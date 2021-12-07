Paragon Banking : 07/12/2021 | Results presentation

Paragon Banking Group PLC
Record profits and strong momentum
Financial results
Twelve months ended 30 September 2021
Business developed at pace during FY21
Financial performance
Strong new business growth
Robust balance sheet
Key priority evolution
People
Customers
Capital
Franchise
2020 / Pandemic
2021 / Recovery
Richard J Woodman
Chief Financial Officer
Income statement
£ million
2021)
2020)
Change)
Net interest income
310.5)
278.1)
+11.7%)
Favourable margin and volume effects
Other income
14.4)
17.0)
(15.3%)
Serviced portfolios running down
Total operating income
324.9)
295.1)
+10.1%)
Operating expenses
(135.4)
(126.8)
+6.8%)
Share based led
Pre-provision profit
189.5)
168.3)
+12.6%)
Impairments
4.7)
(48.3)
)
Write-backsmodel-led, overlays broadly maintained
Operating profit
194.2)
120.0)
+61.8%)
Fair value net gains / (losses)
19.5)
(1.6)
Mainly yield-curve related
Profit before taxation
213.7)
118.4)
+80.5%)
Reported earnings per share
65.2p
36.0p
+81.1%)
Enhanced by buy-back programme
