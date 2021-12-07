Paragon Banking : 07/12/2021 | Results announcement

Paragon Banking Group PLC

Trading performance

The Mortgage Lending and Commercial Lending divisions have each outperformed expectations during 2021, delivering strong new business flows, low arrears and finishing the period with record pipelines.

In Mortgage Lending, where we celebrated 25 years of serving the Private Rented Sector ('PRS'), we have continued to see strong demand from professional landlords, who generated 97% of new buy- to-let completions in the year. Total buy-to-let completions exceeded £1.6 billion in the year, generating an 8% increase in balances to £11.4 billion. Strong house price inflation and stable arrears have created a lower impairment requirement year-on-year and the portfolio remains conservatively leveraged with an average loan to value ('LTV') of 61.2% and only 1.9% of the portfolio having an LTV over 80%. The pipeline at the year end exceeded £1 billion, boding well for continued strong flows into the new financial year. With our half-year results we announced the cessation of lending on second charge mortgages, with the business being unattractive at our chosen risk appetite. All employees were offered redeployment in the wider business, with only six choosing the alternative of voluntary redundancy.

New business flows in Commercial Lending exceeded £0.97 billion, up 22.9% on their 2020 levels and above their 2019 equivalent. The growth was strongest in development finance, where new advances rose 32.5%, year-on-year, reflecting the continued high demand for residential property development in the UK and the Group's investment in expanding the relationship team. The development finance year end pipeline was up 63.2% from its equivalent level in 2020. SME lending saw a 17.0% increase in origination flows, but these remain below the pre-Covid equivalent given sector-wide challenges and the broad take-up of government-backed loans under the CBILS, BBLS and RLS during the year. However, growth was strongest in the longer-term,asset-secured part of the operation. The new portal delivered during the year leaves the business well placed to seize opportunities going forward as this sector recovers. Motor Finance volumes were broadly flat year on year, but this disguises a strong second-half recovery and strong momentum being carried through to 2022. Finally, our structured lending team has now refocused its attentions from account management to business development, driving portfolio growth and adding new facilities during the second half of the year.

Capital and funding

The past year has seen a material change in our funding structure, with our savings proposition delivering an 18.4% growth in balances at attractive rates. System enhancements during the year enabled increased levels of deposits to be sourced from third party platforms, while the SME savings market was accessed for the first time. During March 2021 we became the first UK bank to successfully issue a Green Tier-2 Bond, at a coupon of almost 3% less than the bond it was replacing. We have also refinanced the majority of our legacy securitisation structures, substantially repaid borrowings under the Bank of England Term Funding Scheme ('TFS') and drawn further on the Term Funding Scheme with additional incentives for SMEs ('TFSME'). Overall, the Group's cost of funds has dropped by 39 basis points from its 2020 level.