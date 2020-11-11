Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Paragon Banking Group PLC    PAG   GB00B2NGPM57

PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC

(PAG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Paragon Banking : PRS Trends Q3 Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/11/2020 | 04:39am EST
Paragon PRS Trends Q3 Report
Tuesday, 27/10/2020

Looking at the Private Rented Sector in Q3 we see an interesting picture and there is plenty to be positive about. The signs of recovery we saw last quarter have developed into what is now being referred to as a mini boom.

While it is likely that any demand pent-up throughout the Spring lockdown has now petered out, expectations that people would reconsider where and how they live as a result of Covid-19 have started to become a reality. We have definitely seen an increased importance placed on homes with outdoor space. Others are looking for properties that may be cheaper or in more attractive areas as the need to commute is reduced.

The rise of UK 'staycations' as a result of travel restrictions has boosted the holiday lets market and the return of students to universities allayed earlier fears that the pandemic would lead to deferrals or distance learning done remotely from the family home during the forthcoming academic year.

Landlords themselves have verified that many of these trends appear to be accurate, with 29% reporting an increase in demand over the past 3 months marking a 4-year high.

This demand is placing some upward pressure on rents but it is perhaps cancelled out, to some degree, by purchase prices to keep yields stable.

Stable yields link closely to stable profit and we see that the upward trend in landlord profitability steadily continues over the longer term, dropping by just one percentage point since our last PRS Trends report.

All of this has resulted in a continuation of the optimism seen in Q2 after the steep drop seen at the start of the year. The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic looks like it will be less severe than originally anticipated and 30% of landlords rate their expectations for their own lettings business over the next three months as either 'Good' or 'Very Good'.

Despite this and the potential savings available as a result of the Stamp Duty Land Tax break, the number of landlords looking to expand their portfolios over the next 12 months is relatively low. This is unsurprising in what is still an uncertain time with rises in unemployment expected.

Regardless of how the rest of 2020 plays out, the PRS has demonstrated its ability to adapt and weather the storm, continuing to provide homes for a diverse group of millions across the UK.

Landlord outlook

Whilst Covid-19 and a second lockdown looms over the UK, landlord confidence during the third quarter recovered following the low seen during Q1 2020.

Nearly a third of landlords (30%) rated the expectations for their lettings business over the next 3 months as either 'Good' or 'Very Good', some way above the Q1 low of 19% and broadly in-line with the confidence levels seen in the latter half of 2019.

Consistent with the outlook seen in the Q2 PRS Trends, the Covid-19 pandemic looks like it will impact landlords less severely than originally anticipated. Nearly half of landlords (44%) say that the pandemic will have little impact on their business if it ends when predicted.

Looking at this by portfolio size shows those with the largest portfolios seem the most upbeat. The highest numbers of landlords rating their business expectations as 'Good' or 'Very Good' came from those with 20 or more properties in three of the five categories ranked - Capital Gains, Financial Market and UK Private Rented Sector.

Focusing on 'Optimism for the UK Private Rental Sector', we can see that it correlates with portfolio size; landlords with a single property least confident about its future and those with 20+ properties the most confident.

Rental demand

General housing market activity has been strong since its reopening in May and has accelerated since the Chancellor introduced the Stamp Duty holiday. This is reflected in official figures, with Bank of England data showing house purchase approvals at a 13-year high in July with 66,300 approvals and a 31% increase in August to 84,700.

The upsurge in house purchase activity is reflected in the rental market and landlords recorded a four year high in rental demand during Q3, with 29% reporting an increase. Factors behind this could include homeowners selling to take advantage of strong property prices and renting, the late return of students to university and the rush for accommodation or simply tenants wanting to change where, and in what type of property, they want to live.

Demand reported by landlords does vary by region, with 44% of those in the North West and South West reporting a net increase, compared to only 16% in Central London, the area where fewest landlords have seen a rise.

Regional variation in rents

In the main, landlords report rents are rising or unchanged across most regions, although there are areas of variation.

In Wales, 43% of landlords see a current trend of rents rising, the highest across England and Wales. This is followed by the South West, where 40% of landlords report increasing rents, and the North West, is not far behind with 38%.

Central London stands out because this is the area with the highest percentage of landlords, 57%, reporting falling rents and the lowest, just 13%, seeing rents rising.

Rental yields

Q3 average rental yields remain stable, dropping only slightly to 5.7% from 5.8 in Q2.

