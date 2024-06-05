PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC
Half Year Financial Report
For the six months ended 31 March 2024
Half-yearly report - 31 March 2024
1
Paragon Banking Group PLC
Under Stock Exchange embargo until 7.00 a.m. Wednesday 5 June 2024
RNS Announcement
Paragon Banking Group PLC
5 June 2024
Continued delivery through strong financial and
operational performance
Paragon Banking Group PLC ('Paragon' or 'the Group'), the specialist banking group, today announces its half-year results for the six months ended 31 March 2024.
Nigel Terrington, Chief Executive of Paragon said:
"The Group has delivered another strong operational and financial performance with underlying profits up 13.5%, driven by good loan growth, improved margins and tight cost control.
There has been a strong recovery in customer demand with new business pipelines materially above the levels seen at the year-end, improving the outlook for lending volumes for the rest of this year. The deposit book saw continued strong growth to £14.8 billion, up 24.4%, outperforming the market.
The transformation of the Group's capabilities continues with the cloud-based technology re- platforming programme which is enhancing our customer experience and improving efficiencies.
The Group's strong capital generation is a core strength, supporting our growth ambitions, and enabling us to announce an increase in our share buy-back programme of up to £100.0 million. Including today's announcement, we have returned in excess of £1 billion to our shareholders since 2015 through dividends and share buy-backs.
The strength of our business model, long-term track record, and improving customer sentiment, means the Group is well placed to continue supporting our customers' ambitions whilst delivering strong returns for our shareholders and capitalising on the opportunities in our chosen specialist markets."
Financial highlights:
- Underlying profit increased 13.5% to £146.3 million (2023 H1: £128.9 million)*
- Statutory profit before tax up 138.4% at £110.6 million (2023 H1: £46.4 million) reflecting lower fair value reversals
- Half-yearNIM higher at 3.19% (2023 H1: 2.95%)
- Cost:income ratio further reduced to 36.5% (2023 H1: 38.1%)
-
Underlying EPS increased 17.4% to 49.9 pence (2023 H1: 42.5 pence)*, while statutory EPS
rose 134.1% to 38.4 pence (2023 H1: 16.4 pence)
- Capital base remains strong - CET1 ratio of 14.7% (31 March 2023: 15.6%)
- Underlying RoTE 20.8% (2023 H1: 18.7%)*
Half-yearly report - 31 March 2024
2
Paragon Banking Group PLC
- Interim dividend up 20.0% at 13.2 pence (2023 H1: 11.0 pence)
- Accelerated repayment of £0.9 billion of TFSME funding, reduced drawings to £1.85 billion (30 September 2023: £2.75 billion)
- For underlying basis, see Appendix A
Operational highlights:
- Deposit base grew to £14.8 billion (31 March 2023: £11.9 billion)
- Continuing loan book growth and new lending ahead of expectations - guidance upgraded
- New mortgage lending down 36.2% at £0.65 billion (2023 H1: £1.02 billion), reflecting the much-reduced September 2023 pipeline
- Buy-to-letpipeline stood at £0.87 billion (31 March 2023: £0.81 billion; 30 September 2023: £0.59 billion). Recent application flows have maintained their positive trajectory
- New commercial lending up 2.7% to £0.59 billion (2023 H1: £0.57 billion), with growth in SME lending and structured lending offset by reduced activity in development finance and motor finance, reflecting the reduced level of the opening pipeline
- The development finance pipeline has recovered well to end the period 3.9% higher, year-on- year, at £0.67 billion (2023 H1: £0.64 billion) after a challenging 2023 H2
- Strong customer retention, with annualised buy-to-let redemptions at 6.0% for 2024 H1, representing the lowest rate since 2015 H1 (2023 H1: 10.7%)
- Impairment charge increased by £2.8 million to an annualised rate of 14 basis points (2023 H1: 10 basis points) reflecting impacts of the higher interest rate environment on the legacy variable rate portfolio
- Continued close engagement with the PRA over the Group's IRB accreditation
Half-yearly report - 31 March 2024
3
Paragon Banking Group PLC
Guidance summary:
2024 FY metric
Original guidance
Updated guidance
Mortgage Lending advances
£1.3bn - £1.6bn
Increase to £1.4bn - £1.6bn
Commercial Lending advances
£1.0bn - £1.2bn
Increase to £1.1bn - £1.2bn
NIM
3.0% - 3.1% range
Increase to over 3.1%
Operating expenses
Sub £180.0m
Unchanged but includes new
PRA Levy
RoTE medium term 15-20%
Towards top end of range
Unchanged
Share buy-backs
Up to £50.0m
Increase to up to £100.0m
For further information, please contact:
Paragon Banking Group PLC
Headland Consultancy
Nigel Terrington, Chief Executive
Lucy Legh / Charlie Twigg
Richard Woodman, Chief Financial Officer
Email:
paragon@headlandconsultancy.com
Tel:
0121 712 2505
Tel:
020 3805 4822
The Group will be holding a results presentation for sell-side analysts on Wednesday 5 June 2024 at 9:30am at UBS, 5 Broadgate, London EC2M 2QS.
