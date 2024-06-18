(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Tuesday morning and on Monday:
----------
FTSE 100
----------
JPMorgan reinitiates RS Group with 'neutral' - price target 780 pence
----------
JPMorgan places Bunzl on 'positive catalyst watch'
----------
Deutsche Bank cuts Legal & General price target to 275 (300) pence - 'buy'
----------
Barclays cuts National Grid price target to 1,120 (1,365) pence - 'overweight'
----------
FTSE 250
----------
Redburn raises Paragon Banking to 'buy' - price target 970 pence
----------
RBC raises Crest Nicholson price target to 250 (175) pence - 'underperform'
----------
Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com
Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.