As seen in previous editions of PRS Trends, there is a link between portfolio sizes and the typical yield generated. An average yield of 4.1% is achieved by single property landlords, while landlords with 20+ properties see average yields at 7.2%. The latter cohort will typically have more seasoned portfolios, with property acquired when asset values were lower, and also have a higher tendency to invest in property types that generate stronger yields, such as HMOs.

In terms of the type of lettings that offer the best returns once any mortgage, maintenance and other running costs have been taken into account, HMOs continue to perform strongly. The 6.9% yield potential offered by HMOs is above the average of 5.7% across all letting types. At the other end of the scale, an overall rental yield of 5.4% can be generated in individual unit flats.

Profitability

Despite the challenges of Covid-19, landlord profitability remained stable during Q3, with 83% of landlords reporting a profit on their lettings business.

A full-time living is made by 34% of landlords on average but there is variation across portfolio sizes; at the lower end, 10% of landlords with a single property say they make a profitable full-time living from letting, rising to 82% amongst 20+ property portfolio owners.

Only 3% of landlords reported making a loss, with the remainder breaking even. Again, this is scalable across portfolio sizes, with those with the fewest properties more likely to lose money compared to those with the most.

Looking back to Q1 2007 we can see that there is an upward trend in landlord net profitability; this is the number of landlords making a financial profit minus those making a loss or breaking even. The net profitability score in Q3 2020 is 83%, a slight dip following the previous quarter's 84% and only two percentage points lower than the high recorded during the same period in 2019.

Recent sales activity

The proportion of landlords who indicated that they have recently purchased property was 8%, a slight increase from 5% in Q2. Overall, incidences of purchases and sales are historically low.

The likelihood of being active in the market scales with portfolio sizes. The most activity has been undertaken by landlords with 11-19 properties, 10% say they have bought and 19% have sold property in the last 3 months.

Q3 also saw an adjustment in the typical number of properties being bought or sold. An average of 1.2 properties were purchased and 1.6 sold, compared to 1.4 purchases and 1.4 sales in Q2.

Portfolio intentions

The number of landlords who plan to expand their portfolios in the next 12 months has dropped slightly from the four year high of 17% in Q2 to 15% in Q3. More notable is the increase in those who intend to sell property in the next year, rising from 15% in Q2 to 25% in Q3, most likely to dispose of stock whilst buyer demand is strong during the Stamp Duty holiday.

Green Homes Grants

Nearly half (45%) of landlords plan to use the Government's Green Homes Grant scheme to make their properties more environmentally sustainable.

Insulating lofts or walls was chosen by 23% of landlords, making it the most popular energy efficient improvement. Replacing windows or doors was second as the preferred option for 19% of landlords. Upgrading heating and using energy efficient lighting were both selected by 18% of landlords.

Share this article

Disclaimer

Paragon Banking Group plc published this content on 27 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2020 09:38:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC
04:39aPARAGON BANKING : PRS Trends Q3 Report
PU
10/29PARAGON BANKING : Bank supports East Midlands housing growth with £1.6 million f..
PU
10/29PARAGON BANKING : provides £130,000 Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan for W..
PU
10/20PARAGON BANKING : Financial Adviser Confidence Tracker (FACT) Index – Q3 2..
PU
10/14PARAGON BANKING : Brokers share their biggest challenges
PU
10/08PARAGON BANKING : Brokers confident of buy-to-let bounce-back
PU
10/08PARAGON BANKING : provides £125,500 Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan to ac..
PU
10/02PARAGON BANKING : How is the Scottish buy-to-let market performing?
PU
09/30PARAGON BANKING : Bank provides £200,000 Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan ..
PU
09/25PARAGON BANKING : Bank supports London Property Ventures with £2m development fi..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 286 M 379 M 379 M
Net income 2020 87,6 M 116 M 116 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,9x
Yield 2020 1,28%
Capitalization 946 M 1 251 M 1 254 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,31x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,12x
Nbr of Employees 1 400
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Paragon Banking Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 428,58 GBX
Last Close Price 372,40 GBX
Spread / Highest target 34,3%
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nigel Stewart Terrington Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Fiona Jane Clutterbuck Chairman
Pam Rowland Chief Operating Officer
Richard James Woodman CFO & Executive Director
Hugo R. Tudor Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC-35.58%1 251
SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC.-4.07%6 862
SLM CORPORATION12.12%3 921
MUANGTHAI CAPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-12.55%3 881
LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD.-42.40%1 438
GOEASY LTD.13.75%903
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group