Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Paragon Banking Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAG   GB00B2NGPM57

PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC

(PAG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Paragon Banking : latest employee survey reflects the Bank's ongoing focus on supporting its employees

09/07/2021 | 10:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Paragon's latest employee survey reflects the Bank's ongoing focus on supporting its employees
Tuesday, 07/09/2021

Solihull-headquartered Paragon Bank's ongoing support for its employees has been reflected in its latest employee survey, with 87% of staff demonstrating that they care about and have a positive relationship with the organisation.

Paragon employs over 1,000 people in Solihull alone and the survey is an opportunity for staff to provide feedback and help make the Bank a better place to work, highlighting its ongoing commitment to supporting its people, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic.

With more than 1,150 employees from across the company taking part in the survey, all departments achieved an individual engagement score of at least 80%, contributing to the overall engagement score of 87%. This is well above the financial services industry average of around 65%.

Results also showed that 97% of employees reported a positive working relationship with their line manager, with 96% agreeing that their line manager cares about their health and wellbeing and 94% agreeing that their line manager makes it clear what the responsibilities are in their role.

A recent report from Business in the Community - The Prince's Responsible Business Network, highlights how the pandemic has accelerated the demand for an increased focus on employee wellbeing and states that 'good job design must be part of the solution.'

The report calls for employers to treat mental health with the same importance as physical health and safety, as well as collaborating with employees to improve their work life - something that has been a particular focus for Paragon during the past year.

Anne-Marie Day, Head of Learning and Development at Paragon, said: 'We have received a great set of results so are hugely grateful to everyone who took part.

'Achieving an overall engagement score of 87%, despite the challenges that we have faced during the pandemic, is fantastic and we're really glad that the support provided for our employees throughout this period has been reflected. However, we won't be standing still; we are already looking at areas of best practice to share across the Group and identifying where improvements are needed.'

Through Paragon's employees taking the opportunity to have their say about working at Paragon, the Bank has also raised £1,156 for chosen company charity of the year, The Alzheimer's Society.

Share this article

Disclaimer

Paragon Banking Group plc published this content on 07 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2021 14:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC
10:52aPARAGON BANKING : latest employee survey reflects the Bank's ongoing focus on su..
PU
10:52aPARAGON BANKING : Mortgage market update August 2021
PU
06:12aPARAGON BANKING : Development Finance appoints Neal Moy as Deputy Managing Direc..
PU
04:52aPARAGON BANKING : Development Finance appoints Neil Moy as Deputy Managing Direc..
PU
09/02PARAGON BANKING : grows Acorn relationship with £23.2m finance package for Exete..
PU
08/31PARAGON BANKING : Bank targets best-buy with One Year Fixed Rate ISA
PU
08/27PARAGON BANKING : Smaller university towns deliver best student yields
PU
08/27PARAGON BANKING : Bank targets best-buy with One Year Fixed Rate ISA
PU
08/26PARAGON BANKING : Is student accommodation a good investment?
PU
08/26PARAGON BANKING : provides funding to Richmond-based outdoor living company
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 322 M 444 M 444 M
Net income 2021 143 M 197 M 197 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,2x
Yield 2021 3,87%
Capitalization 1 409 M 1 948 M 1 942 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,38x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,01x
Nbr of Employees 1 400
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Paragon Banking Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 566,50 GBX
Average target price 616,75 GBX
Spread / Average Target 8,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nigel Stewart Terrington Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard James Woodman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Fiona Jane Clutterbuck Chairman
Pam Rowland Chief Operating Officer
Hugo R. Tudor Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC15.94%1 948
SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC.87.24%12 620
SLM CORPORATION47.54%5 590
MUANGTHAI CAPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED4.24%4 012
GOEASY LTD.108.06%2 645
ORIENT CORPORATION27.59%2 340