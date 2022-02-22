Insight: PRS Trends - Q4 - 2021

Each quarter, we work with the National Residential Landlords Association and research agency BVA BDRC to gain insight into the Private Rented Sector (PRS) from the perspective of buy-to-let landlords.

By analysing the results of the survey, we are able to present a report that acts as a snapshot of the current market as well as revealing how the sector has developed since the previous quarter. To do this we look at a range of features of the sector such as tenant demand, void periods and yield generation potential. PRS Trends reports also give us a glimpse into the future, helping us understand landlords' intentions in terms of modifying their portfolios and expectations for their lettings businesses.

This insight enables us to identify any trends and issues, so we are well placed to respond, providing support for our customers whilst working alongside regulatory bodies to deliver good quality, affordable homes for a diverse mix of UK tenants.

