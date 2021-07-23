Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Paragon Banking Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAG   GB00B2NGPM57

PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC

(PAG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Paragon Banking : Bank adds new easy access products and boosts rates

07/23/2021 | 05:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Paragon Bank adds new easy access products and boosts rates
Friday, 23/07/2021

Paragon Bank has launched two new entries to the easy access market as well as boosting the rate on its two-year fixed rate ISA.

The award-winning provider is re-issuing its Limited Edition ISA and Limited Edition Easy Access account, both at a rate of 0.46% AER*.

The accounts, which are launching today, are both offering a variable rate and are available to open and manage online.

Savers can make unlimited withdrawals from both accounts, which means they are a good option for people who want the flexibility of accessing funds if they need to, including savers looking to build an emergency fund.

The FTSE 250 bank is also upping the rate on its two-year fixed rate ISA, from 0.85% AER* to 0.90% AER*.

Both the 2 Year Fixed Rate ISA and the Limited Edition Easy Access ISA are eligible for Paragon's ISA Wallet feature. This allows savers to spread their £20,000 annual ISA allowance with Paragon across multiple cash ISAs, rather than just open one specific account.

The Limited Edition Easy Access ISA also includes a Flexibility feature, which allows cash to be withdrawn and replaced from it without savers using their tax-free entitlement.

Derek Sprawling, Savings Director at Paragon Bank, said:

'We always aim to provide savers with an array of options in both the fixed rate and easy access space. Paragon offers range of saving products to suit all requirements that are straightforward to open and manage, and we will continue to look at ways we can innovate to offer great saving solutions for our customers, at a competitive rate.

'We also have a strong cash ISA proposition, which has been recognised by four industry awards in the last year alone, and we always endeavour to offer the same rate on easy access ISAs as we do non-ISAs.

'In this fast moving market, we would urge savers to secure these rates while they are available - they can apply for any of those accounts online, over the telephone or in the post.'

Earlier this month, Paragon was named 'Best Internet Account Provider' at the Moneyfacts Awards, in recognition of its consistently competitive pricing. It also received 'Highly Commended' for 'Best Cash ISA Provider' category and 'Commended' in the 'Best Bank Savings Provider' category.

For further information about this release, contact:

Leila Taleb

Media Relations Manager

[email protected]

Share this article

Disclaimer

Paragon Banking Group plc published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 09:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC
05:18aPARAGON BANKING : Bank adds new easy access products and boosts rates
PU
07/22PARAGON BANKING : Brokers adopt Covid-19 ways of working for the long-term
PU
07/21PARAGON BANKING : How the Recovery Loan Scheme is powering business recovery fol..
PU
07/15PARAGON BANKING : Broker buy-to-let confidence continues to grow
PU
07/13PARAGON BANKING : The Amazon Effect – how Fulfilment Centres drive house p..
PU
07/08PARAGON BANKING : The end of the Stamp Duty holiday and what it means for the pr..
PU
07/06PARAGON BANKING : hits £1.5 billion Development Finance lending milestone
PU
07/05PARAGON BANKING : Bank expands green buy-to-let range
PU
07/02PARAGON BANKING : How the net zero drive could lead to increasing demand for new..
PU
07/01PARAGON BANKING : Bank boosts interest rates across entire range of fixed rate I..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 320 M 440 M 440 M
Net income 2021 141 M 193 M 193 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,50x
Yield 2021 4,18%
Capitalization 1 322 M 1 819 M 1 819 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,13x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,81x
Nbr of Employees 1 400
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Paragon Banking Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 527,00 GBX
Average target price 595,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nigel Stewart Terrington Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard James Woodman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Fiona Jane Clutterbuck Chairman
Pam Rowland Chief Operating Officer
Hugo R. Tudor Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC7.86%1 861
SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC.85.56%11 501
SLM CORPORATION64.73%6 629
MUANGTHAI CAPITAL7.20%3 820
LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD.46.12%2 376
ORIENT CORPORATION22.41%2 336