Paragon Banking : Our savings range wins trio of prestigious awards

Our savings range wins trio of prestigious awards

We're pleased to share the news that we have won three prestigious industry awards that recognise the quality of our savings products, with our ISA range highlighted as market leading.

We have picked up the 'ISA Provider of the Year' prize at the Money Age Awards 2020, 'Best Cash ISA Provider' at the Savings Champion Awards 2021 and 'Best Notice Savings Provider' at the Money Net Personal Finance Savings Awards 2021.

As well as winning three awards, we also received 'highly commended' in the Savings Champion 'Best Long Term Fixed Rate Cash ISA Provider' category and in Money Net's 'Best Fixed Rate ISA' category.

The Savings Champion Awards acknowledge excellence in a wide range of savings categories, recognising banks and building societies that have offered competitive savings rates, provided excellent customer service and promoted competition in the savings market over the last 12 months. Paragon is proud to have won a category in the Savings Champion awards every year since its inception.

The annual Money Net Personal Finance Awards recognise the best providers and products from the last twelve months, through the provision of competitive rates, account innovation and stand-out service. Paragon has featured prominently in the Money Net awards since winning Best New Savings Provider in 2015.

The Money Age Awards honour the banks, building societies, savings and investment providers, mortgage companies and personal finance specialists that have proved themselves ahead of the game in the field of consumer finance with their product provision, innovation, focus on value and customer service.

Our recognition within the ISA space follows the expansion of our product range over the last year and a half, with the introduction of the Lifetime ISA, as well as the benefits of our new ISA Wallet and Flexible ISA features. The ISA Wallet allows our customers to split their allowance across multiple Paragon ISAs while the Flexible ISA features mean savers have the freedom to withdraw and replace their ISA savings without it impacting their allowance.

We're excited to see our work get formal recognition and would like to congratulate all the other winners across all three awards!