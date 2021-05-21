Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Paragon Banking Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAG   GB00B2NGPM57

PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC

(PAG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Paragon Banking : Bank launches competitive Triple Access Savings Account

05/21/2021 | 04:23am EDT
Paragon Bank launches competitive Triple Access Savings Account
Friday, 21/05/2021

The award-winning provider has re-issued its Triple Access Savings Account, which is paying a rate of 0.41% AER variable*, in order to increase competitive options available for savers in the access space.

Paragon Bank is launching the Triple Access Savings Account from today, Friday 21st May 2021. The account is offering a variable rate and is available to open and manage online.

Savers can make up to three withdrawals a year without it impacting the interest rate**, which means the account is a good choice for people who are looking to save for the medium to long-term but want the flexibility of accessing funds if they need to, or looking to earn interest on their emergency fund.

Derek Sprawling, savings director at Paragon Bank, said:

'Paragon has been supporting UK savers with consistently competitive products against a backdrop of falling market rates. We remain committed to adding value by launching a competitive access account for savers. The Triple Access Savings Account offers people more choice in the access space and is a great option for people looking to earn a good interest rate on their emergency fund, or for those saving for a specific goal.

'We offer a broad range of saving products to suit all requirements that are straightforward to open and manage, and we will continue to look at ways we can innovate to offer great saving solutions for our customers.'

For further information, contact:

Leila Taleb, Media Relations Manager - [email protected]

* AER stands for Annual Equivalent Rate and illustrates what the interest rate would be if interest was paid and compounded on an annual basis

**After third withdrawal, interest rates will go to 0.25% AER* variable

Disclaimer

Paragon Banking Group plc published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 08:22:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 313 M 444 M 444 M
Net income 2021 113 M 160 M 160 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,9x
Yield 2021 3,76%
Capitalization 1 232 M 1 746 M 1 747 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,93x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,66x
Nbr of Employees 1 392
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC
Paragon Banking Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 510,79 GBX
Last Close Price 486,80 GBX
Spread / Highest target 19,1%
Spread / Average Target 4,93%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nigel Stewart Terrington Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard James Woodman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Fiona Jane Clutterbuck Chairman
Pam Rowland Chief Operating Officer
Hugo R. Tudor Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC-0.37%1 746
SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC.67.89%11 314
SLM CORPORATION58.11%6 325
MUANGTHAI CAPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-2.54%3 886
ORIENT CORPORATION35.34%2 505
GOEASY LTD.50.27%1 975