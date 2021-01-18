Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Paragon Banking Group PLC    PAG   GB00B2NGPM57

PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC

(PAG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Paragon Banking : Our savings range wins trio of prestigious awards

01/18/2021 | 11:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Our savings range wins trio of prestigious awards
Monday, 18/01/2021

We're pleased to share the news that we have won three prestigious industry awards that recognise the quality of our savings products, with our ISA range highlighted as market leading.

We have picked up the 'ISA Provider of the Year' prize at the Money Age Awards 2020, 'Best Cash ISA Provider' at the Savings Champion Awards 2021 and 'Best Notice Savings Provider' at the Money Net Personal Finance Savings Awards 2021.

As well as winning three awards, we also received 'highly commended' in the Savings Champion 'Best Long Term Fixed Rate Cash ISA Provider' category and in Money Net's 'Best Fixed Rate ISA' category.

The Savings Champion Awards acknowledge excellence in a wide range of savings categories, recognising banks and building societies that have offered competitive savings rates, provided excellent customer service and promoted competition in the savings market over the last 12 months. Paragon is proud to have won a category in the Savings Champion awards every year since its inception.

The annual Money Net Personal Finance Awards recognise the best providers and products from the last twelve months, through the provision of competitive rates, account innovation and stand-out service. Paragon has featured prominently in the Money Net awards since winning Best New Savings Provider in 2015.

The Money Age Awards honour the banks, building societies, savings and investment providers, mortgage companies and personal finance specialists that have proved themselves ahead of the game in the field of consumer finance with their product provision, innovation, focus on value and customer service.

Our recognition within the ISA space follows the expansion of our product range over the last year and a half, with the introduction of the Lifetime ISA, as well as the benefits of our new ISA Wallet and Flexible ISA features. The ISA Wallet allows our customers to split their allowance across multiple Paragon ISAs while the Flexible ISA features mean savers have the freedom to withdraw and replace their ISA savings without it impacting their allowance.

We're excited to see our work get formal recognition and would like to congratulate all the other winners across all three awards!

Share this article

Disclaimer

Paragon Banking Group plc published this content on 18 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 16:21:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC
11:22aPARAGON BANKING : Our savings range wins trio of prestigious awards
PU
05:06aPARAGON BANKING : The South West's buy-to-let investment potential
PU
01/14PARAGON BANKING : Bank Development Finance grows team and lending activity
PU
01/13PARAGON BANKING : extends larger loan product range
PU
01/12PARAGON BANKING : Looking back on 2020
PU
01/11M&G Chairman Takes Leave of Absence on Stress-Related Illness
MT
01/07PARAGON BANKING : Buy-to-let brokers to turn attention to five-year remortgage b..
PU
01/07PARAGON BANKING : Bank supports Leicestershire developer Horsnall Holdings with ..
PU
01/05PARAGON BANKING : Investec Downgrades Paragon Banking to Hold from Buy, Lifts PT
MT
2020PARAGON BANKING : supports Leeds-based concrete supplier, Ready Mix Ltd with £50..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 293 M 397 M 397 M
Net income 2020 86,9 M 118 M 118 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,2x
Yield 2020 1,13%
Capitalization 1 225 M 1 665 M 1 659 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,18x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,92x
Nbr of Employees 1 400
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Paragon Banking Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 483,86 GBX
Last Close Price 482,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 14,9%
Spread / Average Target 0,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nigel Stewart Terrington Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Fiona Jane Clutterbuck Chairman
Pam Rowland Chief Operating Officer
Richard James Woodman CFO & Executive Director
Hugo R. Tudor Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC-1.35%1 665
SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC.7.27%7 229
SLM CORPORATION11.22%5 150
MUANGTHAI CAPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED10.17%4 583
GOEASY LTD.8.39%1 218
LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD.-4.18%1 154
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