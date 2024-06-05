CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA SHARES UP 2.1%

Paragon Banking Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based specialist bank. The Companyâs lending products include mortgages for landlords and loans for business customers. Its lending is funded by deposits from savings customers, together with wholesale funding. It helps individuals and small businesses across the United Kingdom prosper and is focused on customers in markets typically underserved by large high street banks. The Company operates through two segments: Mortgage Lending and Commercial Lending. It offers buy-to-let mortgage finance for landlords operating in the United Kingdomâs Private Rented Sector. It provides finance to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and small corporates operating in a range of commercial lending markets, as well as motor finance to United Kingdom-based consumers. The Company is focused on specialist assets and underserved markets in four main areas: SME lending, development finance, structured lending and motor finance.

Sector Banks