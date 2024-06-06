(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Thursday morning and on Wednesday:
----------
FTSE 100
----------
Goldman Sachs cuts Whitbread price target to 4100 (4650) pence - 'buy'
----------
Goldman Sachs cuts B&M European Value Retail price target to 600 (640) pence - 'buy'
----------
JPMorgan cuts B&M European Value Retail price target to 471 (585) pence - 'underweight'
----------
JPMorgan reinitiates DCC with 'overweight' - price target 6,700 pence
----------
FTSE 250
----------
Deutsche Bank cuts IG Group price target to 1,025 (1,050) pence - 'buy'
----------
Jefferies raises Vistry price target to 1,315 (1,128) pence - 'hold'
----------
Royal Bank of Canada raises Paragon Banking price target to 875 (850) pence - 'outperform'
----------
JPMorgan raises Workspace price target to 700 (650) pence - 'overweight'
----------
SMALL CAP
----------
Goldman Sachs reinitiates BHP with 'neutral' - price target 2400 pence
----------
