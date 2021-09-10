Log in
    PAG   GB00B2NGPM57

PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC

(PAG)
Paragon Banking : Five minutes with…Adrian Reeves, Relationship Director

09/10/2021 | 07:02am EDT
Five minutes with…Adrian Reeves, Relationship Director
Wednesday, 08/09/2021

In the latest in our series of interviews, we speak to Relationship Director Adrian Reeves about his career to date, the current trends in the construction industry and what he finds rewarding about property development.

Can you tell us about your career to date and a bit about your role at Paragon?

I started working in banking in 2011, joining the then SME Real Estate team at Barclays. I had have always had a love for property development so when the opportunity came up to join Barclays as Relationship Support Manager, I took it. Managing development and investment clients for two Relationship Directors I quickly realised that development was where I wanted to specialise in and within two years I was managing my own portfolio of clients. In 2016 I was approached to join Paragon as the Development Finance team had just been formed and I saw this as an opportunity to join a new lender in the market, but for a well-established group.

My role now includes managing a portfolio of development clients with schemes ranging from four houses to 100+ houses. Seeing projects from open fields and derelict buildings to finished apartments and housing schemes with people moving in is very rewarding.

What appealed about leaving a large bank in Barclays to join a more specialist bank?

Barclays offered me a fantastic foundation to learn and develop but joining Paragon allowed me to specialise in just development finance. Joining the team very early on in its journey, it allowed me to be part of its growth and seeing where the business is now five years on is amazing. Starting with just six employees in the team to now over 40 is very exciting and I am looking forward to seeing the team grow further in the future.

What has been the most interesting property project you've been involved with?

I don't think it is possible to pick just one scheme as every project is interesting and different, which is why I love what I do. I have completed on a number of great schemes over the past 5 years, but one that stands out is our refurbishment of a Grade II listed building into three houses along with 10 new builds to the rear in St Albans. Having grown up around St Albans and seen the building in passing on so many occasions, to now be part of the project that is bringing it back to what it was originally is fantastic.

What trends are you seeing from SME developers at the moment?

Our business has seen huge growth over the past 18 months, especially in light of Brexit and Covid-19, but the construction industry is now seeing an increase in material costs and labour shortages because of these. I have seen clients adapt to this very quickly which is great to see and is testament to the type of clients we support.

We are also seeing a huge demand for larger family houses with home offices in rural locations. With people working from home more and commuting less, more people are coming out of large cities to enjoy that work life balance more.

What do you enjoy outside of work?

I have three beautiful children, aged 13, six and two, who keep me very busy, but I am also a keen golfer. My goal was to get to single figures this year and now with my handicap at seven, I am keen to see how much lower I can get it, while still keeping the family happy

Adrian Reeves
Relationship Director

Disclaimer

Paragon Banking Group plc published this content on 08 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 11:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
