C/1, G-Block,Bandra-Kurla Complex Bandra-(E), Mumbai-400051

Scrip Code : 539889

Scrip Symbol : PARAGMILK

Dear Sir/Madam,

Subject: Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investor Meetings Pursuant to SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the "Listing Regulations")

We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of the Listing Regulations, the Company will be participating in the Sixth Sense Ventures Investor Meet 2022, Scheduled on Wednesday, April 06, 2022, in Mumbai

This information is also being hosted on the website of the Company at www.paragmilkfoods.com

Kindly take the above information on record.

Thanking you.

For Parag Milk Foods Limited

Rachana Sanganeria

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer ACS No. 10280

Disclaimer

Parag Milk Foods Ltd. published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 12:17:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
