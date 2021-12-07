Log in
    PAG   GB00B2NGPM57

PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC

(PAG)
  Report
Paragon Banking posts record profit on strong mortgage lending

12/07/2021 | 02:16am EST
(Reuters) - London-listed Paragon Banking posted a record annual profit on Tuesday, as strong demand from professional landlords for buy-to-let properties drove a near 30% jump in mortgage lending.

The lender's statutory profit before tax for the full year ended Sept. 30 increased 80.5% to 213.7 million pounds ($283.69 million) from 118.4 million pounds a year ago.

Paragon's net interest margin, the main measure of a bank's profitability, increased to 239 basis points from 224 basis points a year earlier.

The company's impairment coverage levels have "appropriately provisioned" it against macroeconomic volatility or one-off COVID-related impacts, it said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7533 pounds)

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 322 M 427 M 427 M
Net income 2021 143 M 190 M 190 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,64x
Yield 2021 4,09%
Capitalization 1 350 M 1 788 M 1 793 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,20x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,85x
Nbr of Employees 1 400
Free-Float 95,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nigel Stewart Terrington Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard James Woodman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Fiona Jane Clutterbuck Chairman
Pam Rowland Chief Operating Officer
Hugo R. Tudor Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
