Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Paragon Banking Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAG   GB00B2NGPM57

PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC

(PAG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Paragon Banking : 07/12/2021 | Results presentation

12/07/2021 | 02:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Paragon Banking Group PLC

Record profits and strong momentum

Financial results

Twelve months ended 30 September 2021

Business developed at pace during FY21

Financial performance

Strong new business growth

Robust balance sheet

  • Operating profit £194.2 million, up 61.8% on 2020. Pre-provision profit up 12.6%
  • Underlying EPS +62.5%
  • Stable asset yields and lower deposit costs supporting improving NIM trajectory
  • Underlying RoTE 14.7%
  • Dividend at 26.1p in line with policy
  • Net loan growth 6.1%
  • Period end pipelines strong
  • Deposit balances +18% year-on-year with broader channel penetration
  • Technology investment accelerated with cloud / digital first strategy
  • Green Tier-2 bond issued - almost 300 basis points below previous Tier-2 bond rate
  • Impairment overlays broadly unchanged from 2020 levels, LTVs reduced and credit performance strong
  • Transformation of funding structure completed
  • Capital strong, CET1 15.4%, further IRB progress
  • £50 million buyback programme announced

2

Key priority evolution

People

Customers

Capital

Franchise

2020 / Pandemic

  • High protection focus with enhanced employee engagement
  • Excellent operational resilience and agility
  • Government support programmes
  • CBILS / BBLS
  • Payment holidays
  • Capital ratios strengthened
  • Resilient balance sheet performance
  • Significant customer and intermediary engagement
  • Technology investment maintained

2021 / Recovery

  • Hybrid model planning well advanced
  • Safety always paramount
  • Strong employee engagement scores
  • Payment holidays successfully unwound
  • Continued support through RLS
  • Enhanced service proposition
  • Strong capital accretion
  • Dividends fully recovered
  • Buyback programme extended
  • Further IRB development
  • Reputation enhanced
  • Stronger growth agenda
  • Accelerated digitalisation

3

Financial results

Twelve months ended 30 September 2021

Richard J Woodman

Chief Financial Officer

4

Income statement

£ million

2021)

2020)

Change)

Net interest income

310.5)

278.1)

+11.7%)

Favourable margin and volume effects

Other income

14.4)

17.0)

(15.3%)

Serviced portfolios running down

Total operating income

324.9)

295.1)

+10.1%)

Operating expenses

(135.4)

(126.8)

+6.8%)

Share based led

Pre-provision profit

189.5)

168.3)

+12.6%)

Impairments

4.7)

(48.3)

)

Write-backsmodel-led, overlays broadly maintained

Operating profit

194.2)

120.0)

+61.8%)

Fair value net gains / (losses)

19.5)

(1.6)

Mainly yield-curve related

Profit before taxation

213.7)

118.4)

+80.5%)

Reported earnings per share

65.2p

36.0p

+81.1%)

Enhanced by buy-back programme

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Paragon Banking Group plc published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 07:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC
02:16aParagon Banking posts record profit on strong mortgage lending
RE
02:07aEarnings Flash (PAG.L) PARAGON BANKING GROUP Posts FY21 EPS GBX63.00
MT
11/25PROPERTY TAX : the implications for UK housing provision
PU
11/24PARAGON BANKING : Regional trends in buy-to-let lending
PU
11/19PARAGON BANKING : Why We've Launched the Green Homes Initiative
PU
11/16PARAGON BANKING : Stagflation and Buy-to-Let Landlords
PU
11/12Five minutes with…Joshua Mann, Development Finance Portfolio Manager
PU
11/12PARAGON BANKING : PRS Trends-Q3-2021
PU
10/29AUTUMN BUDGET 2021 : What It Means for the PRS
PU
10/28AUTUMN BUDGET 2021 : What It Means for SMEs
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 322 M 427 M 427 M
Net income 2021 143 M 190 M 190 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,64x
Yield 2021 4,09%
Capitalization 1 350 M 1 788 M 1 793 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,20x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,85x
Nbr of Employees 1 400
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Paragon Banking Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 539,00 GBX
Average target price 619,69 GBX
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nigel Stewart Terrington Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard James Woodman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Fiona Jane Clutterbuck Chairman
Pam Rowland Chief Operating Officer
Hugo R. Tudor Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC10.32%1 788
SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC.92.55%12 866
SLM CORPORATION45.84%5 389
MUANGTHAI CAPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-4.66%3 524
GOEASY LTD.76.80%2 250
ORIENT CORPORATION8.62%1 928