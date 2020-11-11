Paragon Banking : PRS Trends Q3 Report

Paragon PRS Trends Q3 Report

Looking at the Private Rented Sector in Q3 we see an interesting picture and there is plenty to be positive about. The signs of recovery we saw last quarter have developed into what is now being referred to as a mini boom.

While it is likely that any demand pent-up throughout the Spring lockdown has now petered out, expectations that people would reconsider where and how they live as a result of Covid-19 have started to become a reality. We have definitely seen an increased importance placed on homes with outdoor space. Others are looking for properties that may be cheaper or in more attractive areas as the need to commute is reduced.

The rise of UK 'staycations' as a result of travel restrictions has boosted the holiday lets market and the return of students to universities allayed earlier fears that the pandemic would lead to deferrals or distance learning done remotely from the family home during the forthcoming academic year.

Landlords themselves have verified that many of these trends appear to be accurate, with 29% reporting an increase in demand over the past 3 months marking a 4-year high.

This demand is placing some upward pressure on rents but it is perhaps cancelled out, to some degree, by purchase prices to keep yields stable.

Stable yields link closely to stable profit and we see that the upward trend in landlord profitability steadily continues over the longer term, dropping by just one percentage point since our last PRS Trends report.

All of this has resulted in a continuation of the optimism seen in Q2 after the steep drop seen at the start of the year. The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic looks like it will be less severe than originally anticipated and 30% of landlords rate their expectations for their own lettings business over the next three months as either 'Good' or 'Very Good'.

Despite this and the potential savings available as a result of the Stamp Duty Land Tax break, the number of landlords looking to expand their portfolios over the next 12 months is relatively low. This is unsurprising in what is still an uncertain time with rises in unemployment expected.

Regardless of how the rest of 2020 plays out, the PRS has demonstrated its ability to adapt and weather the storm, continuing to provide homes for a diverse group of millions across the UK.

Whilst Covid-19 and a second lockdown looms over the UK, landlord confidence during the third quarter recovered following the low seen during Q1 2020.

Nearly a third of landlords (30%) rated the expectations for their lettings business over the next 3 months as either 'Good' or 'Very Good', some way above the Q1 low of 19% and broadly in-line with the confidence levels seen in the latter half of 2019.

Consistent with the outlook seen in the Q2 PRS Trends, the Covid-19 pandemic looks like it will impact landlords less severely than originally anticipated. Nearly half of landlords (44%) say that the pandemic will have little impact on their business if it ends when predicted.

Looking at this by portfolio size shows those with the largest portfolios seem the most upbeat. The highest numbers of landlords rating their business expectations as 'Good' or 'Very Good' came from those with 20 or more properties in three of the five categories ranked - Capital Gains, Financial Market and UK Private Rented Sector.

Focusing on 'Optimism for the UK Private Rental Sector', we can see that it correlates with portfolio size; landlords with a single property least confident about its future and those with 20+ properties the most confident.

General housing market activity has been strong since its reopening in May and has accelerated since the Chancellor introduced the Stamp Duty holiday. This is reflected in official figures, with Bank of England data showing house purchase approvals at a 13-year high in July with 66,300 approvals and a 31% increase in August to 84,700.

The upsurge in house purchase activity is reflected in the rental market and landlords recorded a four year high in rental demand during Q3, with 29% reporting an increase. Factors behind this could include homeowners selling to take advantage of strong property prices and renting, the late return of students to university and the rush for accommodation or simply tenants wanting to change where, and in what type of property, they want to live.

Demand reported by landlords does vary by region, with 44% of those in the North West and South West reporting a net increase, compared to only 16% in Central London, the area where fewest landlords have seen a rise.

In the main, landlords report rents are rising or unchanged across most regions, although there are areas of variation.

In Wales, 43% of landlords see a current trend of rents rising, the highest across England and Wales. This is followed by the South West, where 40% of landlords report increasing rents, and the North West, is not far behind with 38%.

Central London stands out because this is the area with the highest percentage of landlords, 57%, reporting falling rents and the lowest, just 13%, seeing rents rising.

Q3 average rental yields remain stable, dropping only slightly to 5.7% from 5.8 in Q2.

As seen in previous editions of PRS Trends, there is a link between portfolio sizes and the typical yield generated. An average yield of 4.1% is achieved by single property landlords, while landlords with 20+ properties see average yields at 7.2%. The latter cohort will typically have more seasoned portfolios, with property acquired when asset values were lower, and also have a higher tendency to invest in property types that generate stronger yields, such as HMOs.

In terms of the type of lettings that offer the best returns once any mortgage, maintenance and other running costs have been taken into account, HMOs continue to perform strongly. The 6.9% yield potential offered by HMOs is above the average of 5.7% across all letting types. At the other end of the scale, an overall rental yield of 5.4% can be generated in individual unit flats.

Despite the challenges of Covid-19, landlord profitability remained stable during Q3, with 83% of landlords reporting a profit on their lettings business.

A full-time living is made by 34% of landlords on average but there is variation across portfolio sizes; at the lower end, 10% of landlords with a single property say they make a profitable full-time living from letting, rising to 82% amongst 20+ property portfolio owners.

Only 3% of landlords reported making a loss, with the remainder breaking even. Again, this is scalable across portfolio sizes, with those with the fewest properties more likely to lose money compared to those with the most.

Looking back to Q1 2007 we can see that there is an upward trend in landlord net profitability; this is the number of landlords making a financial profit minus those making a loss or breaking even. The net profitability score in Q3 2020 is 83%, a slight dip following the previous quarter's 84% and only two percentage points lower than the high recorded during the same period in 2019.

The proportion of landlords who indicated that they have recently purchased property was 8%, a slight increase from 5% in Q2. Overall, incidences of purchases and sales are historically low.

The likelihood of being active in the market scales with portfolio sizes. The most activity has been undertaken by landlords with 11-19 properties, 10% say they have bought and 19% have sold property in the last 3 months.

Q3 also saw an adjustment in the typical number of properties being bought or sold. An average of 1.2 properties were purchased and 1.6 sold, compared to 1.4 purchases and 1.4 sales in Q2.

The number of landlords who plan to expand their portfolios in the next 12 months has dropped slightly from the four year high of 17% in Q2 to 15% in Q3. More notable is the increase in those who intend to sell property in the next year, rising from 15% in Q2 to 25% in Q3, most likely to dispose of stock whilst buyer demand is strong during the Stamp Duty holiday.

Nearly half (45%) of landlords plan to use the Government's Green Homes Grant scheme to make their properties more environmentally sustainable.

Insulating lofts or walls was chosen by 23% of landlords, making it the most popular energy efficient improvement. Replacing windows or doors was second as the preferred option for 19% of landlords. Upgrading heating and using energy efficient lighting were both selected by 18% of landlords.