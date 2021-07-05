Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Paragon Banking Group PLC
  News
  Summary
    PAG   GB00B2NGPM57

PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC

(PAG)
  Report
Paragon Banking : Bank expands green buy-to-let range

07/05/2021 | 07:40am EDT
Paragon Bank expands green buy-to-let range
Monday, 05/07/2021

Paragon Bank has expanded its range of green buy-to-let products with the launch of four further advances exclusively available for properties with an EPC rating of A, B or C.

The four new 80% loan-to-value (LTV) further advances are available for landlords who have four or more mortgaged buy-to-let properties in England and Wales in their personal names or through their limited company.

Initial fixed rates start at 3.75% and the products are available on single self-contained units (SSCs) as well as houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) and multi-unit blocks (MUBs) over two-year and five-year terms. All are offered with nil product fee, no application fee, and a free valuation.

Paragon Bank Director of Mortgage Sales Moray Hulme said: 'With the Government proposing that PRS homes will need a minimum EPC rating of C for new tenancies by 2025 and for all homes in the sector by 2028, we recognise that a number of landlords may need to modify their portfolios.

'This may require significant investment so the financial services sector can play an important part in creating sustainable future. By adding to our product range that offers financial incentives to encourage investment in more energy efficient homes, we're supporting landlords, helping them comply with Government regulations while making their properties more attractive to prospective tenants.'

Early redemption charges (ERC) are set at 3% on the two-year fixed rate products. On the five-year products ERCs are 5% for years one and two, 4% for years three and four and 3% for year five.

Disclaimer

Paragon Banking Group plc published this content on 05 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2021 11:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 318 M 441 M 441 M
Net income 2021 138 M 191 M 191 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,78x
Yield 2021 4,00%
Capitalization 1 337 M 1 845 M 1 853 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,20x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,88x
Nbr of Employees 1 400
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Paragon Banking Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 530,00 GBX
Average target price 589,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nigel Stewart Terrington Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard James Woodman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Fiona Jane Clutterbuck Chairman
Pam Rowland Chief Operating Officer
Hugo R. Tudor Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC8.47%1 861
SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC.84.20%11 501
SLM CORPORATION68.77%6 629
MUANGTHAI CAPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-2.54%3 820
LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD.67.31%2 376
ORIENT CORPORATION28.45%2 336