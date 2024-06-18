(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Tuesday morning and on Monday:

----------

FTSE 100

----------

JPMorgan reinitiates RS Group with 'neutral' - price target 780 pence

----------

JPMorgan places Bunzl on 'positive catalyst watch'

----------

Deutsche Bank cuts Legal & General price target to 275 (300) pence - 'buy'

----------

Barclays cuts National Grid price target to 1,120 (1,365) pence - 'overweight'

----------

FTSE 250

----------

Redburn raises Paragon Banking to 'buy' - price target 970 pence

----------

RBC raises Crest Nicholson price target to 250 (175) pence - 'underperform'

----------

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.