This will be webcast live at: https://secure.emincote.com/client/paragon/half-year-results-2024
The presentation material will be available on the Group's corporate website at www.paragonbankinggroup.co.uk/investorsfrom 7:00am on the same day, with a webcast replay available from 2:00pm.
Cautionary statement
Your attention is drawn to the cautionary statement set out at the end of this document.
Half-yearly report - 31 March 2024
4
Paragon Banking Group PLC
Interim Management Report
1 OVERVIEW
The Group delivered strong results for the six months ended 31 March 2024, with underlying profit before tax rising 13.5% from its HY 2023 position and the loan book growing by 4.8%, despite starting the period with a subdued new lending pipeline.
Net interest margin ('NIM') was up 24 basis points from 2023 H1, at 319 basis points, but down marginally from its 2023 H2 level as interest rates have stabilised and deposit costs have risen through the period. NIM for the full year is expected to be above the top end of initial guidance.
The combination of wider margins, tight cost control and an increased loan book was the main driver of underlying profit growth and, when combined with the favourable effects of the Group's share buy- back programme, generated a 17.4% increase in underlying basic earnings per share ('EPS') from its 2023 H1 level to 49.9p for the period (Appendix A).
Lending activity
Buy-to-let new advances, at £649.3 million, were lower than those reported in the first half of 2023 (2023 H1: £1,018.4 million). This level of advances, coupled with strong customer retention led to the net loan book in the Mortgage Lending division growing by 4.0%, year-on-year, to £13.1 billion at 31 March 2024 (31 March 2023: £12.6 billion). Application flows have been stronger in the period, resulting in the pipeline rising to £874.0 million from the £594.6 million recorded at 30 September 2023. This will support increased volumes for the second half of the year, and guidance for the full year's new business has been upgraded.
Commercial Lending volumes were slightly higher than their 2023 level at £589.8 million (2023 H1: £574.4 million) with growth in SME and structured lending offset by lower flows in both the motor finance and development finance operations. The overall commercial lending book continued its expansion, growing by 9.8% year-on-year, to £2.2 billion (March 2023: £2.0 billion), with increased balances across all principal business lines, with the increased pipeline and improved outlook towards the end of the period leading to upgraded guidance for full year lending volumes.
Credit and costs
Credit performance has remained strong in the period, other than a small volume of legacy loans on variable rates, where the interest rate environment has squeezed affordability. While arrears moved upwards in the buy-to-let book in the period, they remain below market average levels, and performance in other portfolios has remained largely stable.
The general outlook for loan impairment remains little changed from that at September 2023 and weightings applied to the economic scenarios have been maintained. The Group's impairment models have generated results broadly in line with those seen six months earlier, while judgemental adjustments have been maintained at their September 2023 level, given the higher-for-longer interest rate outlook and general geopolitical risk. As a result of this stability, the overall impairment coverage
Half-yearly report - 31 March 2024
5
Paragon Banking Group PLC
Interim Management Report (Continued)
1 OVERVIEW
ratio has increased by only 2 basis points from its 30 September 2023 level to 51 basis points (30 September 2023: 49 basis points).
Operating expenses increased by 7.4% from their 2023 H1 level to £90.0 million (2023 H1: £83.8 million), reflecting balance sheet growth, the inflationary environment, continued investment in digitalising the Group's operations, which is already delivering significant benefits, and the inclusion of the new Bank of England levy (£1.7 million) for the first time. Despite this increase in expenditure, the cost:income ratio reduced to 36.5% from the 38.1% reported for 2023 H1.
The Group's cost guidance for FY24 remains unchanged at around £180.0 million.
Capital and distributions
The level of continuing balance sheet growth, together with strong distributions in the period, took the Group's CET1 ratio at 31 March 2024 to 14.7% (31 March 2023: 15.6%), with the total capital ratio standing at 16.6% (31 March 2023: 17.7%).
Liquidity has been maintained at an enhanced level in the period, which has facilitated the repayment of £900.0 million of TFSME drawings (with more repaid following the period end), de-risking the final TFSME repayment, due in October 2025, and adding material access to contingent liquidity through the release of collateral pledged in respect of these borrowings.
An interim dividend for 2024 of 13.2 pence per share has been declared, representing a half of the 2023 final dividend, in line with policy.
