Paragon Banking : Bank adds new easy access products and boosts rates

Paragon Bank adds new easy access products and boosts rates

Paragon Bank has launched two new entries to the easy access market as well as boosting the rate on its two-year fixed rate ISA.

The award-winning provider is re-issuing its Limited Edition ISA and Limited Edition Easy Access account, both at a rate of 0.46% AER*.

The accounts, which are launching today, are both offering a variable rate and are available to open and manage online.

Savers can make unlimited withdrawals from both accounts, which means they are a good option for people who want the flexibility of accessing funds if they need to, including savers looking to build an emergency fund.

The FTSE 250 bank is also upping the rate on its two-year fixed rate ISA, from 0.85% AER* to 0.90% AER*.

Both the 2 Year Fixed Rate ISA and the Limited Edition Easy Access ISA are eligible for Paragon's ISA Wallet feature. This allows savers to spread their £20,000 annual ISA allowance with Paragon across multiple cash ISAs, rather than just open one specific account.

The Limited Edition Easy Access ISA also includes a Flexibility feature, which allows cash to be withdrawn and replaced from it without savers using their tax-free entitlement.

Derek Sprawling, Savings Director at Paragon Bank, said:

'We always aim to provide savers with an array of options in both the fixed rate and easy access space. Paragon offers range of saving products to suit all requirements that are straightforward to open and manage, and we will continue to look at ways we can innovate to offer great saving solutions for our customers, at a competitive rate.

'We also have a strong cash ISA proposition, which has been recognised by four industry awards in the last year alone, and we always endeavour to offer the same rate on easy access ISAs as we do non-ISAs.

'In this fast moving market, we would urge savers to secure these rates while they are available - they can apply for any of those accounts online, over the telephone or in the post.'

Earlier this month, Paragon was named 'Best Internet Account Provider' at the Moneyfacts Awards, in recognition of its consistently competitive pricing. It also received 'Highly Commended' for 'Best Cash ISA Provider' category and 'Commended' in the 'Best Bank Savings Provider' category.

