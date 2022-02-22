Log in
    PAG   GB00B2NGPM57

PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC

(PAG)
Insight: PRS Trends – Q4 - 2021

02/22/2022 | 08:22am EST
Insight: PRS Trends - Q4 - 2021
Tuesday, 22/02/2022

Each quarter, we work with the National Residential Landlords Association and research agency BVA BDRC to gain insight into the Private Rented Sector (PRS) from the perspective of buy-to-let landlords.

By analysing the results of the survey, we are able to present a report that acts as a snapshot of the current market as well as revealing how the sector has developed since the previous quarter. To do this we look at a range of features of the sector such as tenant demand, void periods and yield generation potential. PRS Trends reports also give us a glimpse into the future, helping us understand landlords' intentions in terms of modifying their portfolios and expectations for their lettings businesses.

This insight enables us to identify any trends and issues, so we are well placed to respond, providing support for our customers whilst working alongside regulatory bodies to deliver good quality, affordable homes for a diverse mix of UK tenants.

Read the report

Richard Rowntree
Managing Director for Mortgages

Disclaimer

Paragon Banking Group plc published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 13:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
