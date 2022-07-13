Paragon 28 Launches Mobile Medical Education Lab Tour, Expanding Opportunities for Foot and Ankle Surgeon Education

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE: FNA), a leading medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market, today announced its new nationwide mobile training lab tour, for convenient, on-site surgeon training and education.

Paragon 28’s new mobile lab is housed in a 43x30 foot tractor-trailer which includes a state-of-the-art, 6-station, cadaveric training facility accommodating up to 20 surgeons. The mobile lab will host over 50 training sessions in approximately fifty US cities during the second half of 2022.

“We are very excited to launch our mobile lab and 2022 mobile lab tour. It is important for Paragon 28 to find the most effective venue for medical education to support our growing product portfolio and surgeon customers,” said Albert DaCosta, CEO and Co-Founder of Paragon 28. “We feel like the mobile lab adds a versatile option to showcase P28’s broad and innovative product portfolio which includes eight new products launched to date in 2022.”

To learn more about the Paragon 28 Surgeon Mobile Lab, please visit the following site: https://paragon28meded.com/p28-mobile-lab-launch?utm_source=press+release&utm_id=mobile+lab

About Paragon 28, Inc.

Based in Englewood, CO., Paragon 28, is a leading medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market and is dedicated to improving patient lives. From the onset, Paragon 28® has provided innovative orthopedic solutions, procedural approaches and instrumentation that cover a wide range of foot and ankle ailments including fracture fixation, hallux valgus (bunions), hammertoe, ankle, progressive collapsing foot deformity (PCFD) or flatfoot, charcot foot and orthobiologics. The company designs products with both the patient and surgeon in mind, with the goal of improving outcomes, reducing ailment recurrence and complication rates, and making the procedures simpler, consistent, and reproducible.