Having completed the £50.0 million share buy-back announced in December 2023, the Board has announced a further buy-back of up to £50.0 million to take place in the second half of the financial year.
Conclusion
The Group has performed robustly in the higher interest rate environment of the last six months, seeing positive levels of demand from its specialist lending customers and continued strong inflows of retail deposits. Pipelines for both the buy-to-let mortgage and development finance businesses have grown from their September 2023 positions, improving the near-term outlook for lending volumes. Whilst continuing to invest in its operational capacity for the future, the Group maintains a focus on business efficiency and cost effectiveness, enabling it to deploy its strong capital generation into future growth and distributions.
Half-yearly report - 31 March 2024
6
Paragon Banking Group PLC
Interim Management Report (Continued)
2 BUSINESS REVIEW
The Group reports its results analysed between two segments, Mortgage Lending and Commercial Lending, based on customer type, products and management structure. These segments are the same as those reported on at the previous year end. New business advances in the period and period end loan balances are summarised below, analysed by those segments:
Advances
Loans to customers
in the period
at the period end
Six months
Six months
Year
Six months
Six months
Year
ended
ended
ended
ended
ended
ended
31 March
31 March
3
0 Septembe
r
31 March
31 March
3
0 Septembe
r
2024
2023
2023
2024
2023
2023
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
Mortgage Lending
649.3
1,018.4
1,879.9
13,094.7
12,593.3
12,902.3
Commercial Lending
589.8
574.4
1,128.7
2,154.3
1,961.6
1,972.0
1,239.1
1,592.8
3,008.6
15,249.0
14,554.9
14,874.3
The carrying value of Group's loan portfolios increased by 2.5% in the six-month period, despite a challenging operating environment, while the year-on-year growth was 4.8%.
Total new loans advanced decreased by 22.2%, year-on-year, with the reduction primarily reflecting the reduced scale of the new business pipelines brought forward at 1 October 2023, as discussed in the Group's 2023 year end reporting.
2.1 MORTGAGE LENDING
The Group's Mortgage Lending division principally provides buy-to-let mortgages secured on UK residential property to specialist landlords. The Group has operated as a specialist in this market for over twenty-five years. This gives the Group deep data on the market through various economic cycles and strong relationships with business providers, landlords and trade bodies. These provide the Group with an unparalleled understanding of both the buy-to-let market and the specialist landlord customer base it targets.
During the period the Group also offered a limited volume of loans to non-specialist landlords, although this activity is non-core and has diminished over recent periods. The segment also includes legacy assets from discontinued product lines, principally residential first and second charge mortgages, although these form a small fraction of the portfolio and are running off over time.
The Group's focus on the specialist buy-to-let market allows it to apply detailed case-by-case underwriting, tailoring its systems and processes to the needs of this customer group, where its focus on managing property risk and building relationships can add value and differentiate its offerings from those of other participants in the market.
Half-yearly report - 31 March 2024
7
Paragon Banking Group PLC
Interim Management Report (Continued)
2 BUSINESS REVIEW
Housing and mortgage market
Economic uncertainty, high interest rates and cost-of-living pressures in the period have continued to depress activity in the UK housing market. According to HMRC, the number of transactions over the six months ended 31 March 2024 was 490,000, the lowest for any six-month period in the last ten years, other than the period which included the first Covid lockdown. This represents a 14.9% fall in transactions compared to the same period twelve months earlier and a 3.9% fall compared to the immediately preceding half year (2023 H1: 576,000; 2023 H2: 510,000).
Despite predictions to the contrary, and the low level of transactions, UK house prices remained resilient in the period, with the Nationwide House Price Index ending the period 1.3% up over the six months, and up 1.6% year-on-year, with Nationwide suggesting evidence of a gradual recovery in the market. This sentiment was echoed by RICS in their March 2024 UK Residential Market Survey, where they predict an improving market for house sales and a gradual increase in prices towards the end of the calendar year.
UK house prices have now been broadly static for over a year, although they still remain below their August 2022 peak. Current prices are similar to those seen in February 2022 and higher than those for earlier periods, potentially meaning that only a small proportion of current mortgages have seen security cover reduce below that at the original advance date.
UK mortgage approvals reported by the Bank of England remain significantly lower than the normal levels seen over the last five years (excluding the period of the first Covid lockdown), mirroring activity in the housing market. While the £107.9 billion of new mortgages which were approved in the six- month period represented an increase of 6.9% from the £100.9 billion recorded a year earlier, it represented a fall of 3.1% when compared to the six months ended 30 September 2023. The proportion of the total represented by remortgages remained broadly similar to previous periods at 34.5%, and the number of mortgages refinanced with their original lender declined by 6.9% compared to six months earlier, as borrowers anticipated more favourable interest rates becoming available if they delayed refinancing.
