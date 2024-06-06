(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Thursday morning and on Wednesday:

----------

FTSE 100

----------

Goldman Sachs cuts Whitbread price target to 4100 (4650) pence - 'buy'

----------

Goldman Sachs cuts B&M European Value Retail price target to 600 (640) pence - 'buy'

----------

JPMorgan cuts B&M European Value Retail price target to 471 (585) pence - 'underweight'

----------

JPMorgan reinitiates DCC with 'overweight' - price target 6,700 pence

----------

FTSE 250

----------

Deutsche Bank cuts IG Group price target to 1,025 (1,050) pence - 'buy'

----------

Jefferies raises Vistry price target to 1,315 (1,128) pence - 'hold'

----------

Royal Bank of Canada raises Paragon Banking price target to 875 (850) pence - 'outperform'

----------

JPMorgan raises Workspace price target to 700 (650) pence - 'overweight'

----------

SMALL CAP

----------

Goldman Sachs reinitiates BHP with 'neutral' - price target 2400 pence

----------

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.