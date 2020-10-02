Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Paragon Banking Group PLC    PAG   GB00B2NGPM57

PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC

(PAG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryToute l'actualitéPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Paragon Banking : How is the Scottish buy-to-let market performing?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/02/2020 | 06:10am EDT
How is the Scottish buy-to-let market performing?
Friday, 02/10/2020

We caught up with our Regional Sales Manager for Scotland, Holly Morrison, to hear how the buy-to-let market has performed since reopening, the impact of new legislation on short-term lets and where landlords are buying.

How has the buy-to-let market in Scotland performed since the reopening of the housing market?

Demand for property has never been so high since the market re-opened. With many people shut in for months, they've found the space they have isn't providing everything they need - a study, garden and storage space for all the loo roll they've needed to hoard!

With estate agents not able to immediately return everyone from furlough and surveyors' diaries filling up fast, it took a while to get stock on the market and, combined with the pent-up level of demand, it sent Scotland into an 'offers over market'. Edinburgh has experienced this market for a very long time but other areas, from Fife to the Highlands, that were not used to the bidding war style of offering quickly caught up.

Many landlords quite understandably have decided to wait until the market calms (which there are now signs of) and have been looking to gear up on their existing portfolio to make their move when the time comes. Saying that, we're seeing healthy levels of business, keeping our dedicated Scottish underwriting team busy.

Some of my brokers have seen many of their clients keen to hang on to their existing property when moving, so Let to Buy is a popular area of the market at the moment.

What sectors are performing more strongly and where are the areas of weaker demand?

Residential is very strong at the moment but lenders' criteria has changed frequently and mortgage prices have been fluctuating, making brokers' jobs increasingly stressful, not to mention the pressures caused by turnaround times being pushed.

In terms of weaker areas, the holiday lets market has been a little softer, but there are signs that it's starting to pick up again with the popularity of staycations.

Are you seeing any regional variance in demand in the Scottish market?

The whole of Scotland has experienced the 'Edinburgh offers over' market. The only region that seems to have remained flat is Aberdeen. There are still some great deals to be had up there, especially at the lower end of the market.

What impact has changes to Land and Buildings Transaction Tax had on the market?

Within the residential market it has certainly helped first-time buyers and home movers save a little money, but the most you can save in Scotland through this incentive is £2,100, compared with £15,000 south of the border.

The additional dwelling supplement in Scotland is 4% compared with 3% in England & Wales, therefore Scottish landlords need to have those extra funds to do the deal anyway. I think this incentive has appealed to more residential clients than it has landlords.

Have landlords been targeting properties in England to take advantage of the Stamp Duty holiday in that market?

Not that I've seen. There will always be some landlords that like to try different areas but the vast majority that I've seen prefer to buy property close to home. It's even unusual to find landlords that have properties over the west of Scotland when they are from the east and vice versa. Landlords in Scotland like to buy local as they can manage their properties more easily.

Edinburgh has a high proportion of Airbnb properties. As the tourism sector has been hit, have these properties been coming onto the long-term lettings market?

Due to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival being cancelled and the lack of tourists, the holiday let market has been impacted.

I have heard reports that many existing short-term tenancies have been flipped on to a longer-term option. This initially flooded the market with lots of available rental properties which did supress the monthly rental figure initially, but this seems to have bounced back. However, the level of enquiries for holiday let mortgages is starting to pick up.

What has probably impacted the Edinburgh holiday let market more is the measures the city implemented to regulate short-term letting. Edinburgh has always had issues with housing supply and with many people retaining properties to put them on Airbnb it's creating a bigger issue.

Many Airbnbs are within residential tenements and with regular hen and stag weekends booked into the flat over or under you it has caused major complaints that the local authority is trying now to sort.

From spring 2021, all landlords operating short-term lets in the city centre will have to have their property reviewed by the local authority's planning department and given licence to operate. This will give the council the power to control the property's safety, tax as a commercial business and ensure there are no 'hotspots' in the city to reduce complaints.

Share this article

Disclaimer

Paragon Banking Group plc published this content on 02 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2020 10:09:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC
06:10aPARAGON BANKING : How is the Scottish buy-to-let market performing?
PU
09/30PARAGON BANKING : Bank provides £200,000 Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan ..
PU
09/25PARAGON BANKING : Bank supports London Property Ventures with £2m development fi..
PU
09/22PARAGON BANKING : Bank provides £300,000 Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan ..
PU
09/22PARAGON BANKING : Bank boosts interest rates on fixed rate bonds
PU
09/15PARAGON BANKING : Residential developer Antler Homes secures over £3 million Par..
PU
09/15PARAGON BANKING : Development Finance sharpens regional focus with North West ap..
PU
09/15PARAGON BANKING : 24/08/20 - PM10 Redemption of Notes and Cancellation of Listin..
PU
09/15PARAGON BANKING : 24/08/20 - PM10 Notice of Early Redemption
PU
08/05Sampo Oyj Sampo Group's Results For January -- -4-
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 284 M 368 M 368 M
Net income 2020 87,1 M 113 M 113 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,74x
Yield 2020 1,39%
Capitalization 847 M 1 092 M 1 096 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,98x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,81x
Nbr of Employees 1 400
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Paragon Banking Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 427,55 GBX
Last Close Price 330,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 51,5%
Spread / Average Target 29,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nigel Stewart Terrington Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Fiona Jane Clutterbuck Chairman
Pam Rowland Chief Operating Officer
Richard James Woodman CFO & Executive Director
Peter James Norman Hartill Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC-38.78%1 092
SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC.-20.45%5 868
MUANGTHAI CAPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-21.18%3 372
SLM CORPORATION-8.64%3 054
LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD.-52.92%1 175
GOEASY LTD.-4.79%746
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group