Half-yearly report - 31 March 2024
8
Paragon Banking Group PLC
Interim Management Report (Continued)
2 BUSINESS REVIEW
Quarterly Bank of England UK mortgage approval data for the last four financial years is set out below.
90,000
80,000
70,000
60,000
50,000
40,000
30,000
20,000
10,000
0
Credit performance in the sector as a whole continued to decline, albeit slowly. The UK Finance ('UKF') Arrears and Possessions Report for the quarter ended March 2024 showed arrears moving upwards, with the number of arrears cases increasing by over 10% over the six months since September 2023, although the quarter saw a reduction in light arrears more than compensated by the increase in more serious arrears. Mortgage possessions increased sharply, with over 25% more cases than in the quarter ended 30 September 2023.
The Private Rented Sector ('PRS') and the buy-to-let mortgage market
The Group's target customers in the buy-to-let sector are specialist landlords active in the PRS. Such landlords will typically let out four or more properties, or operate with more complex property types. They will generally run their portfolio as a business and have both a strong understanding of their local lettings market and a high level of personal day-to-day involvement. The Group is amongst a number of mostly small, specialist lenders addressing this sector, which is underserved by many of the larger financial institutions.
Over recent years economic pressures and increasing regulation have caused some landlords to rethink their commitment to the sector, while changing interest rates and house prices have impacted on the attractiveness of property as an investment proposition. However these factors impact most strongly on small scale 'amateur' landlords. The Group's experience is that the specialist portfolio landlords who treat their properties as a business, rather than a simple investment, remain committed to the sector. Landlord survey data from the first quarter of 2024 shows that while more landlords are planning to dispose of properties than to acquire them, most of them plan to buy or sell only one location.
Half-yearly report - 31 March 2024
9
Paragon Banking Group PLC
Interim Management Report (Continued)
2 BUSINESS REVIEW
The experience of the Group's customers, their level of involvement and the diversification of their income streams across properties make them less vulnerable to cash flow shocks in the event of a downturn and better able to cope when faced with an adverse economic situation impacting them or their tenants.
The 2022-2023 English Housing Survey, published by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities in December 2023, shows that the PRS continues to represent around 19% of English households, as it has consistently done for some time. With recent research conducted by the Nationwide Building Society, published in May 2024, indicating households deferring their first house purchase due to economic pressures, this makes the role of the rented sector particularly important at present.
The importance of the PRS to the UK economy was demonstrated by research into the sector carried out for the Group and the National Residential Landlords Association ('NRLA') by the professional services firm PwC. This concluded that the PRS directly or indirectly supports 390,000 jobs in the UK and contributes £45 billion per year to the country's economy. The full report is available on the Group's corporate website at www.paragonbankinggroup.co.uk.
The residential rental market in the UK remains strong, with the March 2024 RICS UK Residential Market Survey reporting tenant demand rising through the period, albeit with the rate of increase cooling towards the end of the period. Supply remains restricted and RICS anticipate that this will drive rent increases, with 34% of agents expecting rent rises within the second calendar quarter of 2024, and a short-term expectation of rents rising by around 3% per annum, rising to 4% per annum in the longer term.
In its most recent data, published in April 2024, Zoopla reported a 7.2% increase in rents on new lets in the year to February 2024, although it noted that this was the lowest growth rate reported for two years. This is supported by research from Propertymark in its March 2024 Housing Insight Report, where 44% of members reported increasing rents in their area. Propertymark also reported a small increase in available rental properties and gradually reducing rental arrears.
Overall economic research suggests that net immigration to the UK over recent years is contributing to demand in the PRS and the average household in the sector is becoming more affluent. This is helping to mitigate the affordability pressures arising from rising rents.
The development of the regulatory landscape for the PRS has been dominated for some time by the proposed Renters (Reform) Bill, which failed to become law before the dissolution of Parliament in May 2024. The major political parties have all indicated an intention to bring forward new legislation, should they be in government following the forthcoming general election, and it is to be hoped that the significant amount of work already done by organisations representing lenders, tenants and landlords since the publication of the original White Paper in 2022 can be used as a foundation for this. The Group hopes to see proposals which are practical and fully resourced, which balance the needs of both tenants and landlords.
While the most recent UK budget did include some measures addressing rental properties, the main areas of focus, on short-term holiday lets and expatriate landlords, are not heavily represented in the Group's portfolio, and it believes these measures are unlikely to have a material impact on the customer base going forwards.
Half-yearly report - 31 March 2024
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Paragon Banking Group plc published this content on 05 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2024 06:42:07 UTC.