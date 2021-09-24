Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Paragon Banking Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAG   GB00B2NGPM57

PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC

(PAG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 09/24 03:30:55 am
552.25 GBX   -0.50%
03:12aPARAGON BANKING : 25 Years of Buy-to-Let
PU
09/23PARAGON BANKING : Average savings balance hits record £12,000 as savings stock continues to grow
PU
09/17SPOTLIGHT : The Humber and Yorkshire
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Paragon Banking : 25 Years of Buy-to-Let

09/24/2021 | 03:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
25 Years of Buy-to-Let
Thursday, 23/09/2021
  • Buy-to-let officially launched as a mortgage product 25 years ago
  • Buy-to-let lending has helped to transform the private rented sector since the 1990s
  • The UK private rented sector is now home to approximately 5 million people, provided by over 2 million landlords

Today, Friday 24 September 2021, marks the 25th anniversary of the inception of buy-to-let mortgages, which were officially launched as a finance product in 1996.

Twenty-five years ago, and the year is 1996; John Major leads a Conservative Government, Princess Diana and Prince Charles controversially divorce and British beef is banned across Europe as 'mad cow disease' hits the headlines. In music, the Spice Girls' debut single 'Wannabe' shares chart success with 'Three Lions (Football's Coming Home)' after the song - still sung to this day - was originally released to cheer on England, hosting the European Football Championships.

Alongside these high-profile events, the Association of Residential Landlords (ARLA) was working with a small group of lenders, including Paragon, to develop a mortgage product specifically tailored to landlords. In doing this, they sought to facilitate and encourage investment needed to respond to growing tenant demand and a critical shortage of homes in the recession-hit UK housing market.

Richard Rowntree, Paragon Managing Director for Mortgages, said:

"Since being launched as a mortgage product specifically designed for landlords 25 years ago, buy-to-let finance has helped to transform the PRS.

"The PRS is now a vital component of the UK's housing provision, with renting no longer a last resort. The PRS is a tenure of choice as well as need and this is supported by the diversity of those who actively choose rented homes, benefitting from the flexibility they provide."

Robert Jordan, ARLA Propertymark Past President commented:

"We at ARLA realised that the housing market was in a low ebb; houses weren't selling, which meant a lot of people were letting their homes to move to a new property. When the housing market picked up those properties sold and there was a need for more rented properties to fill the gap for tenants, but we couldn't see where we would find more homes to let.

"It became clear that the mortgage options weren't suitable, so together we designed a product, buy-to-let, that would enable more investors to purchase an investment property and let it under the new Housing Act 1988 regulations.

"Paragon and NatWest were the first two mortgage lenders we approached. Today, private landlords house approximately five million households across the UK at no cost to the exchequer."

In the 25 years since, the buy-to-let market has advanced a great deal, helping the UK's private rented sector (PRS) expand and improve substantially.

The PRS has almost doubled in size, expanding from 2.4 million households in 1996 to 4.4 million in England today, accounting for 19% of UK households, up from 10% recorded in 2001, and is now above the provision of social housing at 17%.

After this period of rapid early growth, subsequent recovery from the global financial crisis and the abandonment of the Government's tenure neutral policy, we now see a PRS that offers tenants more choice with homes that are bigger, better and more energy efficient.

The portion of homes in the sector classed as 'decent' under Government standards

has consistently increased, rising from 53.2% in 2006 to 76.7% last year. There has been a 272% increase in PRS homes with an energy rating of C or above since 2009 to 1.8 million today.

Share this article

Disclaimer

Paragon Banking Group plc published this content on 23 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 07:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC
03:12aPARAGON BANKING : 25 Years of Buy-to-Let
PU
09/23PARAGON BANKING : Average savings balance hits record £12,000 as savings stock continues t..
PU
09/17SPOTLIGHT : The Humber and Yorkshire
PU
09/16PARAGON BANKING : Construction Trends Post-Covid
PU
09/13PARAGON BANKING : Bank launches limited-edition buy-to-let products
PU
09/10PARAGON BANKING : Five minutes with…Adrian Reeves, Relationship Director
PU
09/09PARAGON BANKING : Five minutes with…Adrian Reeves, Senior Relationship Director
PU
09/08PARAGON BANKING : Green Shoots for Savings Rates?
PU
09/07PARAGON BANKING : latest employee survey reflects the Bank's ongoing focus on supporting i..
PU
09/07PARAGON BANKING : Mortgage market update August 2021
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 322 M 442 M 442 M
Net income 2021 143 M 196 M 196 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,97x
Yield 2021 3,96%
Capitalization 1 375 M 1 889 M 1 887 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,27x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,92x
Nbr of Employees 1 400
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Paragon Banking Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 555,00 GBX
Average target price 616,75 GBX
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nigel Stewart Terrington Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard James Woodman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Fiona Jane Clutterbuck Chairman
Pam Rowland Chief Operating Officer
Hugo R. Tudor Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC13.59%1 889
SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC.88.51%12 707
SLM CORPORATION39.71%5 468
MUANGTHAI CAPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED1.69%3 810
GOEASY LTD.117.25%2 778
ORIENT CORPORATION31.90%2 411