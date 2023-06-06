Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Paragon Banking Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAG   GB00B2NGPM57

PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC

(PAG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:44:54 2023-06-06 am EDT
545.25 GBX   +8.29%
04:22aParagon anticipates further growth despite lower half-year profit
AN
02:10aParagon Banking : Tuesday, 06/06/2023
PU
05/03Paragon Banking Group PLC Appoints Zoe Howorth as A Non-Executive Director and Member of the Risk and Compliance and Remuneration Committees, Effective June 1, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Paragon anticipates further growth despite lower half-year profit

06/06/2023 | 04:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Paragon Banking Group PLC on Tuesday said its financial and operational performance was strong throughout its first half year, with "record interim operating profits" and "robust growth", while expecting to withstand potential economic headwinds.

Shares in Paragon were up 7.7% at 542.00p in London on Tuesday morning.

The Solihull, West Midlands mortgage and loan provider said its pretax profit decreased 68% to GBP46.4 million for the six months ended March 31, from GBP143.6 million for the same period in 2022. Paragon's total operating income, however, increased 21% to GBP220.2 million from GBP181.7 million.

Paragon's lower profit was partly due to interest payable and similar charges, which more than tripled over the same periods to GBP225.2 million from GBP64.0 million. Operating expenses increased 12% to GBP83.8 million from GBP74.9 million, while provisions for losses increased to GBP7.5 million from GBP1.3 million.

Paragon also said the decreased operating profit reflected the unwinding of GBP82.5 million of its GBP191.9 million in fair value gains recognised last year. This was due to statutory earnings per share decreasing 63% to 16.4 pence from 44.4p in 2022.

Paragon declared an interim dividend of 11.0p per share, up 17% from 9.4p the previous year.

Going forward, Paragon said it is "well-placed" to deliver a profitable loan book, and protect the value of its assets, despite potential "adverse economic headwinds".

It also claimed stronger short-term prospects for future lending, "with a more stable economic outlook leading to increasing numbers of proposals in the system".

Paragon's commercial lending division's business lines "remain strong" and the sector's prospects "appear brighter", it said, allowing the division to contribute more to Paragon's growth.

Chief Executive Nigel Terrington said: "We are delighted to deliver another strong financial and operational performance, achieving record interim operating profits, alongside robust growth in our loan book...Our capital ratios are strong and liquidity levels remain high which enabled us to announce today a further increase in our share buyback programme from GBP50 million to GBP100 million.

"We are well placed to continue to support our customers and deliver strong returns for our shareholders as we look to capitalise on the opportunities that the environment will inevitably produce."

By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC
04:22aParagon anticipates further growth despite lower half-year profit
AN
02:10aParagon Banking : Tuesday, 06/06/2023
PU
05/03Paragon Banking Group PLC Appoints Zoe Howorth as A Non-Executive Director and Member o..
CI
04/21AJ Bell hires former Hargreaves Lansdown director as chair
AN
04/21AJ Bell hires former Hargreaves Lansdown director Clutterbuck as chair
AN
03/02UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
03/01Galantas to raise GBP1.2 million in private placement
AN
03/01UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
03/01Paragon Banking Group PLC Approves Final Dividend for the Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/28UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 436 M 541 M 541 M
Net income 2023 122 M 152 M 152 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,47x
Yield 2023 6,28%
Capitalization 1 122 M 1 393 M 1 393 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,58x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,51x
Nbr of Employees 1 503
Free-Float 77,5%
Chart PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Paragon Banking Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 503,50 GBX
Average target price 685,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 36,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nigel Stewart Terrington Treasurer & Director
Richard James Woodman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Robert David East Chairman
Zish Khan Chief Operating Officer
Hugo R. Tudor Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC-10.65%1 393
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED7.12%51 516
ORIX CORPORATION16.78%20 702
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL0.40%14 019
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED45.00%10 441
SOFI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.57.27%6 821
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer