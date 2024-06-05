Paragon Banking Group PLC

Under Stock Exchange embargo until 7.00 a.m. Wednesday 5 June 2024

RNS Announcement

Paragon Banking Group PLC

5 June 2024

Continued delivery through strong financial and

operational performance

Paragon Banking Group PLC ('Paragon' or 'the Group'), the specialist banking group, today announces its half-year results for the six months ended 31 March 2024.

Nigel Terrington, Chief Executive of Paragon said:

"The Group has delivered another strong operational and financial performance with underlying profits up 13.5%, driven by good loan growth, improved margins and tight cost control.

There has been a strong recovery in customer demand with new business pipelines materially above the levels seen at the year-end, improving the outlook for lending volumes for the rest of this year. The deposit book saw continued strong growth to £14.8 billion, up 24.4%, outperforming the market.

The transformation of the Group's capabilities continues with the cloud-based technology re- platforming programme which is enhancing our customer experience and improving efficiencies.

The Group's strong capital generation is a core strength, supporting our growth ambitions, and enabling us to announce an increase in our share buy-back programme of up to £100.0 million. Including today's announcement, we have returned in excess of £1 billion to our shareholders since 2015 through dividends and share buy-backs.

The strength of our business model, long-term track record, and improving customer sentiment, means the Group is well placed to continue supporting our customers' ambitions whilst delivering strong returns for our shareholders and capitalising on the opportunities in our chosen specialist markets."

Financial highlights: