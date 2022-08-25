Log in
    FNA   US69913P1057

PARAGON 28, INC.

(FNA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:58 2022-08-25 pm EDT
18.85 USD   +1.84%
04:03pParagon 28 to Present at The Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
BU
08/16INSIDER SELL : Paragon 28
MT
08/04PARAGON 28 : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership - Form 3
PU
Paragon 28 to Present at The Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

08/25/2022 | 04:03pm EDT
Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE: FNA), a leading medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market, announced today that Albert DaCosta, Chairman and CEO, and Steve Deitsch, CFO, will be presenting at the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference. Mr. DaCosta and Mr. Deitsch will be hosting a fireside chat presentation on Tuesday, September 13th, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 12:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

A live webcast, as well as the archived recording, will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at ir.paragon28.com.

About Paragon 28, Inc.

Based in Englewood, Colo., Paragon 28, is a leading medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market and is dedicated to improving patient lives. From the onset, Paragon 28® has provided innovative orthopedic solutions, procedural approaches and instrumentation that cover a wide range of foot and ankle ailments including fracture fixation, hallux valgus (bunions), hammertoe, ankle, progressive collapsing foot deformity (PCFD) or flatfoot, charcot foot and orthobiologics. The company designs products with both the patient and surgeon in mind, with the goal of improving outcomes, reducing ailment recurrence and complication rates, and making the procedures simpler, consistent, and reproducible.



Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 176 M - -
Net income 2022 -32,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -44,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 421 M 1 421 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 8,07x
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,72x
Nbr of Employees 343
Free-Float 49,6%
Managers and Directors
Albert DaCosta Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen M. Deitsch Chief Financial Officer
Laura Zagrocki Brinker Director-Clinical Affairs
Frank S. Bono Chief Technology Officer
Geoff Greene Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PARAGON 28, INC.4.64%1 421
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-25.08%184 649
MEDTRONIC PLC-13.70%118 714
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY5.12%73 680
HOYA CORPORATION-14.64%38 466
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH-19.98%35 502