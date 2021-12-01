Log in
    FNA   US69913P1057

PARAGON 28, INC.

(FNA)
Paragon 28 Announces Addition of B. Kristine Johnson and Kristina Wright to its Board of Directors

12/01/2021 | 07:06am EST
Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE: FNA) (“PARAGON”), a leading medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market, announced today the appointment of B. Kristine Johnson and Kristina Wright to the Board of Directors, effective December 1, 2021.

“I am very pleased to welcome Kris Johnson to our board of directors, as she brings a breadth of med-tech industry leadership and commercial strategy expertise. Kris’ expertise in growing medical device businesses will be essential as we expand our commercial infrastructure to be the market leader in the foot and ankle industry,” said Albert DaCosta, Founder and CEO of Paragon 28. “We are also excited to welcome Krissy Wright to our board of directors, as she brings a wide range of corporate development and finance expertise in the medical device industry. Krissy’s finance expertise will be critical as we scale our business in the coming years.”

Ms. Johnson has been President and General Partner of Affinity Capital Management, a venture capital firm, since 2000. Prior to joining Affinity Capital Management, she held various executive leadership positions at Medtronic from 1982 to 1999. Currently, Ms. Johnson is a board member of AtriCure, Inc., ViewRay, and ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. Previously, she served as a member of the board of directors of Piper Sandler, and Spectranetics Corporation. Ms. Johnson holds a B.A. from St. Olaf College.

“I am pleased to be joining the talented team at Paragon 28, and I look forward to working with the company’s strong board and management team to drive its future growth and success, while advancing its innovative technologies to improve outcomes for more foot and ankle patients,” said Ms. Johnson.

Ms. Wright has served as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for the Neuromodulation Operating Unit of Medtronic plc, since July 2020. In August 2021, she was named Interim General Manager for the Brain Modulation business within Neuromodulation. She previously held various leadership positions at Medtronic, in both finance and corporate development since August 2010. Prior to joining Medtronic, Ms. Wright worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP, in the Audit and Assurance and Transaction Services practices from 1999 to 2010. Ms. Wright holds a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Minnesota, and an M.B.A from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University.

“I'm thrilled to be able to support Paragon 28 to drive its growth agenda," said Ms. Wright. "The Company is well positioned in the large and fast-growing foot and ankle markets and has a solid foundation to deliver on its objectives."

About Paragon 28, Inc.

Based in Englewood, Colo., Paragon 28, is a leading medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market and is dedicated to improving patient lives. From the onset, Paragon 28® has provided innovative orthopedic solutions, procedural approaches and instrumentation that cover a wide range of foot and ankle ailments including fracture fixation, hallux valgus (bunions), hammertoe, ankle, progressive collapsing foot deformity (PCFD) or flatfoot, charcot foot and orthobiologics. The company designs products with both the patient and surgeon in mind, with the goal of improving outcomes, reducing ailment recurrence and complication rates, and making the procedures simpler, consistent, and reproducible.


